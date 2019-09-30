Great American Beer Festival and 30 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Great American Beer Festival returns to the Mile High City this week and the beer events are abundant. You can celebrate this national event and your love for brews almost every night all across the Denver Metro area. Where ever the week may take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, September 30

Start the Week in a HAZE

When: Monday, September 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House is hosting some of its favorite hazy brews this Monday to kick off the week. The beers featured include Passion Fruit Velvet NEIPA from 4 Noses, Forbidden: Idol Singapore Sling from Cerebral Brewing, Kilo Per Barrel Litre Triple IPA from New Image and Drumroll Hazy Pale from Odell Brewing.

GABF Kickoff with Western Distributing

When: Monday, September 30, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen – Denver, 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Western Distributing Co. is taking over First Draft Taproom & Kitchen to highlight some of their brews. The event will feature brews like High Hops, Bonfire, Pikes Peak, Eddyline and more. You can start your week tasting a collection of Colorado beers from all over the state.

Tuesday, October 1

Odell’s 30th Birthday Beer Dinner

When: Tuesday, October 1, 6:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Euclid Hall, 1317 14th St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Euclid Hall is celebrating 30 years of Odell Brewing and GABF with a beer dinner. The meal will feature six-courses carefully crafted by Euclid Hall with special beer pairings. The event will also feature a small-batch brew created by Euclid Hall and Odell Brewing.

GABF Week: CSA Showcase

When: Tuesday, October 1, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CSA Distributing is hosting a tasting event at Freshcraft this Tuesday to kick off their GABF tour. You can sip some beers from their portfolio including brews from Creature Comforts, Crooked Stave, Fremont Brewing, La Cumbre Maine Beer Company and more.

For the Love of Cheese

When: Tuesday, October 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bar Max, 2412 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you are not a beer drinker you can head to Bar Max for a cheese and cocktail pairing. The cheese educator, Behind The Rind, will take you through a sensory journey tasting cheeses and cocktails. You can snack and sip at this dreamy bar off Colfax while learning about cheese.

Wednesday, October 2

Mini American Beer Festival

When: Wednesday, October 2 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Brewing Co, 900 Auraria Parkway, Suite 240, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tivoli Brewing Co and Elite Brands are throwing a Mini American Beer Festival this Wednesday. For $25 you will receive a tasting cup and eight samples from a collection of breweries. The participating brewers include Destihl Brewery, 4 Noses, Colorado Cider Company, Surly Brewing Company and many more.

Brew & Cue GABF Kickoff Party at Liberati

When: Wednesday, October 2, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: H3SH3R BBQ Co. and Spice Trade Brewing are taking over Liberati Restaurant and Brewery for a Brew & Cue GABF Kickoff Party. For $30 attendees will enjoy three six-ounce tasters and BBQ bites. The menu for the event features Texas brisket sliders, pork belly burnt ends and more.

Celebration of Sour Party

When: Wednesday, October 2, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company is having a Celebration of Sour Party. The event will feature multiple guest tappings of sour brews as well as slushies crafted by Wiley Roots Brewing Company. The celebration will also host the Vegan Van and The Real Dill for some food and snack specials.

4th Annual All-Star IPA Throw Down

When: Wednesday, October 2, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: To be announced, tickets available at the door

The Lowdown: The 4th Annual All-Star IPA Throw Down returns to Falling Rock Tap House this Wednesday. The event features 22 rare beers for guests to taste until they run out. Attendees will also receive an All-Star IPA Throw Down souvenir glass.

GABF 2019: Burial Beer Co. Guest Draft Feature

When: Wednesday, October 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: TRVE Brewing, 227 Broadway, #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: North Carolina’s Burial Beer Co. is visiting for GABF and TRVE Brewing is hosting a guest tapping to celebrate. You can head to TRVE Brewing to try out six of Burial Beer Co.’s legendary brews.

Thursday, October 3

Great American Beer Festival 2019

When: Starts Thursday, October 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The premier US beer festival returns to the Mile High City. The festival represents the largest collection of American beers ever served through a public tasting event. For $85 attendees will receive a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited one-ounce samples of brew. You can put your drinking and pretzel necklace making skills to the test this weekend.

Plates for the Peak

When: Thursday, October 3, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Vesta, 1822 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $85 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Vesta, Steuben’s and Ace Eat Serve are hosting a dinner to benefit Urban Peak, a non-profit that provides services to homeless youth. The event will include unique food creations from local Denver chefs, music, cocktails and a silent auction. The silent auction includes Meow Wolf Denver opening night tickets and a TREK mountain bike.

4th Annual Catalina Wine Mixer at Call to Arms Brewing

When: Thursday, October 3 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s the Catalina Wine Mixer at Call to Arms Brewing this Thursday. The event will feature tappings, food from Clamato Time and Catalina Wine Mixer swag. Call to Arms Brewing will be doing a special release of their new Carriage House series beer including Peachfront Property, a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Swedish Amber Lager and more.

Ratio & Friends GABF Tap Takeover at Brass Tacks

When: Thursday, October 3, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks is hosting Ratio Beerworks and some other GABF attendees for a tap takeover after party. Participating breweries include Fremont Brewing, 3 Floyds Brewpub, Rhinegeist, Revolution Brewing Cannonball Creek, Call to Arms and Ratio Beerworks.

All the Hops GABF 4x Can Drop

When: Thursday, October 3, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is ringing in GABF with its 4th Annual All the Hops party. The party will feature four different can releases and new Cerebral Brewing swag. The cans being dropped include Tangerine Stuff, Forbidden Idol: Singapore Sling, DDH Remote Island and Character Reference.

