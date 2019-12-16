Williams & Graham 8 Year Anniversary and 20 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some mouth-watering holiday events this week. You can start the week at the Puppies and Patron Holiday Happy Hour and spend your Saturday night at Colt & Gray’s Drink the Bar Dry farewell party. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 16

Puppies and Patron

When: Monday, December 16 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Puppies & Patron is taking over the EXDO Event Center this Monday. The event will feature a Santa photo booth, shopping, food trucks and puppies. You can sip on your favorite tequila cocktail while cuddling a puppy from Lifeline Puppy Rescue.

Eight Year Anniversary Party

When: Starts Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Williams & Graham, 3160 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Williams & Graham is celebrating eight years of slinging cocktails this Monday. The event will bring back bartender alumni to create some of your favorite classic cocktails.

Monkey’s Fist Release Party with 4 Noses

When: Monday, December 16, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Death & Co, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Death & Co has partnered up with 4 Noses Brewing Company to create a Monkey Fist inspired beer. You can head to suite 6A to taste beer cocktails using the 4 Noses brew.

Panzano Denver Zoo Lights Pop-Up

When: Starts Monday, December 16 at 5 p.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Panzano is bringing Zoo Lights to their lounge this holiday season. The pop-up will feature Zoo Lights inspired decor and themed cocktails. A portion of the proceeds from the pop-up will go towards the Denver Zoo so you can feel good about getting that extra drink.

Tuesday, December 17

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up at Dairy Block

When: Tuesday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton is heading to Dairy Block for a dumpling pop-up. You can get in on the most talked-about dumpling food truck in the Dairy Block alley this Tuesday.

Maine Shack’s Holiday Lobster Bake

When: Tuesday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Maine Shack, 1535 Central St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Maine Shack is hosting a Holiday Lobster Bake. The event will feature Bissell Brothers brews, food specials, and a 1.1 pound lobster and pint of steamers for $40. For every $10 you spend you receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win prizes and 10% of the proceeds will benefit Mile High United Way.

Holiday Dessert and Craft Beer Pairing

When: Tuesday, December 17, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cherry on Top Bakery and Factotum Brewhouse are throwing a Holiday Dessert and Craft Beer Pairing. For $28 attendees will receive five holiday desserts expertly paired with five Factotum brews. You can cure your sweet tooth while imbibing on some local brews.

The Negroni Breakdown Cocktail Class: Holiday Edition

When: Tuesday, December 17, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Helix is throwing a holiday edition of their Negroni Breakdown Cocktail Class. For $39 attendees will learn how to make three holiday-themed Negronis, have some light bites and receive a Bar Helix Negroni swag bag.

Wednesday, December 18

Awkward Holiday Portraits

When: Wednesday, December 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is getting in the spirit with Awkward Holiday Portraits. For $25 you will receive a digital copy of a personal portrait and a free beer. Guests are encouraged to wear their worst or best holiday attire.

Sips N’ Cinema: A Movie & Tasting featuring Marble Distilling

When: Wednesday, December 18, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sips N’ Cinema returns to The Oriental Theatre with Marble Distilling Co. For $10 guests will receive a sampling and one cocktail and entry into the featured movie, The Big Lebowski.

Thursday, December 19

An Imperial Christmas

When: Thursday, December 19, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Suite F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Comrade Brewing Company is celebrating An Imperial Christmas this Thursday. The event will feature five Quit Stalin Russian Imperial Stout variants and Christmas cookies. Guests are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters.

Friday, December 20

July in Christmas

When: Friday, December 20, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Machine Beer is throwing a July in Christmas party. The brewery is turning up the heat to 80 degrees and bringing in lawn games and kiddie pools. There will also be karaoke, a Bad Santa and guests that wear beach attire will receive a free beer.

Odell & Great Divide Takeover and Christmas Party

When: Friday, December 20, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Local 46 is hosting a Christmas Party with Odell Brewing Co and Great Divide tap takeovers. The event will also feature ugly sweaters, live music from Deliciosa and more.

Pre-Christmas Can Drop

When: Friday, December 20, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is dropping two new cans this Friday. The first release is the Strange Claw which is an IPA brewed with Pilsner and the second can is the Nordic Noir which is a Baltic Foeder Porter brewed with Pilsner. Both brews have a limit of one case per person.

Holiday Wine Tasting with an Advanced Sommelier

When: Friday, December 20, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mercantile dining & provision, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mercantile’s wine director and Advanced Sommelier Patrick Houghton is throwing a Holiday Wine Tasting. The tasting will feature tastings of bubbly, red and white wines and light bites provided by Mercantile dining & provision.

Saturday, December 21

Stout & Holiday Beer Fest

When: Saturday, December 21, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is hosting a Stout & Holiday Beer Fest this Saturday. The taproom will be pouring 12 different stout and holiday brews. You can drink festively while eating some great pizza.

Inaugural Can Release of Westbound & Down

When: Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Cultural Center, 6381 Beach St. #A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Westbound & Down is hosting its first official can release at The Cultural Center this Saturday. The event will feature three can releases, food from El Taco Veloz Food Truck and more.

Drink The Bar Dry at Colt & Gray

When: Starts Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Colt & Gray, 1553 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colt & Gray is celebrating their last night this Saturday. The event will feature food and drink specials. You can say farewell to this Platte Street staple with sips and snacks.

Sunday, December 22

Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition and Oenobeer Release

When: Sunday, December 22, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LIBERATI is hosting its first annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition this Sunday. Every attendee wearing a Christmas sweater will receive a free Oenobeer and will be entered to win 42 Oenobeers. There will also be a free photo booth and the release of LIBERATI’s new 8% DIPA “We Don’t Blend Beer and Wine” Oenobeer.

Cookies, Ugly Sweater Party and Canned Food Drive

When: Sunday, December 22, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewing Company is also hosting an ugly sweater party this Sunday. The event will feature holiday treats, a Santa to take photos with and a canned food drive.

Ugly Sweater Beer Run

When: Sunday, December 22, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Park Running Company, 4568 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Berkeley Park Running Company is hosting its second annual Ugly Sweater Beer Run this Sunday. The race will start and end at Diebolt Brewing Company and stop at Denver Beer Co., Briar Common and Zuni Street Brewing Company.

Mark Your Calendar

Christmas Eve Paella Dinner

When: Tuesday, December 24, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $40 per person

Sixth Annual Christmas Day Party

When: Wednesday, December 25, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Clocking Out // Chris Kennedy + Yes Father

When: Starts Friday, December 27 at 6 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee, Denver

Cost: Free admission