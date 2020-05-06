14 Local Wedding Companies are Offering a Chance at a Luxury Elopement this Season

In a time when uncertainty is a reality, 14 local wedding vendors from around Denver and Boulder have decided to focus on love. The businesses are teaming up to provide one Colorado couple and four guests with a luxury Colorado elopement valued at more than $27,000.

“Now more than ever, we recognize the power love plays in our life through the good times and in bad. We know many have experienced some real hardships due to COVID-19 and have concerns over how/when they’ll be able to get married. All this during a joyful life milestone that deserves to be celebrated happily,” explained Annaleisa Friednash, owner of Portraits by Annaleisa and Meraki Wedding Photography.

The premium elopement experience includes luxury mountain-view accommodations, a stress-free wedding ceremony by Brandon Baker, cocktail hour, private chef, virtual connection for guests at home and more.

The giveaway is open now through 11:59 p.m. on May 18. Applicants must be currently engaged and reside in Colorado. The elopement will take place before August 31 at Three Peaks Ranch in Westcliffe, Colorado. For more information, go here.