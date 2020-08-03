31 Things To Do in Real Live and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Start it off by celebrating the city with Denver Days and end it by fighting for equality during a March 4 Trans Rights. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure you take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 3

Denver Days

When: August 3 – 9

Where: Various locations, Denver check here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Mile High City during Denver Days. You can watch mini parades and explore local artists such as Brothers of Brass, Pat Milbery, Santiago Jaramillo and more through the nine-day exploration of the city.

Crested Butte Music Festival

When: August 3 – October 3

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: The Crested Butte Music Festival is back with a mix of virtual and in-real-life musical events. You can watch a myriad of different performances, take part in various lectures and more throughout the festival.

IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series

When: August 3, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Converse with others about diversity, equity and more during the IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series. You can hear from individuals from Denver Arts & Venues, The Equity Project LLC and the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation about different implements to instill in organizations to be antiracist.

Drive-In Movie Viewing

When: August 3 – 6

Where: 88 Drive In Theatre, 8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City

Cost: $9 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bucket of popcorn and park your car for a Drive-In Movie Viewing. You can watch The Jungle Book, Men In Black and Deadpool during the socially-distanced film experience.

Tuesday, August 4

Womxn’s March Virtual Panel

When: August 4, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about how to be a better ally during a Womxn’s March Virtual Panel. The panel will be comprised of seven speakers including Tamra DeBrady the president of Colorado Black Women for Political Action, Abria Duran the co-chair of Denver Mayor’s Youth Commission and Sondra Young the president of the NAACP Denver Branch.

Virtual Ratio Session: Bud Bronson and The Good Timers

When: August 4, 8:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: Twitch

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Virtual Ratio Sessions: Bud Bronson and The Good Timers. You can jam out to tunes from the band during the online event at home or stop into the taproom for a socially distanced streaming.

Cider & Sides

When: August 4, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Smell the roses during a Cider and Sides pairing. You can sip on four different ciders created by Stem Ciders while exploring four bouquets made by BlumenHaus Floral Art. Each bouquet is inspired by each cider pairing.

Wednesday, August 5

National Oyster Day

When: August 5

Where: All Jax Fish House Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House celebrates National Oyster Day with some oceany specials. You can delight in a sampler tower for $60 during happy hour, get entries into a giveaway for free oysters for a year with every purchase of half-a-dozen oysters and more throughout the day.

Denver Beer Co’s 5th Annual Beer & Ice Cream Pairing

When: August 5, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $135 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. Partners with Little Man Ice Cream for its Fifth Annual Beer and Ice Cream Pairing. You can cool off from the summer sun with two Denver Beer Co. six-packs and one Cervecería Colorado crowler paired with three different pints of Little Man Ice Cream.

Toys!

When: August 5, 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts museum educator Mitch Slevc and Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys executive director Wendy Littlepage for Toys! The virtual event explores how toys can expand curiosity and look into different toys from the past.

Mixed Taste: At Home

When: Wednesdays, August 5, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts teams up with Museum of Denver Contemporary Art Denver for Mixed Taste: At Home. The virtual event features a summer series of different free tag-team lectures every Wednesday evening. This week you can hear about Augmented Reality and The Cult of the Dead from Till Nowak and Elizabeth Harper

Mile High Summer Series

When: August 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mile High Station presents the Mile High Summer Series. You can jam out to local talents such as The Becker Band on the patio while enjoying the warm weather.

Thursday, August 6

Odd13 Brewing 7 Year Anniversary Par-tee

When: August 6 – 9

Where: Odd13 Brewing, 301 E. Simpson St., Lafayette

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Grab a glass and cheers to the Odd13 Brewing Seven Year Anniversary Par-tee. You can take part in the four-day celebration with beer releases, swag bag giveaways, keg-kicking and more.

Shiki Dreams

When: August 6 – September 27

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the wild world of Natura Obscura during Shiki Dreams. The 1,500 square-foot interactive exhibition takes you into the home of the yeti named Shiki with otherworldly experiences, sounds and more.

Sculpture Park Fitness Series

When: August 6 – September 29

Where: Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd. #1848, Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts a Sculpture Park Fitness Series. You can break a sweat while staying socially distanced during workouts with BARRE3, Cleo Park Robinson Dance, Luna Vibrations and more throughout the series.

