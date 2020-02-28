Fashion Events To Attend This March

March serves as the introduction of spring, a much anticipated season this year in Colorado. The ice starts thawing and flower buds peek out as everyone starts preparing for the warmer months ahead. Of course, there will still be snowfall but more than anything March brings us hope for balmy days. To celebrate this upcoming month, 303 Magazine created a list of exciting fashion events to attend this month. From Corgi fashion shows to bridal trunk shows, there’s plenty of events to attend in March to welcome springtime with open arms.

Corgis and Friends Take Over Fashion 2020

When: Sunday, March 1, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut St., Denver

Admission: $20-$50 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: The fashion show and event will benefit Douglas County Canine Rescue and Colorado Corgis And Friends Rescue. Along with the fashion show, there will musical performances and a silent auction.

Boutique Warehouse Markdown Sale

When: Thursday, March 5, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Desk Chair Workspace, 201 E. 4th St., Loveland

Admission: $10-$25

The Lowdown: Nine Colorado boutiques are coming together at Desk Chair Workspace for this warehouse sale. The sale is up to 70% off retail prices and proceeds will go to alternatives to violence.

Westword High Style

When: Thursday, March 5, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: The McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Admission: $30-$75 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This event hosted by Westword will feature cannabis-inspired fashion shows, panel and markets on the three floors of the McNichols Civic Center. This program will largely be focusing on sustainability and there will be plenty of samples to try from. There is no cannabis consumption on the premises but there will be plenty of hemp and cannabis brands to learn about.

Clothing Swap and Transformation Workshop

When: Saturday, March 7, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Let Em Have It Salon, 490 E 20th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: This event at Let Em Have It Salon is for moms on the go that want to learn how to quickly refresh their wardrobe. It will feature professionals giving interactive tips on styling, makeup and hair. Last but not least there will be a clothing swap, whatever is not swapped will be donated to impact humanity.

Daughters Of Simone Trunk Show

When: March 7 – March 15, times must be booked

Where: Lovely Bride Denver, 2636 Walnut St., #STE 100, Denver

Admission: Free (Book time HERE)

The Lowdown: This trunk show hosted by Lovely Bride Denver will feature the new collection by Daughter of Simone. The trunk show is appointment based and if you purchase a dress from the collection during the show you will receive 10% off.

Native Fashion In The City

When: Saturday, March 21, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Hall of Education at National Western Complex, Denver

Admission: $40-$50 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Native Fashion In The City is celebrating its 7th annual event in Denver. There will be a runway show that combines indigenous fashion, art and culture for a unique experience. There will also be several pop-up stores so attendees are able to support small business owners from all over the country.

Closet Factory Charity Partner Kickoff And Bow-tique Shopping

When: Thursday, March 26, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Closet Factory, 8480 Upland Dr., Suite 200, Englewood

Admission: free

The Lowdown: Closet Factory Colorado is hosting this charity bow-tique selling donated clothes, shoes, jewelry, etc. for a cause. Through the event they are hoping to connect women, create memories and shop for a good cause.

Fashion Camp: Super Hero Edition

When: Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut St., Denver

Admission: $75 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: This fashion camp is designed for kids that love style and creativity. Throughout the day the kids will be led through a series of activities that fuses together fashion and superhero fun. This includes designing their own superhero outfits and a runway show at the end of the day to put their costumes on display.

Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market

When: Sunday, March 29, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: More than 35 vintage online fashion shops are coming together for this market held at Improper City. The spring market encourages sustainability through second-hand shopping and consumption reduction. There will be a full bar for 21+ attendees and food trucks as well.

Great Bridal Expo

When: Sunday, March 29, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 East Tufts Ave., Denver

Admission: $10

The Lowdown: Brides that are interested in all things wedding-related, this might be the right event for you. This expo will feature bridal and honeymoon fashion shows along with a myriad of immersive and exciting exhibits.