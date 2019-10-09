22 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some cool events to attend this week. Kick it off by getting spooky at Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive and end it by sweating it out at The 6th Annual bRUNch Run. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, October 10

Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive

When: October 10 – November 3

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Halloween season is finally upon us and Spectra Art Space teams up with Synesthesia for the perfect way to celebrate with the Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive. The immersive is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into a psychedelic realm that explores the human psyche.

Denver Vegan Food Truck Rally

When: October 10, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your veg on at the Denver Vegan Food Truck Rally. The inaugural rally hosts a myriad of vegan food trucks including Vegan Van, Wong Way Veg, Piante Pizzeria and more to dine from. You can also rock out to live music and sip on beer and wine to compliment your veggie bites.

Mortified Live: Awk-tober

When: October 10, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mortified Live: Awk-tober is hitting Denver with some hilarious confessionals and comedy sets. Mortified Live has appeared in more than 20 cities around the world with adults sharing their most embarrassing moments in front of an audience. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Playworks Colorado.

Swan Lake

When: October 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $28 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts a screening of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Theatre. The classic ballet – performed by the Russian Ballet Theatre – is a tale of Princess Odette as she is transformed into a swan from a curse with Prince Siegfried to save her.

Harvest Week

When: October 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus partners with EatDenver for Harvest Week. The event is a series of pop-up dinners with Denver’s top chefs to present local fare and fresh ingredients. The series has a theme of Food as Common Ground and will benefit The GrowHaus’ initiatives to give access to fresh food to local communities.

Nightwaves: The Faint

When: October 10, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bop all night long at Nightwaves: The Faint. The event features a DJ set from DJ Boyhollow, Retrofette and The Faint to keep you dancing till your feet get sore with synthpop vibes.

Friday, October 11

Thriftopia

When: October 11, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block and ThriftCon team up for a shopping experience like none other – Thriftopia. You can take part in the last day of a three-week vintage clothing and collectibles market that takes over the Alley of Dairy Block with live music, cocktails from Poka Lola and more.

Glow in the Dark

When: October 11, 9 p.m.

Where: Glow Lounge, 631 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: Start your Halloween celebrations early with a Glow in the Dark party. You can dress up in a poppin’ costume, shake it to beats from DJs Polyphoni and Levi Double U and let your glow shine bright.

The Goonies in Concert

When: October 11, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall,1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony expands your horizons of music and film during The Goonies in Concert. You can watch a screening of the cult classic film about a group of children who have found a treasure map with the Colorado Symphony performing the score live.

5th Annual HELLoween Costume Ball

When: October 11, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Spook up your life at the 5th Annual HELLoween Costume Ball. You can dress to impress for a costume contest to win prizes, dance to sets from DJ Julian Black, DJ Ritual and DJ Nitrogen and snag giveaways through the Halloween inspired evening.

Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival

When: October 11 – 12

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little supernatural at the Denver Zoo’s Enchanted Hollows: Bigfoot Festival. You can take a stroll through the zoo to experience animal encounters, delight in Sasquatch-themed fair food, see fantastical pumpkin carvings and more during the spooky celebration.

In Bed By Ten

When: October 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leon teams up with Secret Love Collective to present In Bed By Ten. The event features a three-hour raging dance party to let out your emotions. You can rock out to beats from DJ L.A. Zwicky and DJ Genevieve while indulging your inner freak. You can also explore performances, sip on non-alcoholic seltzers and explore the queer art community.

Saturday, October 12

The Music of Selena

When: October 12 – 13

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall,1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony celebrates the life of the famous Selena Quintanilla with The Music of Selena. You can listen to vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez sing some of Selena’s biggest hits including “Dreaming of You,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como la Flor.”

16th Annual Falling Rock Fresh Hop Fest

When: October 12 – 19

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have a chance at imbibing on 40 Colorado-brewed fresh hop beers during the 16th Annual Falling Rock Fresh Hop Fest. The festival supports local and independent breweries within the Colorado Brewers Guild by giving back 50 cents for each pour sold until all of the brews are sold out.

21st Annual Fright Fest Pet Parade Costume Contest

When: October 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Dress up your pet in the spookiest, the cutest and best costume you can think of for the 21st Annual Fright Fest Pet Parade Costume Contest. BJ from Alice 105.9 will emcee the event with a chance for you to win two 2020 season passes to Elitch Gardens as the grand prize.

Choctoberfest

When: October 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 6th Annual Choctoberfest returns to Aurora for a sweet day of treats. You can delight in chocolate samples galore, vendors presenting chocolate products, a chocolate cake showdown and more. If you love chocolate, this is the festival to be at.

Ironton’s Annual Fall Festival and Wheat Whiskey Limited Release

When: October 12, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the changing of seasons with the Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse Fall Festival and Wheat Whiskey Limited Release. You can take part in axe throwing, sip on brews from Blue Moon and pick your perfect pumpkin from a pumpkin patch while jamming out to music from Ghost Town Drifters.

Sunday, October 13

Old School Cool Vintage Market

When: October 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find some of the best vintage digs at an Old School Cool Vintage Market. The market holds 53 curated vintage shops with items from the ’30s to the 2000s. You can shop until you drop and grab a drink from Improper City.

The Royal Tenenbrunch: Wes Anderson Soundtrack Costume Brunch

When: October 13, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents The Royal Tenenbrunch: Wes Anderson Soundtrack Costume Brunch. You can dine on a Wes Anderson themed brunch menu with mimosas and bloody marys while listening to fresh beats from DJ Boyhollow and guest DJ Tyler Jacobson. Reservations are needed. Call 303.993.8023 to reserve your spot.

15th Anniversary Celebration

When: October 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fashion Denver partners with Rackhouse Pub for a 15th Anniversary Celebration. The celebration features a fashion show and fashion shop with clothing from designers including Smasher Robot, Ginchi Apparel and Crystal Sharp. If you are one of the first 75 people to attend you can receive a commemorative anniversary Fashion Denver tote bag with a screen print from INDYINK.

Stack of Wax Brunch

When: October 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hearth & Dram teams up with Vinyl Me, Please for a Stacks of Wax Brunch. You can listen to the vinyl of multiple genres spun from DJ Carl Carrell Jr. while delighting in brunch from Hearth & Dram.

6th Annual bRUNch Run

When: October 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 7351 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at The 6th Annual bRUNch Run. You lace up your sneakers for a 5k or 10k run around Stapleton Central Park this Sunday and later enjoy bloody Marys, mimosas and brunch bites. Brunch delights will be provided by Citizen Rail, Just Be Kitchen, Syrup and more.

Mark Your Calendar

ROLL Horror Story 1984

When: October 18, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The 3rd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade

When: October 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: On S. Broadway from 5th Ave. to W. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: October 20, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: $45 – $55 get tickets here

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 21 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available here