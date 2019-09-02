CRUSH WALLS and 31 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by seeing some killer street art during CRUSH WALLS and end it by experiencing art and music combined in Music in the Galleries. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 2

CRUSH WALLS

When: September 2 – 8

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: CRUSH WALLS returns to RiNo with a gathering of new street art that will change up the walls of the neighborhood. The festival features a week-long celebration with different events including workshops, an artist dinner and more.

Monday Fire Jam

When: September 2, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. Unit 3, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a night to watch amazing stunts from Circus Collective’s fire performers during a Monday Fire Jam. You can also take part in a grill out and bring your own items to grill and share. A $5 to $10 donation is recommended to help cover fuel and permitting.

Tuesday, September 3

This is Vol. 2

When: September 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: DATELINE, 3004 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore an independent showcase project of graffiti and street art artists at This is Vol. 2. You can peruse the works of more than 20 artists including Chris Haven, Casey Kawaguchi and Koko Bayer. The showcase will dive deeper into the artists’ process and the creation of their art.

Lucha Libre & Laughs

When: September 3, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the wild world of wrestling during Lucha Libre & Laughs. Ratio Beerworks hosts the evening with Lucha-style wrestling, stand up comedy from comedians, commentary from Sam Tallent and Nathan Lund and more.

Indecent

When: September 3 – October 6

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $68 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Indecent. The play follows a story created by Pulitzer-winner playwright Paula Vogel about love, scandal and indecency. The play was highly popular in the 1900s and now has had a resurgence in its success.

Wednesday, September 4

Women + Street Art

When: September 4, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Street Art Network has teamed up with 303 Magazine to present Women + Street Art. You can hear from five women who have dove into street art in a panel moderated by street art writer, curator and advocate Cori Anderson.

The Law of Street Art

When: September 4, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn about the legalities of street murals during The Law of Street Art. You can hear from Zach Warkentin of Warkentin LLC and Dave Ratner of Creative Law Network about copyright, property ownership and more within the street art world.

Mutiny Poetry Series #6

When: September 4, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe teams up with Suspect Press and Meow Wolf for a Mutiny Poetry Series #6. You can listen to a night of spoken word from poets including Grace Mitchell, Cassie Hottenstein and Claire Heywood. A $5 donation is suggested to help out the performers.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End

When: September 4 – 22

Where: The Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch the hilarious Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End at the Denver Performing Arts Center. The play takes a dive into the world of the average American housewife with hidden truths, funny bits and a performance from columnist Pam Sherman.

Thursday, September 5

The Desert of the Real

When: September 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the opening reception of The Desert of the Real. The event is a fashion-centric exhibition that was created by photographer Alexander Ablola from Mars in Scorpio. Ablola takes a look at the future with a lense of what is artificial versus authentic.

We Were Here

When: September 5 – 6

Where: Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Dr., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mai Wyn Fine Art partners with ReCreative Denver to present the solo exhibition of local artist Lauri Lynnxe Murphy – We Were Here. Murphy is an artist and activist that works with snails, bees and other species that have been affected by the changing environments in this eco-based exhibition.

Temple Tattle

When: September 5, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear some secrets at Temple Tattle. Local artist Moe Gram and PlatteForum resident artist Jessica Forrestal will give some insight into their processes as well as a look into the concepts behind their CRUSH WALLS mural. You can also participate in a Q&A following the lecture.

subRosa Artist Talk

When: September 5, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about artists Faith Wilding and Hyla Willis during subRosa Artist Talk. subRosa is a cyberfeminist organization that is led by both Willis and Wilding that combines activism with art and politics to dive deeper into the intersections of biotechnologies and information that surround women’s lives, work and bodies in daily life.

Colorado Abstract +10

When: September 5, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art hosts the opening reception of Colorado Abstract +10. The exhibition explores the history of the museum and the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities along with a look at the book Colorado Abstract: Paintings and Sculpture – which was originally published in 2009, highlighting the history and abstract artists of the state.

Friday, September 6

First Friday Art Walk

When: September 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the First Friday Art Walk graces the Art District. This Friday you can take a stroll down Santa Fe Drive and explore over 100 participating galleries and businesses presenting tons of art. You can also dig into bites from food trucks to keep your night going.

