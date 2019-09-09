303 Cover Challenge LIVE and 27 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some poppin’ events lined up this week. Start it by learning about an influential Western artist at Artful Insight and end it by getting a fabulous workout during 10th Annual Running of the Gays. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take to gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 9

Artful Insight

When: September 9, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection‎, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the life and art of Hudson River School artist Thomas Moran during Artful Insight. You can take a look at two new Moran paintings that the museum has acquired and hear about how the artist’s works inspired generations to later travel west.

Head Room Sessions #37

When: September 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your jam on at the Head Room Sessions #37. You can chill out in the ReCreative Denver gallery while listening to a live recording session of local musicians. This Monday’s performances include Señorita Sometimes and FNTM PWR featuring Devon Parker.

Monument for 308

When: September 9 – December 8

Where: Black Cube, 2925 S. Umatilla St., Englewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a giant 24-feet Ross 308 broiler chicken skeleton sculpture at Monument for 308. The sculpture – created by German artist Andreas Greiner — resembles a dinosaur skeleton that would be seen in a natural history museum and pays tribute to the dependency between humans and broiler chickens.

Tuesday, September 10

Supernova DigiLounge

When: September 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Next Stage Gallery, 1025 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Digerati presents a Supernova DigiLounge. You can explore the Next Stage NOW Gallery that has been transformed into an interactive digital animation space with a chance to meet some of the artists who will be participating in Supernova.

Plants + Placemaking

When: September 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore the Denver Botanic Gardens during Plants + Placemaking. SEGD Denver and iZone Imaging team up with the Denver Botanic Gardens for a tour of the gardens with a deeper look into what makes the location one of the most visited gardens in North America.

Wednesday, September 11

Logan Lecture: Jonathan Saiz at the DAM

When: September 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz exhibition during Logan Lecture: Jonathan Saiz at the DAM. Saiz will dive deeper into his works, explore the impact of social media within his processes and invite you to imagine #WhatisUtopia.

Indigenous Film Series

When: September 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for the Indigenous Film Series. You can watch a screening of the documentary NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka – a film about The Battle of Ruapekapeka and the impact it had on generations to come.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: September 11, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore Denver during a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. Public art docent Esther Varney will lead you to public contemporary art pieces near the Denver Art Museum, The Denver Public Library and Civic Center Park.

Thursday, September 12

Abstract Collage Workshop

When: September 12, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: The Center on Colfax, 1301 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get crafty at an Abstract Collage Workshop. You can learn collage techniques and processes from award-winning contemporary artist Michael Gadlin throughout the workshop. You can create whatever comes naturally to you with collage materials, paint and other abstract elements. RSVP by calling 303.951.5222.

Craft Fiber Night

When: September 12, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your art projects that involve fabric, yarn or anything of that sort for a Craft Fiber Night. You can take part in a creative evening with others in the ReCreative Denver studio with the help of Holly from Textile Restyle.

Altar’d Continuum Resistance and Empowerment

When: September 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Museo de Las Americas hosts the opening reception for Altar’d Continuum: Resistance and Empowerment in Sacred Spaces. The exhibition – guest curated by Danielle N. Cunningham and Mary Grace Bernard — dives deeper into the exploration of the altar as the physical and nonphysical space where humans and the divine combine for personalized ritual exchange.

The Unbearable Impermanence of Things

When: September 12, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the ideas of wanting to preserve nature in the face of inevitable decay during The Unbearable Impermanence of Things. The group exhibition – curated by adjunct University of Denver professor and artist Libby Barbee — features works from artists including Renée Rendine, Megan Gafford and Conor King.

SCFD Free Day

When: September 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost. At 2 p.m. you can even take a guided tour and learn more about the artwork that is held within the museum.

Friday, September 13

Denver Gem & Mineral Show

When: September 13 – 15

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Denver Gem & Mineral Show is back in Denver to rock your world. This year has a theme of Canada Unearthed with exhibits, crystal dealers, mineral identification and more. You can hear from experts, explore fossil workshops and find some amazing gems.

Icons of the Diné

When: September 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Anthropology University of Denver, 2000 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive deeper into the importance and roles of Icons in the Diné (also known as the Navajo) people’s lives during Icons of the Diné. The exhibition – created by artist Jonathan Nelson — explores the icons that are meant to honor and empower the Diné and other Indigenous societies.

