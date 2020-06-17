Bar Helix is Transforming into Cabana X for a Summer Pop-Up

Bar Helix, RiNo’s only Negroni bar, has decided to transform for a summertime pop-up into Cabana X. Inspired by luxury get-away cities such as Tulum, Mexico and Palm Beach, Florida, Cabana X will have food and drink themed to each destination.

After serving a limited take out menu for several months, they have transformed the Champagne Lounge to become a tropical outdoor restaurant and bar combo for the summer. Meant to take you out of the city and transport you somewhere else, in a time of limited travel, Bar Helix’s destination menus will change every four weeks.

Some future getaway themes planned include Ipanema, Mykonos, St. Barths, Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, Phuket and the Hamptons.

“Rather than attempting to modify the interior layout of bar helix to comply with city and state-mandated occupancy limits, we chose instead to create an entirely new food and beverage experience that more appropriately fits out guests’ desires to be outside as much as possible,” Kendra Anderson, Bar Helix owner, said.

Samuel Barraza, executive chef of Bar Helix, will elevate some previous summertime favorites, including the Cabana X Burger and infuse new tastes into the menu.

Cabana X will offer five menus that allow guests to enjoy small plates and beverages from any destination’s menu, to maximize your “travel experience.” There will also be an a la carte menu available.

The beverage menu will include drinks to get you in the vacation state of mind, such as Pineapple-Mint Mojitos and more. There is a wine list with a dozen by-the-glass options, beers and signature mocktails as well.

Due to Denver-mandated social distancing in restaurants, Cabana X will have new decor to make the expanded patio area have a tropical feel. There are new customized Spotify playlists for each destination and its theme.

The majority of seats will require reservations, with a small portion held for walk-in visits. If you aren’t quite ready to venture into the dine-in side of restaurants yet, Cabana X will offer the full food and drink menu for curbside, contact-free takeout.

Cabana X will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. As things reopen and the summer progresses, they plan on including Cabana X in lunch services, weekend brunches and happy hours.

For more information on the menus and making reservations, visit barhelixdenver.com or check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.