Fellowship Showcase

When: September 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help support Youth On Record during its 2019 Fellowship Showcase. The showcase is an immersive experience with art from local artists, musical performance and more. The evening has a theme of Mixed Meadows and will raise funds for Youth On Record’s programs.

CRUSH Secret Walls

When: September 6, 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Secret location in RiNo, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a night to go on an adventure during CRUSH Secret Walls. You can go to a secret location and watch an amazing display of live art. The event is a wild live illustration battle that you do not want to miss.

Organic Subtleties

When: September 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave. Unit A., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from artists including Atticus Adams, Karin L Schminke and Brian Comber during Organic Subtleties. The group exhibition digs deeper into the subtleties of nature with shapes, light, color and more.

Place in Line

When: September 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Contemporary Art Center hosts Place in Line. The exhibition features art from artists such as Ramón Bonilla, Ashley Frazier and Jodi Stuart. Each artist explores the relationship and definition of place within geographic and social attributions with the use of lines.

Often I Am Permitted to Return to a Meadow

When: September 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the last Georgia Art Space show of the year – Often I Am Permitted to Return to a Meadow. The exhibition showcases art from artists Audrey Zelia Smith and Chan Bird with a sound performance from Eric Baus.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: September 6 – 8

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: The Body Mind Spirit Celebration is back in Denver. You can tap into your spiritual energies with over 200 exhibitors including psychic readers, healers, natural health experts and more. The celebration is the perfect place to unleash your metaphysical self.

Living in the Gray

When: September 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Payge Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The new Payge Gallery presents an opening reception for Living in the Gray. The exhibition showcases works from artists Kat Payge and Annette Coleman. Some of the works will consist of paintings created with texture and starburst patterns giving a layered effect.

Anthony Lister

When: September 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Anthony Lister joins Mirus Gallery in an opening reception for his solo exhibition Modern Masters. The exhibition plays with bold colors, size dimensions and subject matters while referencing past master painter’s works.

The Headspace Gallery Grand Opening

When: September 6, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Headspace, 250 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help support a new art space during The Headspace Gallery Grand Opening. The Headspace is a sustainable clothing brand and works with artists to bring about fantastical visionary art. The event will have works from artist Cameron Gray, John Speaker Art, Monique Munoz’ Art and more.

Saturday, September 7

30th Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow

When: September 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pwky., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum partners with Friends of Native Arts: The Douglas Society for the 30th Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow. The powwow is a celebration of Native American cultures with drum groups, dance performances, booths hosted by artists and more.

Denver’s Mural Coloring Book

When: September 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Trail between Broadway and Lincoln St. at 600 Speer Blvd. , Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Help color in a mural with Denver Arts & Venues during a Denver’s Mural Coloring Book Event. You can gather with other community members to add color with chalk into Markus Puskar’s lastest mural residing on the Cherry Creek Trail and made possible by the Urban Arts Fund.

Matchbox Design Festival

When: September 7, 9:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get creative during the Matchbox Design Festival. The festival celebrates Colorado’s graphic designers and creatives with a series of talks from experts such as Travis Ladue, the principal of Studio Mast; Richard Roche of Cast Iron Design; Kai Rader the Creative Director at Mondo Robot, games and more.

HouseFest

When: September 7, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: 1026 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stain’d Arts presents a HouseFest with performances of live music, interactive art, readings and more. The fest will also give you a chance to play with your artistic side and bring home a project of your own creation.

Charles Fazzino

When: September 7, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fascination St. Fine Art and Frame, 2727 E. 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have a chance at meeting artist Charles Fazzino at Fascination St. Fine Art this Saturday. Fazzino is a 3D artist that creates brightly animated popping three-dimensional art. Fazzino will discuss his works and have a meet and greet.

Free Day at DAM

When: September 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free Day at DAM. The event features a day to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can tour the new paint studio, take a look at The Light Show, The Incubation Effect and Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection throughout the day.

Sunday, September 8

Denver Fashion Week Casting Call

When: September 8, 11 – 3:30 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free sign up here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week is coming up soon and models are needed for walking in the shows so get ready to strut your stuff during a Denver Fashion Week Casting Call. Models of all backgrounds are needed – and when we say all, we mean all.

Music in the Galleries

When: September 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an afternoon to peruse the art that Clyfford Still Museum holds while listening to live music during Music in the Galleries. You can sway to blues beats from award-winning Colorado-based musician Cary Morin and explore some amazing art pieces.

