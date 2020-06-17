Denver Aquarium and Museum of Nature & Science Announce Their Re-Openings

As things start to re-open around the state, Denver’s Downtown Aquarium and The Denver Museum of Nature & Science are two new spots to join the list. Both attractions, with many social distancing and new sanitizing guidelines and restrictions, will welcome guests back very soon.

On June 17, Denver’s Downtown Aquarium re-opened to the public. With limited capacity, staff and guests will follow CDC guidelines and recommendations for a safe and healthy visit. Some new practices include daily employee screening such as taking their temperature prior to their shift, mask-wearing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

In many locations throughout the aquarium, social distancing signage will be posted for reminders of the guidelines and safety of all participating members. High traffic areas, such as playgrounds will be closed.

“All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily,” Colleen Wagner, the Aquarium spokeswoman said. “In addition, we will continue to regularly clean high touchpoint areas including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms and handrails.”

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will also re-open to the public next week on June 23. Members will be invited back for a preview on June 22. New exhibits, including The Art of the Brick, will open to members on June 24 and the public the following day.

The Art of the Brick exhibit, features art made by Nathan Sawaya, of one of the most recognizable toys in the world, the LEGO brick. This new exhibition will be available until Labor Day.

The health and safety of employees, guests and members is a top priority, according to the Museum. There has been a creation of new roles and protocols for the Museum to rigorously clean and disinfect all areas with a focus on high touch areas. The Museum will use EPA approved disinfectant cleaners for all regularly scheduled cleanings.

All staff will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked every shift. There will be many handwashing poster reminders and hand sanitizing stations throughout the exhibits.

The Museum asks that guests play a responsible role in keeping themselves and employees safe. Beginning at noon on Friday, June 19, ticket purchases and reservations can be made online. Guests and members will be required to wear face masks, wash and sanitize their hands frequently and maintain a physical distance of six feet from other groups touring the exhibits.

“As restrictions lift from COVID-19, science education has never been more essential and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is catalyzing our community forward, helping us understand how diversity in our natural world creates strength and nurtures life,” George Sparks, Denver Museum of Nature & Science President & CEO said in a prepared statement. “We are a place for everyone, everywhere, and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to the Museum.”

For Museum updates and COVID-19 information, visit dmns.org/reopening and find out more about The Art of the Brick exhibit.

For more information, visit the Downtown Aquarium’s website for ticket information and more.