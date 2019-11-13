28 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by soaking up some fashion at Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 and end it by munching at a Bring It On Brunch! Whatever the weekend presents, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, November 14

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 11- 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get ready to get fashionable during Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19. The week-long event is jam-packed to the brim full of workshops, runway shows and more. You can watch national and international designers, dive deep into avant-garde looks and end the week with a Denver Originals Show.

Schitt$ Creek Trivia at Fiction Beer Company

When: November 14, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts a Schitt’s Creek Trivia night. You can flex your knowledge of the show with five rounds of trivia that includes catchphrases, Townies, Keep it in the family and jeopardy style questions. You can win Schitt’s Creek themed prizes and $50 in free beer sip imbibe on.

Science Riot

When: November 14, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle in at Science Riot. The evening will host local scientists who have turned their ways to comedy with stand up acts involving bits about science-centered fun. You can laugh at some hilarious jokes while sipping drinks from a cash bar.

Let Winter Roll

When: November 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the changing of seasons with Let Winter Roll. You can bring a chair to watch a screening of the ski film Tight Loose, snag giveaways from Colorado brands and sip on brews from Bierstadt Lagerhaus and C Squared Ciders.

Warren Miller’s Timeless

When: November 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Timeless. The film celebrates the start of the snowboard and ski season with a closer look at athletes who have traveled to majestic mountain locations around the world to take on wild descents. You can experience the magic of winter wonderlands without leaving your seat.

WonderLab

When: November 14 – 16

Where: Wonderbound Studios, 2535 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonderbound Studios presents a collection of performances from talented choreographers during WonderLab. The program will give a stage to new and old choreographers for a chance to stun audiences.

Friday, November 15

Made in L.A. Launch Party

When: November 15, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station continues the Made in a City pop-up series with the Made in L.A. Launch Party. The party opens the newest pop-up with an immersive transportation to Los Angeles that holds fashion, art, culinary delights and more.

Colorado Uncorked

When: November 15, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Uncorked transforms the History Colorado Center into a wine-tastic wonderland. You can delight in tastings of 14 wines from the 2019 Governor’s Cup Collection complemented with paired bites created by local chefs. The winner of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Collection will be announced during the event.

Christmas in Color Denver

When: November 15, 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Water World, 8801 North Pecos St., Federal Heights

Cost: $27 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step into the holidays during Christmas in Color Denver. You can drive through 1.5 million Christmas lights spun around Water World with the sound of holiday music in the background to set the mood.

Third Friday Art Night

When: November 15, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to amble down the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you love art, these events are the perfect opportunity to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: November 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: The former Sneakeazy Bar presents a Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. The event features a monthly banger with live music and fresh beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above. You can step out on the dance floor and stunt your best moves to some R&B hits.

Holiday Food and Gift Festival

When: November 15 – 17

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $14.50 at entry

The Lowdown: The Holiday Food & Gift Festival returns to Denver for the 33rd year. You can shop from art, jewelry, woodcraft and Christmas decor all throughout the festival. If you are feeling peckish, you can dive into a large assortment of gourmet food samples and vendors presenting delights of chocolate, jams and more.

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

When: November 15 – December 22

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $68 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Get ready to laugh during the Shakespearean comedy that gives life to the story of Viola as she gets separated from her twin after a shipwreck in Illyria to disguise herself as a man within the household of Duke Orsino.

Fourth Anniversary Weekend

When: November 15, 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate four years of business with Cerebral Brewing during its Fourth Anniversary Weekend. Cerebral will release a six can drop, you can shop from a Permanent Hangover pop-up and take part in an egg drop competition all weekend long.

Extreme Glamour Shots

When: November 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver brings back Black Sheep Fridays with Extreme Glamour Shots. The event celebrates 10 seasons of fun with a session of glamour photos with mystery shots to sling back as you are photographed. Makeup and hairstyling will be provided by The StoryBrick – hair salon.

2019 Snowed In Mocha Release

When: November 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is back with a brand new Snowed In release. The 2019 Snowed In Mocha Oatmeal Stout will grace the taproom this Friday with 19-ounce can and draughts available for purchase. You can beat the chill of the air with the beer aged in bourbon barrels with notes coffee and chocolate.

Saturday, November 16

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: November 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $79.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Denver just in time for the holiday season. You can rock out to the amazing orchestra as they perform live during the 2019 tour. The event is one of the most popular holiday traditions in Denver, so don’t miss the chance to see the orchestra and start celebrating the festive season.

5th Anniversary Party

When: November 16, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass to cheers for five years during Alpine Dog Brewing Company’s 5th Anniversary Party this Saturday. You can imbibe in multiple beer and bottle releases, jam out to live music and snack on food from Peyote Mexican Food Truck during the party.

Hi-Dive 16th Birthday Party

When: November 16, 9 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to rock it out till the moon is high in the sky at the Hi-Dive 16th Birthday Party. You can listen to live performances from bands such as Wobbles, George Cessna, Rattlesnake Milk and more. There will even be some special guests along the way.

All You Can Eat Pie Night

When: November 16, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sugar Bakeshop and Coffee House, 277 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: As Thanksgiving approaches now is the time to dig into the sweet and savory bites during an All You Can Eat Pie Night. You can sample slices of flavors such as classic pumpkin, chocolate bourbon pecan and savory chicken curry pot pie.

Yoga with Rescued Pigs

When: October 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out in downward dog with some cute little hogs at Yoga with Rescued Pigs. Diebolt Brewing Company partners with Hog Haven Farm for the yoga session with two rescue pigs from the farm. Following the class, you can sip on a beer from Diebolt.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: November 16, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Triangle Denver presents SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can shake your stuff till your feet get sore with a ’90s and 2000s theme as DJ Gary Givant, DJ Garthy Garth and DJ A-L spin hits throughout the night. Make sure to rock your best bucket hats and JNCO pants to dance out the evening.

One Year Anniversary

When: November 16, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Revel Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Revel Social is poppin’ bottles for its One Year Anniversary. The celebration hosts drink giveaways, free food samples to keep your partying fueled, games and more. You can also snag some awesome deals on bottle service while you support Revel. Reservations are highly encouraged – make yours by calling 720.799.7659.

Sunday, November 17

Holiday Family Photos + Cookie Decorating

When: November 17, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get into the holiday spirit with a Holiday Family Photos + Cookie Decorating session. You can take part in a photoshoot within Hotel Teatro’s study and then get your crafting skills on by decorating some delicious cookies.

Maggot Brain

When: November 17, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver partners with Orpheus Arts Collective to present Maggot Brain. You can experience an interactive installation with a piano performance, visuals and art displayed within the gallery. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Youth on Record.

Mac ‘N Cheese 5K

When: November 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1001 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a cheesy race around Washington Park during the Mac ‘N Cheese 5K. Mac ‘N Noodles hosts the fun run this Sunday with a 5K run or walk through the park, followed by a free post-race mac and cheese to refuel you. You can also snag some fabulous mac and cheese socks to keep those running feet warm.

Hoppy Joe: A Coffee Beer Extravaganza

When: November 17, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your coffee fix with a twist during Hoppy Joe: A Coffee Beer Extravaganza. Station 26 Brewing Co. will tap a myriad of coffee beers that are part of the brewery’s Beans series. You can also jam out to live music from the Brown Brothers and purchase bites from the Farm to Truck food truck.

Bring It On Brunch!

When: November 17, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your cheer on during a Bring It On Brunch! The Triangle Denver teams up with Cheer Colorado for a themed brunch with performances from local drag queens to keep you entertained while you dine. A portion of the profits will benefit Cheer Colorado.

