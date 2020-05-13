More Than $1 Million Dollars Has Been Raised for Food Bank of the Rockies

Local radio and TV stations have teamed up to raise money for Food Bank of the Rockies to fight against hunger for many Colorado and Wyoming citizens. Since April 13, more than $1 million dollars has been raised to provide for those in need. The homeless population in these states only make up 10% of food recipients. The rest continues to help low-wage workers, children, seniors and individuals with health issues.

The economic hardships from COVID-19 have increased food insecurity for many people in these states. According to the organization, the food bank is currently serving more people than it ever has in its 40-year history.

9News — along with 98.5 KYGO, KOSI 101.1 and Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan — helped raise the money during The King Soopers Virtual Drive that began mid-April. The stations asked their listeners to make an online monetary donation to help during the COVID-19 pandemic which has helped distribute more than two million pounds of food each week.

According to Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling, the company will continue to step up to serve people nutritious food for the duration of the pandemic. At Food Bank of the Rockies, a small donation can go very far — one dollar helps provide four meals for people in need. So far donations have allowed them to donate 4,115,306 meals to those in need.

Find out more about how you can donate on their website.