August Garden

When: August 6, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Buiding, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help take care of garden plots at Civic Center Park during an August Garden project. You can join Volunteers for Grow Local, Outdoor Colorado and RPCVs of Colorado in cultivating and exploring the upkeep of the gardens.

Seedstock’s First International Pilsner Association Day

When: August 6, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Seedstock Brewery is switching up National IPA Day with a new First International Pilsner Association Day. You can cheers to the new holiday with $4 pilsners and by pre-ordering a special themed t-shirt here.

Friday, August 7

Dine From Out There

When: August 7, 5 p.m.

Where: Private Location

Cost: $225 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: The team that created Live From Out There has announced live music and culinary experience dubbed, Dine From Out There. You can dine on meals created by top chefs, bartenders and restaurants while listening to live music. This week, you can delight in bites from chef Yoji Yamada.

International Beer Day Virtual Game Night

When: August 7, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: River North Brewery partners with Paruzal for an International Beer Day Virtual Game Night. You can play some games on Paruzul by using the code ADVENTUREFUEL for 20% off while imbibing on 20% off brews from River North with the same code.

Black Love Mural Festival

When: August 7, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take part in the closing ceremony of the Black Love Mural Festival. The festival, organized by Annie Philips of IRL art and Robert Gray of Rob the Art Museum, honors Black artists and the Black Lives Matter movement with different murals created in Denver’s Civic Center Park.

Lost Summer Music Series

When: August 7 – 8

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Absorb summer’s warmth during the Lost Summer Music Series. You can rock out to music from a series of different artists each weekend while dining on global bites and sipping on fresh drinks. This weekend you can listen to performances from Clocking Out // Chris Kennedy + Yes Father and DJ gingerperry.

34th Annual Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: August 7 – 9

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The 34th Annual Colorado Black Arts Festival is going virtual. You can explore the three-day online festival filled with Black art, performances from local musicians and more. This year’s theme is Art Ovation.

B-Side Music Fridays

When: August 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Indie 102.3’s Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get your party on during B-Side Music Fridays. You can shake your body to music from local artists each weekend. This Friday Orca Welles will perform live on the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s Roof for a Facebook streaming.

Horizons

When: August 7 – 23

Where: Next Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave. Unit B, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Next Gallery presents the opening reception of Horizons. The exhibition – created by artist Melody Epperson – is a collection of paintings that take a look at vision, self-understanding, acceptance and more.

Saturday, August 8

Bicycle Drive

When: Saturdays, August 8 – 29

Where: Snarf’s Sandwiches, 1490 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snarf’s Sandwiches partners with Trips for Kids Denver Metro to host a Bicycle Drive. This Saturday you can donate a bicycle and receive a free 7″ Snarf’s sandwich. The bicycles will be donated to Trips for Kids Denver Metro.

Conversations with Gen Z: Afrofuturism & Beyond at 48 Hours

When: August 8, 10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: PlatteForum teams up with Redline Contemporary Art Center for Conversations with Gen Z: Afrofuturism & Beyond at 48 Hours. The Conversation explores Afrofuturism with high school students, local, national and international leaders.

Mini Horseshoe Market Series

When: August 8, September 12 and October 3

Where: The Berkeley Chapel, 4345 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market presents a Mini Horseshoe Market Series. You can shop from around 40 vendors during the outdoor market series while abiding by social distancing policies.

Flatirons Food Film Festival

When: Starts August 8

Where: Online

Cost: Varying Prices check here

The Lowdown: The Flatirons Food Film Festival has created a series of online events to participate in. You can learn about making and using Shio Koji, improving your Instagram food photos, the ins and outs of American artisan cheeses and more throughout the festival.

Mile High Beer Festival

When: August 8, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $59 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a brew for the Mile High Beer Festival. The festival will be held virtually this year with samples of local breweries to experience while staying safe.

Sunday, August 9

Golden Triangle Farmers Market

When: August 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle Farms Market, 1115 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your mask and shop local during a Golden Triangle Farmers Market. You can support local artisan creators and producers while buying fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more at the outdoor venture.

March 4 Trans Rights

When: August 9, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol Building, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Support your local LGBTQ+ Community during a March 4 Trans Rights. The event will feature a march to the Colorado State Capitol, a rally with trans speakers and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Patio Terrarium Event

When: August 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Co., 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Virtual Logan Lecture with Senga Nengudi

When: August 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Fact or Fiction

When: August 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: GALLERY M, 180 Cook St. Unit 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Space Between

When: August 14, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here