Maroon 5 Will Return To The Pepsi Center In 2020

It may almost be a year since the Superbowl, but Maroon 5 are taking their live show back on the road in 2020. The world tour — poised to hit everything from arenas to stadiums — will hit Denver’s Pepsi Center on June 5, 2020. Simply dubbed the “2020 Tour” Marron 5 alongside Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges on select dates, will support a forthcoming yet-to-be-titled follow-up to 2018’s Red Pill Blues. Adam Levine and company were last in Denver in 2018 promoting the aforementioned album.

This year, lead singer Levine exited his long-held post as one of the judges of NBC’s The Voice. With him no longer a staple on nighttime television, these dates will be one of a few precious opportunities to get your fix from the mega-star.

Tickets for the upcoming performances will go on sale Monday, December 9 at 12 p.m. here.