Visible Denver Brings Unlimited, Free Massages To Union Station Tomorrow

If you’ve been anywhere in Denver throughout the past couple of weeks, you’ve most likely noticed a lot of blue, a lot of smiley faces and a lot of the same word: Visible. Visible has been dominating Denver. From Tuk-Tuks in RiNo, a big coloring box at this year’s CRUSH and giving transparent backpacks to attendees at last year’s Grandoozy, it’s no surprise that the new phone service is practicing what they preach: visibility.

Recently, several billboards had gone up around Denver that states the big blue phone service was promising unlimited massages instead of messages. So why not give the people what they want? This Saturday, September 21 Visible is taking over Union Station with free massages. From 2 – 7 p.m. enjoy refreshments free swag and free, unlimited 30-minute massages. And because this is Denver, they are also offering free massages for your dog. Attendees can also learn more about Visible at the event. What is Visible? Visible is a digital phone service provider headquartered in Denver. They offer unlimited messages (and on Saturday, unlimited massages), unlimited minutes and data. This is a free event and no RSVP is needed but it is first-come, first-served.

Expect to see Visible pop-up in a few more places in the upcoming months, so stay tuned. Oh, and their Twitter is hilarious.