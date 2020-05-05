Circe du Soleil Will Return to Denver in 2021 with Alegría

The coronavirus pandemic has instigated worldwide cancellations of large-scale events, including 44 performances by the prodigious contemporary circus, Circe du Soleil. Volta, an extreme sports-inspired production scheduled to hit Denver on April 30, 2020, was one of the nixed 44. Though this devastating turn of events forced the Montreal-based entertainment group to lay off 95% of its staff, it’s preparing an auspicious comeback once the global crisis subsides.

As of May 5, 2020 Circe du Soleil will return to Denver, but only after earth completes another revolution around the sun. From August 6 to September 12, 2021 at Big Top next to the Pepsi Center, the circus troupe will put on Alegría, one of its most popular touring shows. In Spanish, “alegría” means “joy” — a feeling that the production’s baroque aesthetic and astounding feats will inspire. Denver audiences will experience a revitalized version of Alegría to toast its 25th anniversary.

“Alegría takes audiences at the heart of a once glorious kingdom now in decay led by the king’s fool and a dusty aristocracy,” recounts Circe du Soleil in a press release. “Carried by an intangible wind of change, an emerging movement from the streets strives to shake this established order, instilling hope and renewal to bring light and harmony to their world. With its joyful spirit, Alegría is a vital, energizing force driven by a thirst for a brighter tomorrow.”

Originally debuted in 1994, the updated classic will have refreshed costumes, set design, acrobatics and modernized musical arrangements. But the message of renewal and change will likely be the thing that strikes a chord with an audience that’s hopefully recovering from a worldwide pandemic.

To buy tickets for Denver performances of Alegría online, go here.