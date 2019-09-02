600+ Denver Concerts To See In September

Welcome to the “-ber” months of 2019. It’s hard to believe that there are only four months left in the year, but as you will see below, there are plenty of Denver concerts left to check out. As we say goodbye to August and hello to September, you can expect over 600 concerts to go to across the Mile High City throughout the next 30 days. The Denver music scene is always in motion, which means it’s never too late to become an active member and concert-goer.

Week 1: September 2 – September 8

Recommended: blink-182 + Lil Wayne

When: September 4

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: To kick things off this month, we’re taking you to the Pepsi Center where alt-rock and hip-hop are joining forces. On September 4, blink-182 and Lil Wayne are headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Both blink-182 and Lil Wayne are iconic acts in their respective genres, and you have the chance to see them both in action this month. Tickets are still available, so try to grab some now before it’s too late.

Also see…

9/2 – Amos Lee w/ Patty Griffin @ Red Rocks

9/3 – Grace Vanderwaal w/ Patrick Martin @ The Bluebird Theater

9/3 – Upon A Burning Body w/ Of Virtue, Speaking with Ghosts, Fox Lake, Poolside At The Flamingo @ Marquis Theater

9/3 – Scarlxrd w/ DJ Jacky P @ Larimer Lounge

9/3 – Samuel Lee w/ Hunter James & the Titanic, Hound Heart @ Lost Lake

9/3 – Chamber Music Series: Winds of Autumn @ Dazzle Jazz

9/3 – Bon Iver w/ Sharon Van Etten @ Red Rocks

9/4 – Fantastic Negrito w/ The Guestlist @ The Bluebird Theater

9/4 – Sunn 0))) w/ Dave Pajo, BIG BRAVE @ The Gothic Theatre

9/4 – Burna Boy @ Summit Music Hall

9/4 – RE:Search ft. SubDocta w/ Sfam, AVRY, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/4 – Phie w/ Digital Apostle, Cody Templeman Trio @ Larimer Lounge

9/4 – Alamo Black w/ Near Dusk, The Marred, Eon @ Lost Lake

9/4 – Faren Strnad @ Bar Standard

9/4 – Wycliffe Gordon w/ The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

9/4 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

9/4 – Gary Clark Jr. w/ Los Coast @ Red Rocks

9/5 – Shira Elias’ Goods & Services ft. Isaac Teel (Tauk), D-Vibes, Joél Gonzalez (Big Daddy Kane), Sasha Brown, Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body) w/ Michelle Sarah Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/5 – Fozzy w/ Jared James Nichols, Straight Six @ Marquis Theater

9/5 – Colorado Crush Party ft. RC3, Deezy Ie Phunk, Halston @ Larimer Lounge

9/5 – Halden Wofford & The Hi*Beams w/ The Barlow, Leslie Tom, Evan Holm @ Hi-Dive

9/5 – The Sky Choice Band w/ Silver & Smoke, McKnight, The Barrelors @ Lost Lake

9/5 – STS9 @ The Paramount Theatre

9/5 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/5 – Wycliffe Gordon w/ The Dave Corbus Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/5 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

9/5 – Retrofette (Single Release) w/ bun bun, Funk Hunk, DJ Boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/5 – Decatur w/ Big Paleo, The Catcalls, Glass Cases @ Globe Hall

9/5 – Benefit Concert to Support Doctor of Physical Therapy Students at CU ft. Hazel Miller Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/5 – The Wood Brothers w/ Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers @ Red Rocks

9/6 – Xavier Rudd w/ Gene Evaro Jr., Bobby Alu @ The Ogden Theatre

9/6 – Denver Hex 2019 ft. Lightning Bolt w/ Author & Punisher, The Body, Sharptooth, Dreadnought, Echo Beds, Vimana, Church Fire, Munsens, Many Blessings, Green Druid, Necropanther, Ghosts of Glaciers, Ten Foot Beast, Mutator @ The Bluebird Theater

