10 Lesser-Known Colorado Hikes Perfect For Fall

Distance: ​3.8 miles​ (roundtrip)

Difficulty:​ Moderate

Trail map: Go here

The Lowdown:​ Following small streams, crossing bridges and winding through aspen groves, this state park trail certainly won’t disappoint during the fall season. A nice bonus is the wildlife viewing, so keep an eye out for birds and deer in the area. There’s a visitor center to pay daily entry and get a map, park at the Frazer Meadows parking lot for the Horseshoe Trailhead.

Mason Creek and Old Mill Loop in Staunton State Park

Distance: ​7.3 miles​ (roundtrip)

Difficulty:​ Moderate

Trail map: Go here

The Lowdown:​ Located in Staunton State Park, this hike is less than an hour from Denver. Featuring a wide range of trail type and things to see, it’s hard to get bored on this beautiful loop. Starting off in an open meadow with wide flat gravel paths, expect mountain bikers and dog walkers to join you on your hike, but as you get deeper into the park you’ll be greeted by the trickling sound of Mason Creek and the flittering of aspen filled forests. Towards the second half of your trip, you’ll find historical sites including an old mill and a bunker house as well as a beautiful red rock formation that’s straight from a rock climber’s dream. And as a bonus, it’s dog-friendly, too. – Brittany Werges

Elk Meadow Park Loop in Evergreen

Distance: ​5.1 miles​ (roundtrip)

Difficulty:​ Easy

Trail map: Go here

The Lowdown:​ Hiking this loop will pull you through various pine, bright yellow aspen forests and meadows, which offers a change of scenery the entire hike. Use the south parking lot of Elk Meadow Park and begin at the Stagecoach trailhead. Go on this loop clockwise by getting on Meadow View Trail>Founders Trail>Painters Pause Trail and finish the loop on Sleepy S Trail. This is what creates a large loop around Elk Meadow Park.

West of Denver

Tom Blake trail in Snowmass Village

Distance: ​8 miles (roundtrip)

Difficulty:​ Moderate

Trail map: Go here



The Lowdown:​ ​The Tom Blake trail is an out and back trail. Located in a place you would never really think of during this time of year, right on the outskirts of Snowmass Village Ski Resort. This hiking trail will take you through 360-degree views of gold, red and orange. Whether it’s the fallen aspen leaves on the trail beneath your feet or light breeze gusts moving foliage, you’ll be surrounded with more aspens than you can handle. Occasionally the trail changes, from being on a narrow trail between tall Aspen trees to wide-open meadows where you can see all of the color transformations at a distance. From CO-82 onto Owl Creek Road toward Snowmass Village, there’s a small parking lot to the trailhead located between Mandalay Lane and Pine Crest Drive. If you passed Pine Crest Drive, you’ve gone too far.