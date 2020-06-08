Denver Zoo Announces Re-Opening Dates to Members and Public

After being closed for over 80 days, the Denver Zoo has announced it will re-open for a Member Gratitude Day on Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11. For all other guests, the zoo will be open beginning Friday, June 12 and tickets are on sale now.

The Denver Zoo — which has been open since 1896 — has implemented operational changes to protect the safety of its guests, employees and animals. All guests over the age of three are required to wear face masks or coverings in the zoo, as mandated by the City and County of Denver.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome back our community of friends and neighbors who have stood by our side and provided such crucial, meaningful support while we were closed,” said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of the Denver Zoo. “But we remain vigilant in our obligation to protect this community, and have gone through exhaustive planning and preparation so that our guests can feel safe and comfortable while connecting with our 3,000 animals.”

Some of the new measures to be implemented before re-opening will impact the guest experience. No tickets will be available for purchase on-site, all tickets must be purchased online. Online tickets are required for all guests and members. Children under the age of two — whose tickets are still free — need to have an online ticket verification as well.

To continue with social distancing guidelines, the Zoo will limit the number of visitors in the park each day, with timed tickets in staggered 15-minute entry windows. Admission lines will be marked with distancing lines to keep the safety during wait times.

Restrooms and other areas highly touched will be disinfected on a frequent set schedule. Tables and chairs will be cleaned immediately after use. There will be hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations set up outside restrooms, entry and exit of all buildings and dining areas and throughout the Zoo’s walkways.

To maintain appropriate physical distancing, a one-way path around the park has been created while still allowing guests to view a majority of its animal habitats and gardens. For shorter visits, a “short cut” has been created in a smaller area.

There are modified dining services that comply with government-mandated COVID-19 safety procedures. This includes the preparation and service of all food and beverage items. The Kibongi Market gift shop will remain open with distanced displays and one-way traffic. Also, guests can now purchase items from the Zoo’s new online gift shop.

The regularly scheduled animal demonstrations — including the popular elephant demonstration — have been modified to minimize contact. This includes the closure of some buildings, attractions and play areas. Stingray Cove, the Zoo’s newest attraction, is the exception and will open mid-June.

All employees will have their temperature checked prior to starting work. They are required to wear masks and keep a six-foot distance between guests, volunteers and other employees.

Guests are asked to keep the Denver Zoo a safe environment including staying home is anyone in their family feels sick, maintaining a safe six-foot distance from others, washing their hands frequently, respecting the one-way traffic and remaining on approved pathways.

Guests are encouraged to visit the Denver Zoo’s website prior to their visit for more information.