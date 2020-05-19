For the First Time in 40 Years, Water World Won’t Open for the Summer

Water World, the 70-acre water park in Federal Heights, announced it will not open for the summer 2020 season. Although, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through pool water, the company has deemed it unsafe.

The park did consult with the CDC, local authorities and waterpark industry experts to create a guide for opening the park — including safety, sanitation, social distancing and reduced capacity models. But ultimately Water World staff made the decision to remain closed for the 2020 season due to the unknown timeline of when or if large gatherings would be permitted this summer. Currently, the reopening date of the water park is planned for May 23, 2021. Typically the park sees 500,000 visitors during its 90 day season.

“Our hearts are saddened for the fun water park memories that won’t be made in 2020. And,

more so, for the 1000 young workers who had looked forward to working at Water World this summer.

For those kids, a summer job at the park is something they have aspired to after hearing the stories of a

lifetime from older siblings, and generations of family members who worked here before them,” park spokesperson, Joann Cortéz.

Other Colorado entertainment parks including Elitch Gardens and Lakeside Amusement Park have yet to fully close for the remainder for the 2020 season.