9/6 – Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

9/6 – Infekt + Mvrda + Samplifire @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/6 – Guilty Pleasures ft. Megan Letts (Mama Magnolia), Ashley Niven Fairman (Tiger Party), Isaac Teel (Tauk), Jay Cobb Anderson, Eric Luba (Many Colors) w/ Phantom Vanity, Mikey Carubba (Turkauz), D-Vibes, Dan Africano, Sasha Brown @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/6 – Free Throw w/ Chris Farren, Youth Fountain, Macseal @ Marquis Theater

9/6 – Colorado Crush Party ft. Secret Headliner, DJ Haas, Big J. Beats @ Larimer Lounge

9/6 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

9/6 – Denver Hex 2019 ft. The Body, Sharptooth, Churchfire, Dreadnought @ Lost Lake

9/6 – Mark Knight @ Bar Standard

9/6 – Jordan Suckley @ The Church

9/6 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/6 – Larry Fuller Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/6 – Denver Trumpet Icon Series (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/6 – Reggie Berg + Lynn Baker (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/6 – Kevin Fowler @ The Grizzly Rose

9/6 – Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Motion Trap @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/6 – Whitewater Ramble + High Country Hustle w/ Bear Antler @ Globe Hall

9/6 – Performance High Showcase & Party @ The Walnut Room

9/6 – Norman Brown (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/6 – STS9 w/ Ott, Marvel Years @ Red Rocks

9/6 – Marcus Rezaks’ Shred is Dead w/ Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits), TULA @ Levitt Pavilion

9/6 – The National w/ Alvvays @ Mission Ballroom

9/7 – De La Soul w/ DJ MICK @ The Ogden Theatre

9/7 – Denver Hex 2019 ft. Pig Destroyer w/ The Dwarves, Call Of The Void (Final Show), Glacial Tomb, Sharone, Muscle Beach, Abrams, Palehorse/Palerider, Saddle of Southern Darkness, Bleakheart, Nightwraith, Pile of Priests, CYCLONUSFILTH, Velvet Q, Giardia @ The Bluebird Theater

9/7 – Emo Nite LA @ Summit Music Hall

9/7 – Erica Falls and Boyfriend w/ What Young Men Do @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/7 – Chain Station (Vinyl Release) w/ The Wrecklunds, Bottlerocket Hurricane: Pickin’ On John Prine ft. Curly Collins, Max Paley, Brandon Lee @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/7 – Danny Duncan @ Marquis Theater

9/7 – Mannequin Pussy w/ Destroy Boys, Ellis @ Larimer Lounge

9/7 – Brothertiger w/ Nightlove, TetraKroma @ Hi-Dive

9/7 – Denver Hex 2019 ft. Pig Destroyer, The Dwarves, Call of the Void @ Lost Lake

9/7 – DJ Windows ’98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire) – Lipgloss 18th Anniversary Party @ Bar Standard

9/7 – BASS OPS: Bawldy w/ Fehrplay, ATTLAS @ Club Vinyl

9/7 – Tribute to João Gilberto w/ Andy Nevala Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/7 – Latin Dance Party w/ Andy Nevala Septet (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/7 – The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/7 – Teague Bechtel + Tom Amend (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/7 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/7 – Whip It! ’80s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/7 – Fast Eddy w/ Wyldlife, Colfax Speed Queen, RMBLR, Love Gang, Danny Dodge, Bad Sons @ Globe Hall

9/7 – Gila and the Monsters w/ Rumble Young Man Rumble, The Nova Kicks @ The Walnut Room

9/7 – Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/7 – The Original Misfits w/ The Distillers, The Damned, Cro-Mags @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/7 – STS9 w Eprom, Thriftworks @ Red Rocks

9/7 – Indian Country Colorado – A Native Celebration of Art and Music w/ Redbone, Cary Morin @ Levitt Pavilion

9/7 – The National w/ Alvvays @ Mission Ballroom

9/8 – Afton Showcase w/ Truth, FastlaneEj, JayDeezl, Papí, LilRichie33, We Make Good Music, Blaq Merlin, FlyingColourz, King Velly, Mike Mickay, That Kid J The Don, Dion Kevin, TRILL JUZEE, Yung Gud3e, Biruk Obama & J3, PMane Gelato, Kidd Tripp, JaySTVSH @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/8 – R.A.P. Ferreira (fka Milo) w/ CFX Project @ Marquis Theater

9/8 – Finish Ticket w/ Cemetery Sun, First In Flight @ Larimer Lounge

9/8 – Revolution Slut Style Now! ft. Potty Mouth @ Hi-Dive

9/8 – Ritt Momney w/ Cagemates, Dry Ice @ Lost Lake

9/8 – King Crimson @ The Paramount Theatre

9/8 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/8 – The Emmons Present an Evening of Art, Dance, and Swing (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/8 – Paint it Brunch: The Rolling Stones Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/8 – Mathias Olson + Jake Ruff (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/8 – Pitbull w/ Baby Bash @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/8 – Dark Star Orchestra w/ Electric Hot Tuna @ Red Rocks

9/8 – Face Vocal Band w/ Freda Flecher @ Levitt Pavilion

9/8 – Natalia LaFourcade @ Mission Ballroom

Week 2: September 9 – September 15

Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass

When: September 13 – 15

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On September 13, 14 and 15, Michigan-based Greensky Bluegrass is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Greensky Bluegrass has been around since 2004, and earlier this year they released their most recent album All for Money. On September 13, 14 and 15, The Lil Smokies, Rayland Baxter and Billy Strings are set to open for Greensky Bluegrass respectively. If you’re a fan of bluegrass and are looking to get out to a Red Rocks show this season, you’ll have three chances to do so.

Also see…

9/9 – Hazel English w/ Modern Leisure @ Larimer Lounge

9/10 – PVRIS w/ UPSAHL @ Marquis Theater

9/10 – Slaughter Beach, Dog w/ Cave People @ Larimer Lounge

9/10 – Kristin Hersh (Electric Trio) w/ Fred Abong @ Hi-Dive

9/10 – Anthony Green @ Lost Lake

9/10 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ The Paramount Theatre

9/10 – Options ft. Bennie Maupin, Eric Revis, Nasheet Waits @ Dazzle Jazz

9/10 – The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz

9/10 – Adam Deitch Quartet @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/10 – Raveena w/ Babah Fly, Brionne Aigne @ Globe Hall

9/10 – Mark Knopfler and Band @ Red Rocks

9/11 – RE:Search ft. Bailo w/ Jonny Grande, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/11 – Rachael Yamagata w/ Zach Djanikian @ Larimer Lounge

9/11 – Night Moves w/ Turvy Organ @ Hi-Dive

9/11 – Anthony Green @ Lost Lake

9/11 – Bakermat @ Bar Standard

9/11 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

9/11 – Dinner w/ Trevor Toms @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/11 – Southern Avenue w/ Emma Mayes & the Hip @ Globe Hall

9/11 – Juannah (Duo Electric Set) w/ Emmanuelle, Sasson @ The Walnut Room

9/11 – Old Dominion w/ Michael Ray, Ryan Griffin @ Red Rocks

9/11 – Tycho w/ Poolside @ Mission Ballroom

9/12 – Whitacre w/ Ghost Revue, Andy Sydow @ The Bluebird Theater

9/12 – Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 @ The Gothic Theatre

9/12 – KISS @ The Pepsi Center

9/12 – Jon Wayne & The Pain + Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Richard Vagner @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/12 – SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/12 – Sheer Mag w/ Tweens, The Born Readies @ Larimer Lounge

9/12 – Caitlin Gill (Album Release) @ Hi-Dive

9/12 – The Hooten Hallers w/ Dead Pay Rent, Smokestack Relics @ Lost Lake

9/12 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/12 – Danilo Brito (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/12 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

9/12 – Kaitlyn Williams (Video Release) w/ Kayla Marque, Emily Shreve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/12 – Waker w/ Graham Good & The Painters, Thomas Harpole @ Globe Hall

9/12 – 303 Synth City ft. Strange Powers w/ Tears to Li6ht, Bob Sync @ The Walnut Room

9/12 – Chris Trapper w/ Megan Burtt @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/12 – Alison Wonderland w/ Ekali, Medasin, Wuki @ Red Rocks

