Local Listen – Colorado Myrical Talks Unique Release in “3 The Hard Way”

Colorado Myrical is a prominent staple in the Denver hip hop community, and his three-part release this summer of 3 The Hard Way has only solidified his place in our scene. The EPs have come into fruition in three installments, first with Hustle, followed by Love and then Respect wrapping it up.
The release shines on Myrical’s ability to cross from one angle of expertise to the next and to showcase talents his following may not have already known about. The first release, Hustle, packs five upbeat tracks into a party, kicking off with the high-paced “Bring it Back.” The song calls out to his Colorado fans by name before it dives into a party. Love is the middle piece to the three-segmented puzzle, and it is where Myrical lets his vocals flow, putting more emotion into to his message. Respect, the final chapter of the trilogy, is due out on October 4. The three serve for Myrical to express his commitment to the full-circle of the process of life, and he nails it with style and originality.
We were able to touch base with Colorado Myrical to learn more about the process of his latest creation and find out what such a unique release will mean for the future of his music.
303 Magazine: Let’s talk about 3 The Hard Way. Why break it up?