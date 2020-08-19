The 2020 Colorado State Fair Will Host a Drive-Thru For Fair Food

The Colorado State Fair has been around for nearly 150 years, but for 2020 the event will be unlike any other before it. For the first time, the fair in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will host a drive-thru to allow everyone to try the traditional favorites during a time of social distancing.

The drive-thru lineup includes fried pickles, funnel cakes, jumbo corn dogs, fry bread, fresh-squeezed lemonade, buckets of chili cheese fries and Pueblo’s famous Pass Key Italian sausage sandwiches. The menu items and vendors can make adjustments leading up to fair time.

All visitors are required to stay in their cars. There won’t be any parking or seating options, so food must be taken off the premises to be enjoyed at home.

The fair is requiring face coverings to be worn when entering the fairgrounds and ordering food. For more detailed information, visit the FAQ portion of their website.

This year’s theme is “A Walk on The Wild Side,” and will take place August 28 through September 7. To stay up to date with the new fair format, visit the Colorado State Fair website and Facebook page. The times and dates of this year’s state fair can be found below:

Friday, August 28 – 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 – 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 30 – 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, August 31 – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.