ARTea Party

When: September 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Anecdote hosts an ARTea Party. The party and exhibition will give you a chance to take a look at Pattern Studies from artist Tracy Schifeling. Schifeling was inspired by colors, geometry and more to create intricate patterns.

Drunken Cinema: Tarantino

When: September 13, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Open Media, 700 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $7 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax for a performance of a live Quentin Tarantino film sequence at Drunken Cinema: Tarantino. You can watch as actors perform live sketches and solo acts of Tarantino film characters while munching on bites from a food truck and sipping on beverages.

Sweet Tooth

When: September 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Like a little spooky with your sweet? Then Sweet Tooth is for you. The Storeroom and Vine Street Pub & Brewery present Sweet Tooth – a duo exhibition created by Bothe Kretsinger and Lares Feliciano. The artists have blended 2D design with sculpture and animation to make the sickly sweet installation perfect for the upcoming scary season.

Mid-Autumn Festival

When: September 13, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore an evening festival that celebrates the completion of harvest at the Mid-Autumn Festival. You can watch a Lion Dance performance, take part in a Pho eating contest and listen to Vietnamese singers. You can even win cash and prize giveaways throughout the night.

DRIP 02 Release Party

When: September 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Awakening Boutique RiNo, 2936 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Coffee professionals rejoice for this naughty zine just for you during the DRIP 02 Release Party. The party features poppin’ music, drinks and prizes to sweeten the deal. The ticket price includes one copy of the DRIP 02 zine and a raffle ticket.

Made in Música

When: September 13, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Made in Mexico City pop-up hosts Made in Música. You can experience the late-night party with beats from N.A.A.F.I. — an independent record label that serves up hot electronic club music. If you are one of the first 100 attendees to the party you can also receive a complimentary Mural Cerveza.

Saturday, September 14

303 Cover Challenge LIVE

When: September 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine hosts a one night only jam session with local musicians at the 303 Cover Challenge. Throughout the evening you can rock out to sounds from Los Mocochetes as the house band as well as special guests including Cisco the Nomad, kid astronaut, Neoma and Kaitlyn Kdubbs Williams. From Lizzo to Prince, local musicians have carefully crafted new renditions of timeless classics. It’s bound to be a night to remember.

Art Exhibition

When: September 14, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St. Ste 1V, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at meeting artist Christopher Clark during a free Art Exhibition. Clark creates DC Comics, Marvel, Disney and more inspired art that will be available to peruse, purchase and have signed.

Sunnyside Music Fest

When: September 14, 12 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Chaffee Park, 44th Ave. & Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sunnyside Music Fest is back in Denver for a one day only celebration. You can jam out to live performances from musicians and groups including YaSi, The Burroughs and Bonnie and the Clydes within Chaffee Park.

Sloan’s Lake Bazaar

When: September 14 – 15

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger, 1565 N. Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: DenverBazaar returns for a Sloan’s Lake Bazaar. You can shop until you drop during a two-day bazaar with more than 100 vendors that will take over three blocks starting at Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger. The best part? You can sip on local brews from breweries including Seedstock Brewery, Ratio Beerworks and Bruz Beers while you peruse the vendors.

1840 Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market

When: September 14 – 15

Where: The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tesoro Cultural Center partners with The Fort Restaurant to present an 1840 Rendezvous and Spanish Colonial Art Market. You can watch demonstrations of blacksmithing, Flintlock rifle shooting and other traditional early colonial skills throughout the two days. You can also shop from a myriad of artists in the market.

Sunday, September 15

The Go Save A Life Fashion Show

When: September 15, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the historic jazz club Dazzle during The Go Save A Life Fashion Show. You can watch as models strut their stuff in collections from brands such as Rachel Marie Hurst, Lady Jane and Night by Charlie Price. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Go Save A Life Foundation.

10th Annual Running of the Gays

When: September 15, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $23 – $43 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your most fabulous pair of heels and get a sweat on for the 10th Annual Running of the Gays. The run – or strut — is a three-block event to raise funds and awareness for empowerment programs for queer youth in Denver. Following the run, you can relax and watch a drag show.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Startup Week

When: September 16 – 20

Where: Denver Startup Week, 1515 Arapahoe St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

One Painting at a Time: Jonathan Saiz

When: September 17, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Collectivism Artist Panel

When: September 18, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Supernova Overdrive

When: September 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

MCA Denver Fall Opening

When: September 20, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $160 tickets available here