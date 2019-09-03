How to Modernize your Capsule Wardrobe

Abandon the thought that your capsule wardrobe has to be boring. The term capsule collection — coined in the 1970s by London clothing boutique owner, Susie Faux — describes a specific type of wardrobe that includes only key pieces that are timeless, classic and somewhat basic. The goal for the capsule wardrobe is to limit the number of pieces in a wardrobe in order to continually wear the same items. By doing this, a capsule wardrobe promotes financial stability in that clothing items are not continually being purchased and the term also encourages a simpler living approach. Designer Donna Karan also utilized the term in her 1980s clothing collection and numerous style influencers and bloggers have caught on to the idea. Typically focused on neutral tones including black, brown, white, gray and tan, capsule wardrobes do not have to fit into that color box. Here, 303 Magazine showcases how to effectively have a capsule wardrobe and displays what items are must-haves. Together, the mixture of colors, fabric and patterns promotes modern style and offers a new interpretation of the widely-known term.

Slip Dress

The Lowdown: Slip dresses are timeless, classic pieces that should be incorporated into all wardrobes. The versatility these key pieces provides is perfect for casual everyday wear or more formal looks. Like all outfits in this capsule wardrobe, the key thing to remember is slip dresses can be worn many times, but the styling approach should differ each time. For example, the first slip dress look was paired with a bold, patterned, colorful blazer and black booties. Together, these elements allow the slip dress to demonstrate a more dressy approach. Below, the second slip dress look serves as a more casual avenue. Styled with metallic silver sneakers and an animal print belt, the outfit provides polished, modern vibes.

Graphic T-Shirt

The Lowdown: Graphic t-shirts should always hold a place in closets. These timeless pieces provide comfort, flexibility and they also promote style without having to physically speak. Styled in a number of ways, graphic t-shirts are easily dressed up, down and anywhere in the middle. For these coupled looks, a graphic t-shirt is the main focal point. The houndstooth red matching set serves as an appropriate option for the office or event, while the silver sequined shorts exemplify style reserved for a night out. A tip to always keep in mind when styling graphic t-shirts is to ensure some portion of the piece is tucked in. By doing this simple step, the waistline can then be exposed.

Matching Set

The Lowdown: As pictured, matching sets tremendously developed in fashion this year. Inspiration arose from past decades when coordinated sets were a major thing. Here, this breezy linen patterned set exhibits effortless style and proves to be perfect for the recent hot Denver weather. Paired with the silver metallic sneakers as pictured above, this outfit is one that permits numerous styling options. Instead of always wearing the two-piece set, mix and match the top and bottom with various pieces in your wardrobe. Pair the top with denim, faux leather, slacks — the options are endless. The same principle applies to the bottoms as well. The key to the capsule wardrobe is to mix and match continually, producing new outfits while utilizing the same pieces frequently.

White Denim

The Lowdown: Houndstooth is the epitome of a classic pattern. The polished look of it plays well with varying patterns, colors and shoe options. Styled here with a busy blue designed top, the colors show complementary elements within the outfit. In addition to the bold prints utilized, the basic, ageless piece of this outfit is the white denim. White denim is a highly important piece all closets should have. Various lengths of this piece are promoted and it is attractive in all seasons, even after Labor Day. Together, these characteristics bring interesting, exciting vibes to an otherwise common outfit.

Model Taiya Werling.

Model provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Clothing provided by Zara and Fab’rik Boutique Denver.

Hair and makeup by Ashley Colburn.

Photography by Lauren Magin.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.