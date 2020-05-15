Local Organizations Partner to Provide Art Kits for Denver Students

The recent closure of Denver Public Schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left many children in need of meals. Food for Thought Denver — a local nonprofit organization — has risen to the challenge of feeding Denver’s kids. The organization continues to provide thousands of meals to children in need through food distribution locations. Recently, four arts organizations partnered with Food for Thought Denver to put together art kits which will be distributed alongside the meals.

CherryArts, Understudy, La Napoule Art Foundation and Museum of Contemporary Art Denver are the organizations behind this project. The kits include art supplies and materials along with project ideas. Kids are encouraged to visit At Home With Art — the online platform hosted by CherryArts that provides children with guided project ideas. Tara Brickell is the president and CEO of CherryArts.

“As all of our programs came to a halt, we had to think of ways we could continue to serve,” Brickell said. “We had a warehouse full of supplies that we use for the Cherry Creek Art festival, so we came up with the idea to create some art kits.”

After distributing 100 kits to Colfax Elementary, the program picked up speed with the beginning of the stay-at-home order. CherryArts then partnered with the other organizations which Brickell states was key to the program’s success. Currently, about 2,000 art kits have been distributed so far.

“We really feel like artists are going to help us digest news during these challenging times,” Brickell said. “We hope that students can feel connected by creating art. We hope they can find relief and solace in that.”

CherryArts is currently seeking donations from the public in order to continue to provide the art kits. To donate new or gently used art supplies, email [email protected] Monetary donations to support the program are also needed. You can donate financially through the CherryArts’ website. If you would like to donate or volunteer with Food for Thought Denver — more information can be found here. To follow along with the program on social media — the organizations are encouraging the community to use the hashtag #togetherthroughart.