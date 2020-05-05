Circe du Soleil Will Return to Denver in 2021 with Alegría

The coronavirus pandemic has instigated worldwide cancellations of large-scale events, including 44 performances by the prodigious contemporary circus, Circe du Soleil. Volta, an extreme sports-inspired production scheduled to hit Denver on April 30, 2020, was one of the nixed 44. Though this devastating turn of events forced the Montreal-based entertainment group to lay off 95% of its staff, it’s preparing an auspicious comeback once the global crisis subsides.
As of May 5, 2020 Circe du Soleil will return to Denver, but only after earth completes another revolution around the sun. From August 6 to September 12, 2021 at Big Top next to the Pepsi Center, the circus troupe will put on Alegría, one of its most popular touring shows. In Spanish, “alegría” means “joy” — a feeling that the production’s baroque aesthetic and astounding feats will inspire. Denver audiences will experience a revitalized version of Alegría to toast its 25th anniversary.