9/13 – Exmag w/ Recess, Alex Bowman, Hu @ The Bluebird Theater

9/13 – Incubus w/ Dub Trio @ The Fillmore

9/13 – Snakehips w/ Kases, Duffy @ The Gothic Theatre

9/13 – FIgure w/ Dr. Ozi, Dack Janiels, Swarm, Sully @ Summit Music Hall

9/13 – SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/13 – ill.Gates w/ Ahee, Gangus, LowPro. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/13 – FatBoy SSE w/ RCG the Label, SwizZy B, Foevabeatz @ Marquis Theater

9/13 – Al Ross w/ Lüc, El Chop-Oh, Scvllywvg @ Larimer Lounge

9/13 – Fetid w/ Cerebral Rot, Black Curse, Flowering Blade @ Hi-Dive

9/13 – Summer Cannibals w/ Mr. Atomic, Knuckle Pups @ Lost Lake

9/13 – Charles Feelgood @ Bar Standard

9/13 – Markus Schulz @ The Church

9/13 – Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/13 – Cass + Kerry (Double Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/13 – Denver Trumpet Icon Series @ Nocturne Jazz

9/13 – Eli Young Band @ The Grizzly Rose

9/13 – Ginga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/13 – Blanco White w/ Dan Owen, The Bright Silence (Solo) @ Globe Hall

9/13 – La Cocodrila @ The Walnut Room

9/13 – Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/13 – Tnertle w/ LYFTD, Chewy&Bach @ Levitt Pavilion

9/13 – Social Distortion + Flogging Molly w/ The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes @ Mission Ballroom

9/14 – Giuda w/ MF Ruckus @ The Bluebird Theater

9/14 – Incubus w/ Dub Trio @ The Fillmore

9/14 – Bang Bang Burlesque @ Summit Music Hall

9/14 – The Movement w/ Project 432, Arise Roots, A-Mac & The Height @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/14 – 303 Magazine Cover Challenge w/ Special Guest Appearances by Kid Astronaut, Zach Maxwell, Kaitlyn Williams, Cisco the Nomad @ Marquis Theater

9/14 – Travellers Music (Album Release) w/ Blueprint, Chenay, Maulskull @ Larimer Lounge

9/14 – Bear and the Beasts w/ Anthony Ruptak, Automatic Iris @ Hi-Dive

9/14 – Oso Oso w/ The Sidekicks, Future Teens @ Lost Lake

9/14 – BASS OPS: Carbin, UMEK @ Club Vinyl

9/14 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/14 – Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/14 – The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz

9/14 – Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/14 – Bearracuda DENVER (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/14 – Strand Oaks w/ Apex Manor @ Globe Hall

9/14 – Ari Hest @ The Walnut Room

9/14 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Rayland Baxter @ Red Rocks

9/14 – Low Cut Connie w/ Christopher the Conquered @ Levitt Pavilion

9/14 – Flogging Molly + Social Distortion w/ The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes @ Mission Ballroom

9/15 – Phora @ The Bluebird Theater

9/15 – The Selecter w/ DJ Rhoda Dakar @ Marquis Theater

9/15 – Iolite w/ Saint Nomad, Moves @ Larimer Lounge

9/15 – Eagle Claw w/ Stone Disciple, Scepter of Eligos @ Hi-Dive

9/15 – Strand of Oaks @ Lost Lake

9/15 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/15 – Rekha Ohal Trio Performs the Music of Stevie Wonder (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/15 – Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/15 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/15 – Ida Mae w/ Many Mountains, Miguel Dakota @ Globe Hall

9/15 – Greensky Bluegrass w/ Billy Strings @ Red Rocks

9/15 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Robby Peoples & The Congress @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 3: September 16 – September 22

Recommended: Atmosphere

When: September 20 – 21

Where: Mission Ballroom

If you haven’t been to check out Mission Ballroom, the newest addition to the Denver music scene, there’s no time like the present to do so. On September 20 and 21, rap duo Atmosphere is headed back to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. This is Atmosphere’s second trip to Denver in 2019, coming after their February performance at Red Rocks. Fellow artists Brother Ali, Grieves, Nikki Jean, DJ Keezy, Prof, Evidence and Sa-Roc are set to open for Atmosphere during their two-night run.

