Mardi Gras and 17 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Move over Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras is taking over the Mile High City this week. You can celebrate Fat Tuesday at Zuni Street Brewing Company or enjoy the extra day in February at Baere Brewing Company’s Extra Day of Darkness. Whatever you have in store for the week, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, February 24

Pour People Present: Wine With Friends (WWF)

*Post-Poned*

When: Monday, February 24, 7 – 10 p.m. Monday, March 23.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RiNo Yacht Club and The Proper Pour present WWF (Monday Night Raw Wine). The event is a monthly pop-up featuring natural wines from Benny & Zoid Selections. The Denver based wine distribution company was founded by two members of the funk band Lettuce so prepare yourself for some funky beats and delicious wines.

*Editor’s note: this event was recently postponed to Monday, March 23.

Ancient Islands: A Wine Experience

When: Monday, February 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Barcelona Wine Bar continues its wine-paired dinner series with the Ancient Islands installment. Pulling inspiration from the cuisine of Santorini, Pico, Sicily and Mallorca the dinner will feature pairings like Lemon Sole Bacalao with a 2016 Isabella a Proibida wine and more.

Tuesday, February 25

Second Annual Mardi Gras Party & Crawfish Boil

When: Tuesday, February 25, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $11 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Zuni Street Brewing Company for a Fat Tuesday trivia. The celebration will host a crawfish boil from Mile High Cajun Food Truck and a Mardi Gras trivia round. Test your knowledge for the chance to win pints, pounds of crawfish and more.

Comal’s Fat Tuesday Impact Dinner

When: Tuesday, February 25, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct., #105, Denver

Cost: $75 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal’s Impact Dinner series return with a Mardi Gras twist. The four-course meal will include dishes like pickled mussels, chicken and ham gumbo and more. You can celebrate Fat Tuesday with this Elyria-Swansea food incubator.

Fifth Annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: NOLA Voodoo Tavern, 2231 Bruce Randolph Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to NOLA Voodoo Tavern for a Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil. If you’re not in the mood for mudbugs you can enjoy other Louisiana favorites like po’boys, gumbo, etouffee and more. Head to this Cole establishment to enjoy an authentic Mardi Gras celebration.

Mardi Gras Party with Chef Troy Guard & Drake Leonards

When: Tuesday, February 25, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Commissary, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Commissary for a Cajun-Creole party with Chef Troy Guard and Chef Drake Leonards. For $45 guests can enjoy an all you can eat Cajun spread with crawfish hand pies, sea salt caramel beignets and more.

Mardi Gras Celebration

When: Tuesday, February 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $59 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Nocturne for a special Mardi Gras celebration. The night will host live jazz from Tom Amend Quarter, a three-course dinner and a carnival mood. You can groove to live music while enjoying Crescent City inspired dishes and drinks.

Beer Dinner featuring The Post Brewing Co.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Uchi Denver hosts The Post Brewing Co. as a part of their winter Beer Dinner Series. The eight-course meal will feature Uchi specialties expertly paired with The Post’s award-winning brews.

Wednesday, February 26

Veganizer DEN: Pop-Up Dinner at Necio Mexican Kitchen

When: Wednesday, February 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Necio Mexican Kitchen, 4001 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $33 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Veganizer Denver and Necio Mexican Kitchen present a pop-up vegan dinner this Wednesday. For $33 guests can enjoy their pick of a three-course entirely vegan meal.

Thursday, February 27

Denver Beertography Meetup

When: Thursday, February 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Blue Tile Brewing, 1609 E. 58th Ave., Unit G, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beertography Meetup is taking over Blue Tile Brewing this Thursday. Bring your camera and prepare to enjoy a brew while getting to know the photo and beer nerd community.

Leap Year Party with Melvin Brewing

When: Thursday, February 27, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Avanti and Melvin Brewing in celebrating an extra day in February. The event will feature a set from DJ Digg, beer and shot specials, giveaways and more.

Friday, February 28

Denver Passport Breakfast for Dinner Pajama Party

When: Friday, February 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ivy on 7th, 410 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Ivy on 7th to indulge in breakfast for dinner with the folks from The Denver Passport Program this Friday, For $45, diners can delight in a breakfast buffet and two complimentary drinks. Pajama attire is encouraged so you can bust out your favorite onesie for a wild Friday night.

Super IPA Me Release

When: Friday, February 28, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company releases Super IPA Me this Friday. The IPA is loaded with Belgian Candi Sugar, Styrian Dragon and 420 pounds of apricots. The brew boasts a 12% ABV and a whopping 500 calories per pint.

Saturday, February 29

An Extra Day of Darkness

When: Saturday, February 29, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company is honoring leap day with a dark beer celebration. The event will host eight tappings of dark beers ranging from stouts to dark sours. You can celebrate the end of February with a delicious dark brew in hand at Baere Brewing Company.

At the End of the Day Hazy Double IPA Release

When: Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts At the End of the Day IPA release this Saturday. The IPA is a big and juicy double IPA featuring cryo Citra and Galaxy hops. The brew will be available in cans for your enjoyment and Basic Kneads Pizza will be on site slinging pies.

Leap Year Beer: Keep the Glass & Tangerine Vanilla NEIPA

When: Saturday, February 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park is also hosting a leap day celebration with Keep the Glass and Tangerine Vanilla NEIPA release. For $10 guests will receive a limited edition leap year glass and a pint. You can bring your leap year pint glass back in four years for a complimentary pint.

Sunday, March 1

Sunday Brunch at Copper Kettle Brewing Company

When: Sunday, March 1, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Copper Kettle Brewing Company for Sunday Brunch. The brewery will host Dough Boy Pizza Truck for brunch. You can grab your favorite brew while indulging in Dough Boy Pizza Truck brunch style.

Denver Passport Supper Social at Dio Mio

When: Sunday, March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio – Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Passport Program Supper Social is taking over Dio Mio this Sunday. For $45 guests will enjoy a four-course meal, three wine pairings from Chateau Ste Michelle and more. Attendees will also be able to take home a product from the American Lamb Board to try their own recipes.

Mark Your Calendar

303 Day 2020

When: Tuesday, March 3 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: All Illegal Pete’s Locations, Denver

Cost: Free admission

American Bar Takeover

When: Starts Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Suite 6A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Zuni Street 3 Year Anniversary

When: Saturday, March 7 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission