Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring and 27 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some funky events lined up this week. Start it off by getting cultural at Celebrate the Lunar New Year and end it by getting artsy at the All The Feels: A Multisensory Tour. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 3

Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Photo Courtesy of Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library‎ on Facebook

When: February 3,  6 – 7 p.m. 

Where: Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Get your party on as you Celebrate the Lunar New Year. You can watch traditional lion dances, explore the library and more during the cultural event.

Tuesday, February 4

Spookedalia 2: The Candy Conjuring

Photo Courtesy of Spectra Art Space‎ on Facebook

When: February 4 – March 2

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space teams up with PH Balance and Synesthesia to host the sequel to Spookedalia – Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring. You can dive into an immersive installation of candy tornadoes, psychedelic realms and more.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

Photo Courtesy of Studio Friction‎ on Facebook

When: February 4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver 

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Test out your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Runway Workshop For DFW Model Casting

Photo Courtesy of 303 Magazine‎

When: February 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver 

Cost: $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn how to strut the runway or brush up on your skills during a Runway Workshop For DFW Model Casting. DFW model coordinator, Julie Gallahue of Goldie Mae Productions hosts the two-hour workshop to work on your posture, pivots, poses and more.

Wednesday, February 5

Denver: Uncorked! Comedy Show

RiNo Infinite Monkey Theorem

Photo by Lindsey Bartlett.

When: February 5, 7:45 – 9:45 p.m. 

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts the Denver: Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from comedians Reena Calm, John Davis and James Drape throughout the hilarious evening while sipping on wine.

Maker’s Break

Photo Courtesy of Dairy Block‎ on Facebook

When: February 5, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Take a pause during a Maker’s Break. Dairy Block hosts a mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute art projects to take your mind off of work and help you unwind from your day. You can get creative and return to your duties refreshed and ready to go.

Hot For Teacher

Photo Courtesy of Invisible City‎ on Facebook

When: February 5, 6 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $26 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel teams up with Invisible City for Hot For Teacher. The third-anniversary show features real stories from real teachers for a comedic night. You can get a giggle on and sip on drinks from a cash bar.

Denver City Council

Denver City and County Building with Christmas Lights. ProPhoto RGB.

When: February 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Take part in your community by attending a Denver City Council meeting. You can hear from council representatives about current policies, contracts and more while giving your input.

Introduction to Trapeze and Lyra

Photo Courtesy of Studio Friction on Facebook

When: February 5, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Soar in the air with the instruction of Kara Twine at Introduction to Trapeze and Lyra. you can learn how to achieve basic mounts, poses and more during the one hour workshop.

Thursday, February 6

RAW Art Showcase

Church Nightclub. Photo by Kyle Cooper.

When: February 6, 7 – 11 p.m. 

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver 

Cost: $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: RAW Artists partner with The Church Nightclub for a RAW Art Showcase. You can explore local creators of film, visual art, music, tech and more during the immersive pop-up gallery.

Artist in Residence: Matt Skellenger

Photo Courtesy of The Oxford Hotel‎ on Facebook

When: February 6, 5:30 – 7 p.m. 

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts Artist in Residence: Matt Skellenger for a night of music. Skellenger will perform live jazz and swing music in the lobby while you can enjoy sips from different bourbons from the Bourbon Bar.

Nomen Nudum 

Photo Courtesy of Sally Centigrade‎ on Facebook

When: February 6, 5 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: Sally Centigrade,‎ 445 S. Saulsbury St., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Sally Centigrade hosts Nomen Nudum – a group exhibition filled with art from local artists. You can peruse works from DINKC, Rumtum Art, Dylan Pommer and Valency Genis with the focus of creatures and names.

Macrame Air Plant Holder Workshop

Photo Courtesy of Likewoah Handmade‎ on Facebook

When: February 6, 6 – 8 p.m. 

Where: 2601 E. 3rd Ave., Denver 

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get creative during a Macrame Air Plant Holder Workshop. You can learn how to tie different macrame knots from instructor Samantha Baron and bring home your own air plant holder. All materials needed to participate are provided.

Friday, February 7

First Friday Art Walk

Photo by Liz Levy, courtesy of Art District on Santa Fe

When: February 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver 

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering delights to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

First Friday Jazz Hop

Painting of Max Roach by I am Detour. Courtesy of First Friday – Five Points Jazz Hop‎.

When: February 7, 5:30 – 10 p.m. 

Where: Five Points, Denver 

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the Historic Five Points neighborhood at a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to poppin’ jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

 Abstracts

Photo Courtesy of 40 West Arts District‎ on Facebook

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m. 