Also see…

9/16 – Carrie Underwood w/ Maddie & Tae, Runaway June @ The Pepsi Center

9/16 – Tobi Lou w/ Lil Trxptendo, Femdot. @ Larimer Lounge

9/16 – Roselit Bone w/ High Planes Honky, Erika Ryann @ Lost Lake

9/16 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/16 – Elevation Worship w/ Jeremy Riddle, Steffany Gretzinger, Upperroom, Laura Hackett-Park, Cherry Hills Worship @ Red Rocks

9/16 – Of Monsters and Men w/ Lower Dens @ Mission Ballroom

9/17 – Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul @ The Gothic Theatre

9/17 – Lil Keed w/ Slimelife Shawty, Paper Lovee, Jasiah, Karlae @ Summit Music Hall

9/17 – Vein w/ Soft Kill, Higher Power, Modern Color @ Marquis Theater

9/17 – Hatchie w/ Orchin, Slow Caves @ Larimer Lounge

9/17 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

9/17 – Sam Burchfield w/ Pip The Pansy, Jonny Miller @ Lost Lake

9/17 – Deep Purple w/ Joyous Wolf @ The Paramount Theatre

9/17 – Pat Bianchi Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

9/17 – The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz

9/17 – Man Man w/ GRLWOOD @ Globe Hall

9/17 – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit w/ Amanda Shires, David Crosby & Friends @ Red Rocks

9/18 – Andy Grammer w/ NIGHTLY @ The Ogden Theatre

9/18 – Gloria Trevi w/ Karol G. @ The Pepsi Center

9/18 – Witt Lowry w/ Xuitcasecity, Whatever We Are @ Summit Music Hall

9/18 – RE:Search ft. Mimosa w/ Tsimba, GrymeTyme, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/18 – Torche w/ Pinkish Black @ Larimer Lounge

9/18 – Art d’Ecco w/ Jay Marz, DJ Mr. Right @ Hi-Dive

9/18 – Thistledown w/ The Whimsy of Things, John Samson @ Lost Lake

9/18 – Roosevelt DJ Set @ Bar Standard

9/18 – Braxton Kahn Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

9/18 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

9/18 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/18 – Man Man w/ GRLWOOD @ Globe Hall

9/18 – John Prine w/ The Colorado Symphony, I’m With Her @ Red Rocks

9/19 – Polo & Pan @ The Ogden Theatre

9/19 – Why? w/ Barrie @ The Bluebird Theater

9/19 – Banks w/ Kevin Garrett @ The Fillmore

9/19 – Turkeyfoot ft. Mike Robinson (Railroad Earth) w/ Bowregard, Jackie & The Racket, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/19 – The Funk Sessions ft. George Gekas (Revivalists) w/ Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Ed Williams (Revivalists), Zack Feinberg (Revivalists), Michael Girardot (Revivalists), Rob Ingraham (Revivalists) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/19 – PJ Sin Suela @ Marquis Theater

9/19 – Psychedelic Porn Crumpets w/ Meatbodies, Serpentfoot @ Larimer Lounge

9/19 – Jeff Crosby @ Hi-Dive

9/19 – Girl In Red @ Lost Lake

9/19 – Glen Hansard w/ Diana DeMuth @ The Paramount Theatre

9/19 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/19 – Bilal (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/19 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

9/19 – Invisible Bird w/ Chronologue @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/19 – Jr. Rabbit w/ The Threadbarons, Coldridge @ Globe Hall

9/19 – Milquetoast and Co @ The Walnut Room

9/19 – Big Wild + Whethan w/ Goldfish, Robotaki @ Red Rocks

9/19 – Cuco w/ Ambar Lucid, Kaina @ Mission Ballroom – Moved from The Gothic Theatre

