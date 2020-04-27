Denver Broncos and Food Bank of the Rockies are Hosting a Mobile Food Pantry Today

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, April 27, the Denver Broncos and Food Bank of the Rockies will host a mobile food pantry in Lot C at Empower Field at Mile High. With at least three refrigerated food trucks, the mobile food pantry is expected to serve 2,000 families, making it the largest of its kind in Colorado.

Volunteers will attend the pantry and hand over grab-and-go food boxes for families in need.

This is not the first time the treasured local NFL team and the Food Bank of the Rockies joined forces to do some civic good. Last month, the Denver Broncos committed to funding 100,000 meals through a donation to this food bank. Together, the organizations hosted a mobile food pantry during Thanksgiving in 2017.

If you wish to donate to the Food Bank of the Rockies, click here. An option for your employer match your donation amount is available on the portal.