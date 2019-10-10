You Can Bring Your Pet on Your Uber Ride Starting Next Week in Denver

On October 16, Uber riders of the mile-high city will be able to experience the new pilot option of Uber Pet. Denver will join seven other cities in the launch of the program, giving you a chance to test it out.
The new feature will allow you to add on the option of bringing your furry or not so furry friends along with you while you travel in your Uber. You can select the option for a minimal $4 surcharge on top of a standard fare trip and be on your way to whatever destination you choose.
The feature will not replace the current service animal policy – so those with service animals are not required to use Uber Pet with the surcharge.