Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring and 27 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some funky events lined up this week. Start it off by getting cultural at Celebrate the Lunar New Year and end it by getting artsy at the All The Feels: A Multisensory Tour. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 3

Celebrate the Lunar New Year

When: February 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on as you Celebrate the Lunar New Year. You can watch traditional lion dances, explore the library and more during the cultural event.

Tuesday, February 4

Spookedalia 2: The Candy Conjuring

When: February 4 – March 2

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space teams up with PH Balance and Synesthesia to host the sequel to Spookedalia – Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring. You can dive into an immersive installation of candy tornadoes, psychedelic realms and more.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: February 4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Test out your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Runway Workshop For DFW Model Casting

When: February 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn how to strut the runway or brush up on your skills during a Runway Workshop For DFW Model Casting. DFW model coordinator, Julie Gallahue of Goldie Mae Productions hosts the two-hour workshop to work on your posture, pivots, poses and more.

Wednesday, February 5

Denver: Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: February 5, 7:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts the Denver: Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from comedians Reena Calm, John Davis and James Drape throughout the hilarious evening while sipping on wine.

Maker’s Break

When: February 5, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a pause during a Maker’s Break. Dairy Block hosts a mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute art projects to take your mind off of work and help you unwind from your day. You can get creative and return to your duties refreshed and ready to go.

Hot For Teacher

When: February 5, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $26 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel teams up with Invisible City for Hot For Teacher. The third-anniversary show features real stories from real teachers for a comedic night. You can get a giggle on and sip on drinks from a cash bar.

Denver City Council

When: February 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take part in your community by attending a Denver City Council meeting. You can hear from council representatives about current policies, contracts and more while giving your input.

Introduction to Trapeze and Lyra

When: February 5, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Soar in the air with the instruction of Kara Twine at Introduction to Trapeze and Lyra. you can learn how to achieve basic mounts, poses and more during the one hour workshop.

Thursday, February 6

RAW Art Showcase

When: February 6, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: RAW Artists partner with The Church Nightclub for a RAW Art Showcase. You can explore local creators of film, visual art, music, tech and more during the immersive pop-up gallery.

Artist in Residence: Matt Skellenger

When: February 6, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts Artist in Residence: Matt Skellenger for a night of music. Skellenger will perform live jazz and swing music in the lobby while you can enjoy sips from different bourbons from the Bourbon Bar.

Nomen Nudum

When: February 6, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sally Centigrade,‎ 445 S. Saulsbury St., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sally Centigrade hosts Nomen Nudum – a group exhibition filled with art from local artists. You can peruse works from DINKC, Rumtum Art, Dylan Pommer and Valency Genis with the focus of creatures and names.

Macrame Air Plant Holder Workshop

When: February 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 2601 E. 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get creative during a Macrame Air Plant Holder Workshop. You can learn how to tie different macrame knots from instructor Samantha Baron and bring home your own air plant holder. All materials needed to participate are provided.

Friday, February 7

First Friday Art Walk

When: February 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering delights to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: February 7, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the Historic Five Points neighborhood at a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to poppin’ jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

Abstracts

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into concepts of form, color, line and motion during Abstracts. The exhibition holds works from artist David Chambers that plays with the notion of the abstract.

First Friday Exhibition Opening

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver welcomes artist Colby Deal for a First Friday Exhibition Opening. You can take a look at the Deal’s works, jewelry from Curious Jane, button making from the Denver Public Library and more.

Denver Art Society First Friday

When: February 7, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Society teams up with Juliet Mission for a Denver Art Society First Friday. You can see works from local artists including Andre Lippard and Bobby Bane while exploring the works of Juliet Mission.

10th Annual Exhibition: Afrofuturism

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center‎, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Contemporary Art Center hosts its 10th Annual Exhibition: Afrofuturism. The exhibition – curated by Steve Hartbauer – explores the topic of Afrofuturism, a philosophy of science, a cultural aesthetic and a closer look into the intersection of African Diaspora culture with technology.

Saturday, February 8

Portrait of a City

When: February 8, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The McNichols Building hosts Rochelle Johnson Studio for a Portrait of a City. The exhibition explores the changes in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood with losses of community and gained relationships.

Pussay Pour

When: February 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space gets messy with a Pussay Pour. You can create your own pour painting with the help of Lexie Lund of PussayHaus. Be ready to experiment with different tools, glitter, crystals and more.

Jonathan Katz Art Show

When: February 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dirt Coffee Bar, 366 Birch St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dirt Coffee Bar welcomes street photographer Jonathan Katz for the opening of a Jonathan Katz Art Show. You can peruse works from Katz, sip on wine and more. 50% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Dirt Coffee Bar. RSVP by emailing Beth at [email protected]

Stanley After Dark

When: February 8, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace turns up the noise during Stanley After Dark. You can step into the marketplace to shop from over 20 businesses including Miette et Chocolat, Sweet Cow Ice Cream and FLY kickbox. You can also party at a silent disco and watch performances from Circus Foundry LLC.

Handmade Valentine’s Card Party

When: February 8, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Make your own beautiful card for your special someone during a Handmade Valentine Card Party. Staff members of ReCreative Denver will assist with inspiration and all of the materials needed to create.

For the Culture Con

When: February 8, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building gets cultural with a myriad of fashion, art, music and more during the For the Culture Con. You can explore works from local artists and creators while delving into culture.

Ingrained 2.0

When: February 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Understudy‎, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy‎ presents Ingrained 2.0. The installation holds works from Cal Duran, Noah Phillips, The Cube Abides and more with live music and libations. Works will explore the realm of the subconscious to see an alternative universe.

Sunday, February 9

Backcountry 101

When: February 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: evo (Denver), 860 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to prepare yourself for backcountry skiing during Backcountry 101. Abe Pacharz the owner, co-founder and lead guide for Colorado Adventure Guides will talk about backcountry ski equipment, packing for the day of, avalanche safety equipment and more.

All The Feels: A Multisensory Tour

When: February 9, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: How do our senses shape the interpretation of paintings?All The Feels: A Multisensory Tour will take you on a journey through the Clyfford Still Museum that will get you closer to the art with sounds, scents and feelings.

