This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

As the controversial quarantine of 2020 continues, it’s difficult to say when Denver’s live music scene will return to its regular hustle and bustle. In the meantime, we will continue to provide you with some virtual concerts put on by members of the Denver music scene. Right now, tuning into these concerts is one of the most impactful things you can do to continue to support our music scene. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: May 18 – May 24 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the fourth week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: May 20 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. This week’s line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series” and will be happening through the end of May.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

When: May 22 – 10 a.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival is back for its tenth rendition all day long this Friday. ARISE Music Festival is presenting this virtual gathering to support Colorado musicians as what will hopefully be a temporary substitute for in-person music festivals. You have the chance to join the cause and support these musicians directly by attending and sending a virtual tip. The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more.

303 Magazine’s Private Party

When: May 23, 6:30 p.m.

Platform: On Facebook and Instagram live

The Lowdown: This week’s private party includes DJ Polyphoni on Saturday night. This party will be a spectacle you do not want to miss out on, so make sure to tune in.

Alive From Knew Conscious

When: May 23, 7 – 11 p.m.

Platform: From their website or social media

The Lowdown: Denver-based art gallery and social club around the arts, Knew Conscious has announced ‘Alive from Knew Conscious,’ a live concert virtual streaming experience broadcasted live from the venue every Saturday night. The series will present music in an organic live experience format with full production including a state-of-the-art light rig provided by City Boy Lasers, professional audio and video by Rich Hartranft. The objective is to give people the audience a live performance that can be enjoyed in the safety and comfort of their own homes. Proceeds from the series will be split evenly between musical artists, production staff, and the venue. This weeks performers include the Bordas Brothers.

Want to get this list before everyone else?