RTD Asks All Passengers to Wear Face Masks

On April 24, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced that all passengers on its buses, rail lines, shuttles and additional services should wear face coverings to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In compliance with Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ Executive Order D 2020 039, which requires all employees at critical businesses to wear face coverings while at work (and employer-provided gloves when touching customers or goods), every RTD bus and rail operator now wears a face mask on duty.

The governor’s call for the general populace to wear face masks in public is still an urgent request, and not an enforced policy. Likewise, RTD’s call for riders to wear them isn’t an ultimatum — none of the agency’s language suggests that passengers without face masks would be denied service. Since essential workers, however, are now ordered to wear them while working, RTD hopes that its users will do so as well out of respect for employees’ service and safety.

“Personal safety is everyone’s responsibility. To slow the spread of the coronavirus, all of us must do our part,” said Mike Meader, RTD’s chief safety and security officer, according to a press release. “We take these measures seriously. We will continue to weather this pandemic together.”

In addition to wearing face masks, RTD is requesting riders to protect everyone’s safety by taking only essential trips, practicing good hygiene and respecting social distancing by keeping at least six feet away from others. The agency also requests that passengers forgo boarding a bus if it appears too full, and ensures that another bus will follow shortly. For reference, RTD aims to board 15 passengers per bus, 20 on larger buses and 30 on train cars. Some routes have increased service to accommodate this. View RTD’s new service plan — effective April 19 — here.

View the latest updates about how RTD is addressing the pandemic here, and learn about their Access-A-Ride Grocery Delivery Service here.