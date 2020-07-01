New Colorado Music You Should Know – July Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

Despite the tumultuous year that 2020 has been, the musicians of Colorado have proved that music will always be a source of positivity and a force for change. Last month, countless artists wrote songs to bring awareness to social justice, raise money to support change as well as creating music that can just cheer you up if you’ve had a bad day. This month’s collection of new music features artists that accomplish all of those things and more.

Five New Up and Coming Local Acts

Tiny Tomboy

Listen if you like Beach Bunny



After captivating college audiences in Colorado Springs, Tiny Tomboy’s plans to make a name for themselves were turned on their head with the abrupt closure of everything but essential services. However, they forged on undaunted, releasing their debut single on Bandcamp on Juneteenth and donating all of the profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Though Tiny Tomboy may still be a small name in the local scene, the indie rockers are a powerful force to reckon with.

American Field Day

Listen if you like The Avett Brothers



Originally a founding member of Halleway, Patrick Armould has shifted his focus to his solo project, American Field Day. Combining classic rock and Americana, the hallmark of American Field Day’s sound comes from Armould’s distinctive voice.

Hold Me Hostage

Listen if you like Nine Inch Nails



An amalgamation of musical influences, Hold Me Hostage is a unique voice in the Denver music scene. With heavy vocals layered on top of melodic bass lines and classic metal riffs, Hold Me Hostage is unlike anything else you’re likely to find within the local metal scene.

Bury Mia

Listen if you like Blink 182



With a distinctly pop-punk sound, Denver fourpiece Bury Mia is right at home in the local scene. With explosive riffs and distinctively punk vocals, Bury Mia is hard to overlook and even harder to forget.

Zoe Berman

Listen if you like Norah Jones



Solo artist Zoe Berman’s music is jazzy and full of soul. Expertly played melodies carry Berman’s voice, creating a sonic experience that guides you through each octave and invites you to kick back and relax.

Five New Local Songs

Wheelchair Sports Camp — “187bpm_demo”

Listen if you like B. Dolan



No stranger to fighting for change, Wheelchair Sports Camp is fronted by former mayoral candidate Kalyn Heffernan, who has consistently found herself on the frontlines of the fight for a better world. The latest single from Wheelchair Sports Camp, “187bpm_demo” is no different. Inspired by the recent protests, the song is available for download on Bandcamp, with all of the profits from the single going directly to the Colorado Freedom Fund. You can download the single here.

A Meazy — “I Can’t Breathe”

Listen if you like Common



A collaboration with multiple Denver-based rappers, “I Can’t Breathe” grieves the loss of the countless victims of police violence, whose stories have been everpresent in light of the recent protests. With multiple voices speaking directly to current events, A Meazy’s recent release grapples with the grief, anger and confusion at the state of things, mirroring the sentiments of the countless protestors who have taken over the streets across the country.

Eldren — “Fell In”

Listen if you like Tame Impala



Straying from the ideologies present on their last album, Eldren’s latest single “Fell In” is just a taste of what’s to come on their next EP. Showcasing what they’re prepared to give fans, Eldren has decided to use their platform as a voice for change. The band plans to donate a portion of the streaming royalties from “Fell In” to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Color of Change.

Enzi — “Retrograde”

Listen if you like Walk the Moon



Exploring behavior that is typically frowned upon — like texting your ex — “Retrograde” is all about why we do the things we do. Inspired by a clip from a voicemail, Enzi’s latest single blames all of the bad behavior on Mercury in retrograde and whatever other astrological excuses you might lean on when you need something to blame for an unhealthy relationship.

GRiZ — “Medusa”

Listen if you like Bassnectar



Griz’s latest single is an upbeat track that’s perfect for closing out Pride month. Teaming up with queer DJ Wreckno, Griz continues to elevate voices from the LGBTQ+ community on his latest single, “Medusa.”

Five New Local Music Videos

Knwlxdge — “Black Lives Matter”

Listen if you like

A powerful and jarring music video, Knwlxdge highlights the tragedy of police brutality and pinpoints precisely why the recent protests are so important. Painting a portrait of a politically divided nation as he raps amidst local protestors, Knwlxdge’s latest single elevates the Denver rappers compelling voice.

French Cuffs — “Feel Anything”

Listen if you like beabadoobee

The second single from Denver alternative group French Cuffs, the video for “Feel Anything” is the perfect introduction to the band’s unique indie sound. The lyric video is a playful accompaniment to the song, making it a great way for listeners to get a feel for what French Cuffs is all about.

Old Man Saxon — “Oh, You Ain’t Know?”

Listen if you like Earthgang

The world of live music is slowly re-opening, much faster than many of us expected but not nearly as fast as we all hoped. However, if you can’t wait to see your favorite artist live, you can bide your time with Old Man Saxon’s latest music video which features him grooving with fans at a show.

Nyke Nitti — “No Games”

Listen if you like Lil Uzi Vert

Rapper turned producer, Nyke Nitti has been a part of the local rap scene since the late ’90s. From the second collection of his production work, “No Games” is the first single from Nyke Nitti’s recent album. Working with other Denver artists, Nyke Nitti captures some of the best parts of the local rap and hip hop scene.

Stray the Course — “Between the Walls”

Listen if you like Modern Baseball

For a song entitled “Between the Walls” there simply is no better place to film a music video than inside the walls of your own home — which is exactly what local pop-punk band Stray the Course decided to do. Compiling videos of friends, family and fans from all around the globe, Stray the Course’s recent music video brings everyone together without compromising social distancing guidelines.