LIBERATI Tastemaker Days

When: Starts Thursday, October 3, at 12 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LIBERATI is hosting a beer tasting event all week long in celebration of GABF. Each flight will be $16 and each set will isolate one organoleptic characteristic of one ingredient to scientifically compare. You can learn more about beer tasting with LIBERATI.

Alosta Brewing GABF Tap Takeover featuring Throwing Copper Ale

When: Thursday, October 3, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alosta Brewing Co. is hosting a tap takeover at Monkey Barrel this Thursday. The event will feature a special tapping of Throwing Copper Ale which gets its name from the 1994 LIVE album. The tapping will also feature swag giveaways and a Mario Kart tournament.

Friday, October 4

Denver Rare Beer Tasting 11

When: Friday, October 4, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Rare Beer Tasting is an event where breweries across the nation pour some of the rarest brews to benefit Pints for Prostates, a non-profit dedicated to providing awareness and education of prostate cancer. Some brews being featured include Avery Brewing’s Flavus Catts & Promiscuus and Cerebral Brewing’s Single Barrel Vanilla Rye Here Be Monsters.

Tap Takeovers at Otero Taproom

When: Starts Friday, October 4, at 4 p.m.

Where: Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Otero Taproom is having multiple tap takeovers this weekend and a GABF after-party. The tap lineups will be provided by Horse & Dragon Brewing Company and Great Notion Brewing Co. For the GABF after-party, there will be music provided by Jonah Wisneski and grub from Nonja Ramen Mobile.

Same Hazy IPA Release and Tappings

When: Friday, October 4 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Co. Brewing is bringing the freshest beer in town during GABF to multiple locations. The Same Day Hazy IPA will go from fermenter to your glass all within the same day. The list of locations tapping Same Day Hazy IPA includes over 30 Denver restaurants and bars.

IPAs for Days Tap Takeover

When: Friday, October 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Improper City is paying tribute to GABF by having a tap takeover from its favorite IPA producers. The tap takeover will feature brews from Outer Range Brewing, Other Half Brewing, Resident Culture Brewing and Wren House Brewing. The event will also feature merchandise giveaways and a live DJ.

Bingo Brunch at Night

When: Friday, October 4, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market is hosting a Bingo Brunch at Night this Friday. The event will feature all the typical makings of brunch, including Bingo. Guests are encouraged to wear onesies to help amp up the nighttime brunch atmosphere.

Suds & Stogies

When: Friday, October 4, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tap Fourteen Ballpark, 1920 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tap Fourteen is hosting the Official GABF After-Party this Friday. For $30 guests will receive four craft beers and four premium cigars. You can celebrate GABF in style on the Tap Fourteen rooftop.

Saturday, October 5

Cervecería Colorado’s Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: Saturday, October 5, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival has some friendly competition from the south at Cervecería’s Great Mexican Beer Fiesta. The event will feature craft beer, Lucha Libre, a mercadito and Mexican fare.

CAN JAM: All The Hops GABF Edition

When: Saturday, October 5, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is hosting a CAN JAM this Saturday to celebrate all the different breweries in town. This event will have cans from over ten different breweries for a more casual event. You can try a new beer while hanging out with fellow beer nerds on the Cerebral Brewing patio.

GABF Brewers Breakfast: Burritos & Barleywines

When: Saturday, October 5, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is hosting a GABF breakfast to help with your hangover. For $15 guests will receive a breakfast burrito and a glass of barleywine. If barleywine is not your breakfast beer of choice there will be some other aged big beers on tap for the tasting.

5th Annual Ratio Karaoke GABF After-Party

When: Saturday, October 5, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is hosting its 5th Annual Karaoke GABF After-Party this Saturday. After the last GABF tasting, you can head to the North Larimer brewery to finish the night with some karaoke. The event will feature prizes and exclusive tappings to finish of GABF 2019.

Bar Helix is Turning Two

When: Saturday, October 5, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bar Helix is celebrating its second anniversary this weekend. On Saturday the bar will be a hosting an ’80s themed party to celebrate. The event will also feature one-of-a-kind bottle service starting at $150.

GABF After Party at Illegal Pete’s

When: Saturday, October 5, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s is hosting a tap takeover to celebrate the end of GABF 2019. The Colfax location will have tappings from Cerebral Brewing, Dancing Gnome Brewing Co and Resident Culture Brewing Co. You can chow down on a burrito while tasting some new brews.

Briar Common 3rd Year Anniversary Party: Brews & Tattoos

When: Saturday, October 5, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, 2298 Clay St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Briar Common is turning three and is celebrating with Brews & Tattoos. The event will have two local tattoo artists on-site, three aged beers on tap, burgers and more. Partial proceeds of the event will benefit SafeHouse Denver, a non-profit providing assistance to domestic violence survivors.

Sunday, October 6

GABF Hangover Brunch

When: Sunday, October 6, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is hosting a GABF Hangover Brunch in collaboration with River Bear American Meats and Dan Lasiy from Rebel Restaurant. The brunch will feature decadent BBQ dishes like an open-faced sandwich with pulled pork, River Bear Texas hot links and a brisket.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

The Brick Bar: Denver

When: Starts Wednesday, October 9 at 5 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Ironton’s Annual Fall Festival ft. Wheat Whiskey Limited Release

When: Saturday, October 12 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Pumpkin-Patch-Palooza

When: Starts Saturday October 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Stapleton, 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission