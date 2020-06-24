Understanding the Waxing Types

If you’ve heard the terms bikini and Brazilian waxing thrown around interchangeably, then you may be confused. But don’t worry — European Wax Center is here to clear things up!

At European Wax Center, here’s how we differentiate our three service offerings:

Bikini Line is a basic tidying; we wax the sides (called your panty line) and across the top. If you’re wearing a bikini, this prevents any hairs from peeking out.

Bikini Full allows you to take off as much or as little hair as you like from the front. If you want to leave a small strip, triangle, square, or nothing at all, it’s up to you!

Brazilian goes from the front all the way to the back with an added butt strip. It’s perfect for a completely nude look or you can leave a neat triangle, strip, or square on the front—totally your choice.

Benefits

Getting your bikini area waxed by a licensed European Wax Center expert can truly be one of those “wow” moments.

In fact, most guests say they’re more pleased with the results of a professional waxing than other temporary hair removal options like shaving, epilation, and hair removal creams. Read the top five benefits here!

Top 6 Do’s + Don’ts of Bikini Waxing

Do:

Relax. Breathe. Find your happy place. Think about a basket full of kittens. Pretend you’re on a beach sipping a Mai Tai. The more relaxed you are, the better your waxing experience will be.

Tell your European Wax Center specialist about any medications you’re taking, like antibiotics, accutane, or topical creams like retin-a, which might not be compatible with waxing.

Wear comfortable cotton panties to avoid irritation if it’s your first time receiving a bikini wax. (They don’t have to be cute, but hey, it couldn’t hurt!)

Don’t:

Tan the area you plan to wax 24 to 48 hours before the reservation.

Consume alcohol or significant amounts of caffeine before your wax. Both can cause pores to tighten, which could make for a more uncomfortable experience.

Use any numbing creams. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but they don’t actually penetrate the skin.

Experience

What to expect before and during European Wax Center’s bikini waxing services, step by step.

Before: Your arrival

As an additional safety measure, we now have a Contactless Check-in option available at participating centers. You can check-in via text and then wait in the comfort of your car or safely outside the center until you receive a text notification that your reservation is about to begin.

You’ll be welcomed by a guest services associate, who’ll get you checked in. She’ll also answer any questions you have about your waxing appointment, and tell you about any current promotions we have to help you save on your waxing.

Then your licensed wax specialist will come out to greet you and lead you into one of our private, sanitized waxing suites. And you’re in great hands—all specialists are required to successfully complete our in-house training program to ensure that you’ll receive the same level of excellence each time you visit.

Disrobing

Your European Wax Center Specialist will ask you to remove your garments from the waist down before hopping on the bed. This allows your specialist to work uninterrupted and also prevents wax from getting on your undergarments or clothing. And hey: don’t be shy – you look great!

During

Cleansing: First, we’ll cleanse the area to remove any makeup, oils or lotions that would prevent the wax from properly adhering to the hair. Protection: Next, we protect your skin with our soothing pre-wax oil. The Secret is in the Wax®: Then we apply our signature Comfort Wax®, a hard wax applied at a warm, luxurious bath water temperature. Hard wax (also referred to as a strip-less wax), gets its name from the way the wax cools and hardens after it’s applied to your skin. Then the wax is then removed without the use of a cloth strip. Rejuvenation: Finally, we rejuvenate the area by applying our after-waxing products, like our hair minimizing body lotions or our Smooth Me Ingrown Hair Serum.

European Wax Center’s after-wax collection is formulated with our exclusive Comfort Blend® and antioxidants to help prevent and clear ingrown hairs while also calming and nourishing your skin. These deluxe products are available online and at your local European Wax Center for purchase.

Getting ready for fun in the sun? To see if your local European Wax Center has re-opened or has a confirmed re-opening date go here.