Lyft and Uber Announce Top Denver Area Destinations

As Lyft expands its reach across the country it has now announced its fifth annual Lyftie Award Winners. The Lyftie Awards honors the most popular destinations in cities around the country including Denver.

This year’s winners of the 2019 Lyftie Awards in Denver are:

Most Celebrated Venue: The Source

The Source Top Transit Stop: Union Station

Union Station Late Night Neighborhood: Baker

Baker Denver Late Night Hero Driver: Chris Ladd

Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: Recess Beer Garden

Recess Beer Garden Best Denver City Advice from a Driver: “Don’t let anything you hear about the mile-high altitude scare you. The air is just thinner and drier,” says Nichole Thomas. Nichole keeps a list of tips and tricks in her car for riders to learn about the history, favorite spots, and how to beat the altitude in Denver in her car.

Top Scooter Destination: Pepsi Center

Uber also announced their most popular destinations in Colorado which included Aurora’s Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Colorado Springs’ The Broadmoor and Ft. Collins’ Old Town Square.

“Lyft believes in improving the lives of our communities and this year, we’re proud to celebrate the businesses, drivers and different modes of transportation that make each of our cities special,” said Gabe Cohen the regional director of Lyft Rockies Region. “We know that the backbone of our communities rely on people and the ways they’re connected to thrive. We look forward to championing Denver’s winners for the fifth year in a row and providing reliable, affordable transportation.”

The Mile High City has also placed within the Lyftie Awards’ national categories ranking sixth place among the Top Tipping Cities as well as ninth in the most generous cities based on Round Up & Donate donations given.

On top of observing Denver’s top destinations, Lyft also took time to celebrate the people that make the operation work – its drivers. Local Lyft drivers, Faye Pepin, Chris Ladd and Nichole Thomas were among 12 drivers honored Lyft Driver of the Year in Denver and acknowledged for having an impact on their surrounding communities and the riders lives they took care of daily.

If you want to learn more about the Lyftie Awards and Driver of the Year Awards you can check Lyft’s blog post here and its Driver of the Year website here.