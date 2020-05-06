6 Local Bakeries Offering Curbside Custom Cakes For Birthday Celebrations At-Home

Birthdays can be some of the most important celebrations in one’s life. Whether it’s a milestone year like a 21st celebration or just another year around the sun, these local bakeries are still offering customized cakes and other sweet treats to-go. From superhero to cult favorite television shows, these sweet shops are crafting up some of the most memorable desserts for a quarantine birthday at-home.

Buttercream Bakeshop

Location: 129 Adams St., Denver

The Lowdown: Buttercream Bakeshop is a small family-run bakery located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver. Specializing in made from scratch cupcakes, the menu has expanded to offer occasion cakes and other treats. With classic flavors from vanilla chocolate and peanut butter, chocolate to some more adventurous flavors like Fruity Pebbles topped buttercream and chocolate pretzel, each cupcake is packed with the perfect amount of moisture. When creating a custom occasion cake, the team at Buttercream recommends calling to place the order with at least a three to four-day notice. Check out the website for pricing and availability.

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Café

Location: 2216 Kearney St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood, Cake Crumbs is a locally owned bakery and café offering pastries, cookies, cupcakes and custom cakes. Exotic cakes like Netflix’s Tiger King are just the tip of the iceberg for this sweet shop. While birthday cakes may not be for everyone, Cake Crumbs also offers hand decorated sugar cookies with customized designs perfect for a themed birthday. For specialty cakes, at least a 72-hour notice in advance is required. Be sure to call the shop for more information and pricing.

Cakes El Antojo Bakery

Location: 12773 E. 105th Pl., Commerce City

The Lowdown: Cakes El Antojo is a local bakery specializing in fancy cakes, pastries and pies. Unique design requests like Starbucks Frappuccinos, The Walking Dead or even pandemic themed aren’t too far out of their decorating realm. Customized cakes with perfectly executed trimming takes time, so advance ordering is highly recommended.

Mermaids Bakery

Location: 1543 Champa St., Denver

The Lowdown: Also open for curbside pick-up, Mermaids Bakery specializes in out-of-the-box cake flavors with ebullient decorations. From peanut butter and jelly and turtle dove to Samoa scout and New York cheesecake, each flavor is spot on. Similar to real toilet paper, these look-alike cakes have been quite the hot commodity. Pricing does vary between flavors and designs, be sure to call the shop for more information.

Maggie & Molly’s Sweet Life

Location: 2908 E. 6th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Maggie & Molly’s Sweet Life also specializes in customized sugar cookies decorations from graduation celebrations and the Denver Broncos to Game of Thrones and pizza slices. These designs offer a homely touch to any at-home celebration. Aside from cookie decorations, the bakery also offers brownies, cake pops, pies and cupcakes. Be sure to call ahead for any specialized orders.

Cakeheads Bakery

Location: 7530 S. University Blvd., Centennial

The Lowdown: Cakeheads specializes in custom cake designs targeted to birthday celebrations and other milestone events. While all cakes are custom to each client, past projects include a stack of Harry Potter books, casino nights, zombies, life size bottles of liquor, and many more. Be sure to call ahead to obtain pricing and placing customized orders.