Where: 40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Dive into concepts of form, color, line and motion during Abstracts. The exhibition holds works from artist David Chambers that plays with the notion of the abstract.

First Friday Exhibition Opening

Photo Courtesy of ReCreative Denver‎ on Facebook

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m. 

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver welcomes artist Colby Deal for a First Friday Exhibition Opening. You can take a look at the Deal’s works, jewelry from Curious Jane, button making from the Denver Public Library and more.

Denver Art Society First Friday

Photo Courtesy of Juliet Mission‎ on Facebook

When: February 7, 2 – 11 p.m. 

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Denver Art Society teams up with Juliet Mission for a Denver Art Society First Friday. You can see works from local artists including Andre Lippard and Bobby Bane while exploring the works of Juliet Mission.

10th Annual Exhibition: Afrofuturism

Photo Courtesy of RedLine Contemporary Art Center‎ on Facebook

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m. 

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center‎, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: RedLine Contemporary Art Center hosts its 10th Annual Exhibition: Afrofuturism. The exhibition – curated by Steve Hartbauer – explores the topic of Afrofuturism, a philosophy of science, a cultural aesthetic and a closer look into the intersection of African Diaspora culture with technology.

Saturday, February 8

Portrait of a City

Photo Courtesy of Rochelle Johnson Studio‎ on Facebook

When: February 8, 5 – 7 p.m. 

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: The McNichols Building hosts Rochelle Johnson Studio for a Portrait of a City. The exhibition explores the changes in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood with losses of community and gained relationships.

Pussay Pour

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite‎ on Facebook

When: February 8, 6 – 8 p.m. 

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space gets messy with a Pussay Pour. You can create your own pour painting with the help of Lexie Lund of PussayHaus. Be ready to experiment with different tools, glitter, crystals and more.

Jonathan Katz Art Show

Photo Courtesy of Katzs Facebook page, Street Photos with a Twist

When: February 8, 7 – 9 p.m. 

Where: Dirt Coffee Bar, 366 Birch St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Dirt Coffee Bar welcomes street photographer Jonathan Katz for the opening of a Jonathan Katz Art Show. You can peruse works from Katz, sip on wine and more. 50% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Dirt Coffee Bar. RSVP by emailing Beth at [email protected]

Stanley After Dark

Photo by Brittany Werges

When: February 8, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. 

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace turns up the noise during Stanley After Dark. You can step into the marketplace to shop from over 20 businesses including Miette et Chocolat, Sweet Cow Ice Cream and FLY kickbox. You can also party at a silent disco and watch performances from Circus Foundry LLC.

Handmade Valentine’s Card Party

Photo Courtesy of ReCreative Denver‎ on Facebook

When: February 8, 12 – 3 p.m. 

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver 

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Make your own beautiful card for your special someone during a Handmade Valentine Card Party. Staff members of ReCreative Denver will assist with inspiration and all of the materials needed to create.

For the Culture Con

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite‎ on Facebook

When: February 8, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver 

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building gets cultural with a myriad of fashion, art, music and more during the For the Culture Con. You can explore works from local artists and creators while delving into culture.

Ingrained 2.0

Photo Courtesy of Understudy on Facebook

When: February 8, 6 – 10 p.m. 

Where: Understudy‎, 890 C. 14th St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

The Lowdown: Understudy‎ presents Ingrained 2.0. The installation holds works from Cal Duran, Noah Phillips, The Cube Abides and more with live music and libations. Works will explore the realm of the subconscious to see an alternative universe.

Sunday, February 9

Backcountry 101

Photo Courtesy of Gravity Haus‎ on Facebook

When: February 9, 6 – 8 p.m. 

Where: evo (Denver), 860 Broadway, Denver 

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to prepare yourself for backcountry skiing during Backcountry 101. Abe Pacharz the owner, co-founder and lead guide for Colorado Adventure Guides will talk about backcountry ski equipment, packing for the day of, avalanche safety equipment and more.

All The Feels: A Multisensory Tour

Photo Courtesy of Clyfford Still Museum‎ on Facebook

When: February 9, 3 – 4 p.m. 

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver 

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: How do our senses shape the interpretation of paintings?All The Feels: A Multisensory Tour will take you on a journey through the Clyfford Still Museum that will get you closer to the art with sounds, scents and feelings.

SCFD Free Day

When: February 10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Where: Denver Museum Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

When: February 12, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

2020 AKC Colorado Kennel Club

When: February 13 – 16

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 

A Freaky Flurry Fashion Show

When: February 15, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. 

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver 

Cost: Free admission 