9/20 – Explosions In The Sky w/ Sessa @ The Ogden Theatre

9/20 – Crooked Colours @ The Bluebird Theater

9/20 – The Melvins w/ Redd Kross, Toshi Kasai @ The Gothic Theatre

9/20 – Colorado Music Solution Showcase @ Summit Music Hall

9/20 – Balloon Pop ft. Wax Tailor (DJ Set), Blockhead, Little People, Yppah, Natasha Kmeto, Arms and Sleepers, CNJR @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

9/20 – Boris w/ Uniform @ Marquis Theater

9/20 – Champaigne Trip w/ Luzcid @ Larimer Lounge

9/20 – Wet Nights w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Super Bummer, Vanna Oh! @ Hi-Dive

9/20 – The Milk Blossoms w/ Those Willows, Nina & the Hold Tight, Felix Fast4ward @ Lost Lake

9/20 – Death on the Balcony @ Bar Standard

9/20 – Justin Martin + Doc Martin @ The Church

9/20 – Brian Wilson & the Zombies @ The Paramount Theatre

9/20 – Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/20 – Bilal (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/20 – Denver Trumpet Icon Series (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/20 – Justin Adams Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

9/20 – Randy Rogers Band @ The Grizzly Rose

9/20 – Rastasaurus w/ Al Holliday and The East Side Rhythm Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/20 – Caleb Hawley w/ Lyle Divinsky @ The Walnut Room

9/20 – Jessy J @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/20 – Above & Beyond w/ Gabriel & Dresden, Spencer Brown, A&B Sunset Yoga Set @ Red Rocks

9/21 – Oliver Tree w/ Tommy Cash, NVDES @ The Ogden Theatre

9/21 – Wooli w/ Trivecta, Computa, Detrace, Shank Aaron @ The Bluebird Theater

9/21 – Marco Antonio Solis @ The Pepsi Center

9/21 – World Premiere @ Summit Music Hall

9/21 – The Other Brothers (The Allman Brothers Band Tribute) ft. Todd Smallie (JJ Grey/Mofro), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun), Rob Eaton Jr. (Brother’s Keeper), Bill McKay (Coral Creek) w/ Tori Pater’s “Waiting for Columbus” @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/21 – Mark Farina + Christian Martin w/ The Bordas Brothers, Pruitt @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/21 – HVOB @ Marquis Theater

9/21 – Wovenhand w/ Jaye Jayle @ Larimer Lounge

9/21 – Zealot w/ Simulators, The Vanilla Milkshakes @ Hi-Dive

9/21 – Mdou Moctar @ Lost Lake

9/21 – BASS OPS: Cromatik w/ Andhim @ Club Vinyl

9/21 – Avril Lavine w/ Jagwar Twin @ The Paramount Theatre

9/21 – Nelson Rangell @ Dazzle Jazz

9/21 – The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz

9/21 – Randy Rogers Band @ The Grizzly Rose

9/21 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/21 – Bison Bone w/ Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Claire Heywood (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/21 – Charlie Cunningham w/ The Still Tide @ Globe Hall

9/21 – Greg Laswell @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/21 – Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Bad Company, The Steel Woods @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/21 – The Revivalists w/ Anderson East @ Red Rocks

9/21 – 4th Annual Rocky Mountain Tree Festival ft. The Everyone Orchestra @ Levitt Pavilion

9/21 – Atmosphere w/ Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc, DJ Keezy @ Mission Ballroom

9/22 – Fruit Bats w/ Sun June @ The Bluebird Theater

9/22 – 5280 Urban Music Awards 2019 @ The Gothic Theatre

9/22 – Phony Ppl w/ Rev. da IV @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/22 – Aliens Don’t Ring Doorbells @ Marquis Theater

9/22 – Surf Curse w/ Dirt Buyer @ Larimer Lounge

9/22 – Drug Apartments w/ Quits, Moon Pussy @ Hi-Dive

9/22 – Joey Genetti w/ Kaitlyn Williams, Oli McCracken @ Lost Lake

9/22 – Franco Escamilla @ The Paramount Theatre

9/22 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/22 – Matt Butler w/ JoFoKe: A Benefit for NAMI Denver (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/22 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/22 – Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/22 – Serendipity Music & Arts Festival @ Globe Hall

9/22 – Rezz w/ Elohim, Peekaboo, Blackgummy, Shadient, Eddie @ Red Rocks

Week 4: September 23 – September 30

Recommended: The Black Keys w/ Modest Mouse, *repeat, repeat

When: September 23

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On September 23, The Black Keys are headed to the heart of downtown Denver to take over the Pepsi Center. The Black Keys, comprised of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, are known for their indie-hard-rock sound as exemplified by their 2010 hit “Howlin’ for You.” Fellow artists Modest Mouse and *repeat, repeat are on the bill for September 23 as well, making this stacked line-up one you won’t want to miss.

