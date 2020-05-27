Self-Isolation Led Ex-Rossonian Singer, Paul Babe To His Most Touching Work On “Lasso”

A little more than two years ago, Rossonian was regarded as one of Denver’s marquee bands. Named after the famed Five Points hotel, the alt-rock group’s chapter officially came to a close mid-2018, though it had slowly begun deteriorating a year prior. Each member set their sights on going their separate ways at its conclusion, some leaving Denver entirely. Lead singer, Seth Evans was one such member — shipping off to Brooklyn, picking up the Paul Babe moniker in the process. A slew of devastating events preceded the move. Rossonian and side projects spoiled, the loss of a close friend and the resulting malaise — Evans faced the impending doubt and self-isolation in a brand new city, not entirely different from that of the existing coronavirus situation.
The music that would comprise Evans’ new pseudonym was born a couple of months prior to his relocation. Following the death of Tyler Despres, who was a member of Science Partner, whose record Evans was on board to produce, Evans took a trip to a remote corner of northeast Iowa to take care of his relative’s log cabin while they were away.