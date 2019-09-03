303 Street Style – The Unique Fashion of The Wedding Party

With nine newlywed couples, a 30-foot dessert table, food and drinks from local and national vendors, two alpacas, four pigs and The Bachelor star Ben Higgins officiating — The Wedding Party was a singular and delightfully anomalous success. DiningOut Events teamed up with Higgins to bring together the families of nine couples and wedding crashers from around the country to Westminster. The one-of-a-kind certainly yields some unforgettable looks. We compiled the best wedding street style, so you can get a taste of what you missed this Labor Day weekend.

All photography by Samantha Hines.