Also see…

9/23 – Crumb w/ Divino Niño, Shormey @ The Ogden Theatre

9/23 – God Is An Astronaut w/ Spiral Cell, Brother Saturn @ The Bluebird Theater

9/23 – Polo G w/ Luh Kel, Yungeen Ace, Lil Poppa, Toosii, MiKEMiNDED, Guapboi Velo, cHunnitM’s @ The Gothic Theatre

9/23 – Acid King w/ Wizard Rifle, Warish @ Marquis Theater

9/23 – Kid Quill @ Larimer Lounge

9/23 – Tropa Magica w/ Colfax Speed Queen, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Hi-Dive

9/23 – Warbly Jets @ Lost Lake

9/23 – Brian Blade & Life Cycles @ Dazzle Jazz

9/23 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/23 – Greta Van Fleet @ Red Rocks

9/23 – Maggie Rogers w/ Now, Now @ Mission Ballroom

9/24 – TWRP w/ Rich Aucoin @ The Bluebird Theater

9/24 – Angels & Airwaves w/ The New Regime, Charming Liars @ The Fillmore

9/24 – Zara Larsson @ The Gothic Theatre

9/24 – Chance The Rapper @ The Pepsi Center

9/24 – Dominic Fike w/ Deb Never @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/24 – Grayscale w/ Belmont, Bearings, Rich People @ Marquis Theater

9/24 – Jay Som w/ Boy Scouts, Affectionately @ Larimer Lounge

9/24 – Christian French @ Lost Lake

9/24 – Brian Blade & Life Cycles @ Dazzle Jazz

9/24 – The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz

9/24 – Elder Island w/ Dirty Nice @ Globe Hall

9/24 – Alejandro Sanz @ Bellco Theatre @ Bellco Theatre

9/24 – Greta Van Fleet @ Red Rocks

9/25 – Kamelot w/ Sonata Arctica, Battle Beast @ The Ogden Theatre

9/25 – Russian Circles w/ Facs @ The Bluebird Theater

9/25 – Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Violet’s Gun, Boxx Wine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/25 – RE:Search ft. The Geek x VRV w/ Poldoore, Chris Karns, Jordan Polovina, JusChill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/25 – Venom Prison w/ Homewrecker, Black Mass, Great American Ghost @ Larimer Lounge

9/25 – TMC! (Album Release) w/ Lyrical Landlordz, Mike Wird, Tone Et @ Lost Lake

9/25 – Crazy P (DJ Set) + Secret Special Guest @ Bar Standard

9/25 – Toto @ The Paramount Theatre

9/25 – Broken Shadows (Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/25 – Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

9/25 – 070 Shake @ Globe Hall

9/25 – Karla Bonoff @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/25 – Tash Sultana w/ The Teskey Brothers @ Red Rocks

9/26 – Toro y Moi w/ Channel Tres (DJ Set) @ The Ogden Theatre

9/26 – Atliens w/ YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound @ The Bluebird Theater

9/26 – Between Us + Hayden James w/ NAATIONS @ The Gothic Theatre

9/26 – Trev Rich w/ Kayla Rae, AP, Mi$fits, 100 Packsavy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/26 – Iya Terra w/ For Peace Band, The Ries Brothers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/26 – Made U Look w/ 2AR @ Marquis Theater

9/26 – Napalm w/ Bobby Mercer, Mojo Goon, Money Power Respect @ Lost Lake

9/26 – Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/26 – Broken Shadows (Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/26 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

