This Week In Concerts – Coastal Wives, Colorado Symphony, Float Like A Buffalo and More

The Denver concert scene is operating at a limited capacity this week. If you’re looking to get out and explore some of the limited capacity events the Mile High City is offering this week, we’ve got the guide for you. Although shows are happening across a small amount of venues, make sure to continue practicing social distance and preventative measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. Wear. A. Mask.
Nocturne Jazz
8/12 – Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet
8/13 – The Standards of George Gershwin
8/14 – Tom Amend Organ Trio Project
8/15 – John Gunther and Friends
8/16 – Spherio plays Monk
Larimer Lounge
8/14 – Coastal Wives (Early Show)
8/14 – Coastal Wives (Late Show)
8/15 – Lola Rising (Early Show)
8/15 – Lola Rising (Late Show)
The Oriental Theater
8/14 – The O’s Safe Sound Series: The Trade In’s (Early Show)
8/14 – The O’s Safe Sound Series: The Trade In’s (Late Show)
Goosetown Tavern
8/11 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay
Globe Hall
8/14 – High Country Hustle (Early Show)
8/14 – High Country Hustle (Late Show)
Herman’s Hideaway
8/12 – Twisted Escape
8/15 – Limberlost + Sin Circus + Pathic
Your Mom’s House Denver
8/11 – Open Jam Mic Night
8/14 – Squeaky Feet w/ Xoa
8/15 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee
Red Rocks
8/12 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks
8/13 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks
8/14 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks
8/15 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks
8/16 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks
Dazzle Presents
8/11 – The Legacy Quintet
8/12 – Alive On Arrival
8/14 – Ron Ivory Band
Online/Virtual Concerts
Dazzle Presents
8/10 – Rex Peoples + X Factr
8/11 – Sawicki + Shafer + Wisekal Trio
Swallow Hill Music
8/10 – George Ducas
8/11 – Nick Dunbar (300 Days)
8/12 – Liz Longley
8/13 – Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe
8/14 – Nora Brown
8/15 – Alasdair Fraser
8/16 – Dana Cooper
Levitt Pavilion
8/10 – Reyna
8/12 – Float Like A Buffalo
Your Mom’s House Denver
8/12 – The Chango Don’t Show
