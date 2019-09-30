Fashion Events to Attend this October

October is a remarkable time when every sidewalk is coated with orange and yellow leaves and the winds start preparing us for a colorful but frigid fall. Fashion thrives in this environment, where jackets are carefully layered over knit sweaters and boots are coming out from storage with hopes of being used frequently hereafter. It seems as if October acts as the perfect start to a new phase in the year, and with that comes multiple fashion events to help you embrace fall in its entirety. From fundraisers and makeup seminars to networking functions, 303 Magazine has the inside scoop on any significant fashion occasions to attend this month.

NYDJ x Nordstrom Pop-Up Shop

When: Tuesday, October 1 to Wednesday, October 16 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Nordstrom, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E 1st Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: NYDJ and Nordstrom are hosting a pop-up shop exclusively at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center for the first half of October. The pop-up shop will feature fan favorites like the Marilyn and Ponte trouser, but you can also expect some new styles being introduced for the fall.

Dress for Success – The Fall Fashion & Music Event

When: Friday, October 11 from 7-11 p.m.

Where: Infinity Park Events Center, 4400 E. Kentucky Ave., Glendale

Admission: $125 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Dress for Success is a program dedicated to helping women gain economic independence by assisting in finding employment and supplying professional attire. This annual fall fashion and music event includes live music, a runway show with local designers and a silent auction.

“Behind the Brush” with Jeffree Star & Lipsticknick

When: Saturday, October 12 from noon-5:30 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Aurora, 13200 E. 14th Pl., Aurora

Admission: $250-$400 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: If you’d like to become an expert on all things makeup, join beauty gurus, Jeffree Star and Lipsticknick, for the education of a lifetime. This demonstration class will cover all the bases, from product recommendations to blending techniques.

Old School Cool Vintage Market

When: Sunday, October 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: This market will feature a myriad of vintage shops from all over Denver. While entry is free, the styles and antiques one may find will be sure to tempt you. This one-day event has something for all genders, ages and sizes, making it perfect for a family outing or just for a Sunday stroll.

Fashion Denver 15th Anniversary

When: Sunday, October 13 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Fashion Denver is a company created by local style icon, Brandi Shigley, to help local designers in Denver network and reach the public. This October, Fashion Denver is celebrating its 15th year in business with a fashion-filled day of events. Aside from the several fashion markets and shows, there will be a brunch so you can shop and eat while commemorating this influential company.

Boobs, Bling & Beauty

When: Thursday, October 17 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: Sarah O. Jewelry, 4301 Tennyson St., Denver

Admission: $30-$300 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Sarah O. Jewelry and Clean Beauty by Beautycounter have teamed up to host a fundraiser for the breast cancer research foundation. Along with the limited-time offer discounts and complimentary refreshments, a percentage of the proceeds from tickets and purchases will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Beauty and Books

When: Wednesday, October 23 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Glamour Bar, 955 Lincoln St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Glamour Bar Denver is putting on a function hosted by podcast host, Lyndsay Wilson and author, Janine Hernandez. Aside from a discussion panel on business and publishing, there will be cocktails and ample opportunity to make connections.