9/26 – Conquer Everest + Hydraform w/ Leveler, Under Auburn Skies @ Globe Hall

9/26 – Bad Nostalgia w/ The Adrifters, The Rainbow Treatment @ The Walnut Room

9/26 – Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ Red Rocks

9/26 – Morrisey w/ Interpol @ Mission Ballroom

9/27 – Babymetal w/ Avatar @ The Ogden Theatre

9/27 – Noah Gundersen w/ Lemolo @ The Bluebird Theater

9/27 – Dodie @ The Gothic Theatre

9/27 – Alan Baird w/ The Maykit, Paul Maul @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/27 – Eminence Ensemble w/ Jack Cloonan Band, Dog City Disco @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/27 – Lucky Daye w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/27 – Band of Skulls w/ Demob Happy @ Marquis Theater

9/27 – Boot Gun w/ Pink Fuzz, The Roomsounds, Heated Bones @ Larimer Lounge

9/27 – Bellhoss w/ Short Shorts @ Lost Lake

9/27 – Julian Jeweil @ Bar Standard

9/27 – Neelix @ The Church

9/27 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/27 – Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/27 – FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/27 – Denver Trumpet Icon Series @ Nocturne Jazz

9/27 – Colt Ford @ The Grizzly Rose

9/27 – Sepiatonic @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/27 – Roger Clyne Acoustic w/ Dalton Domino @ Globe Hall

9/27 – Joan Shelley w/ Nathan Salsburg @ The Walnut Room

9/27 – Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/27 – Big Gigantic w/ Two Friends, The Funk Hunters, Biocratic @ Red Rocks

9/27 – Three Dog Night w/ Firefall, Hazel Miller Band @ Levitt Pavilion

9/27 – Brandi Carlile w/ Courtney Marie Andrews @ Mission Ballroom

9/28 – Rancid + Pennywise w/ The English Beat, Iron Reagan @ The Ogden Theatre

9/28 – Adrian Belew w/ Saul Zonana @ The Bluebird Theater

9/28 – Dodie (Night Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

9/28 – Flamingosis w/ ilo ilo (Late Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

9/28 – TK & The Holy Know-Nothings w/ JJ Cale and Kind Hearted Strangers Tribute @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/28 – Of Mice & Men w/ For the Fallen Dreams, Blood Bather @ Marquis Theater

9/28 – Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir w/ Kid Reverie, Paul Dehaven @ Larimer Lounge

9/28 – Okey Dokey @ Lost Lake

9/28 – BASS OPS: Xilent, Amtrac @ Club Vinyl

9/28 – Keb’ Mo’ Solo w/ Jontavious Willis @ The Paramount Theatre

9/28 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/28 – The Pino Project @ Dazzle Jazz

9/28 – The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz

9/28 – Sawyer Brown @ The Grizzly Rose

9/28 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/28 – SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/28 – Ryan Montbleau w/ Grayson Erhard @ Globe Hall

9/28 – Sway Wild ft. Mandy Fer, Dave McGraw @ The Walnut Room

9/28 – Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/28 – Big Gigantic w/ Kasbo., Flamingosis, Ilo Ilo @ Red Rocks

9/28 – Brandi Carlile w/ Courtney Marie Andrews @ Mission Ballroom

9/29 – Rancid + Pennywise w/ The English Beat, Iron Reagan @ The Ogden Theatre

9/29 – Moonchild @ The Bluebird Theater

9/29 – The Band Camino w/ Valley @ The Gothic Theatre

9/29 – The Who w/ Reignwolf @ The Pepsi Center

9/29 – Quando Rondo w/ Swank Sinatra, King Tae @ Cervantes’ Other Side

9/29 – Appalachia On The Rocks w/ The Wooks, Laid Back Country Picker, Chelsea Nolan @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/29 – Willi Carlisle w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, The Red Tack @ Hi-Dive

9/29 – Starkill w/ Seven Days Lost, The Panoramic, Drumatrix @ Lost Lake

9/29 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/29 – Paul Mullikin Orchestral Quintet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

9/29 – La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/29 – Lauren Daigle w/ Ahi @ Red Rocks

9/29 – Brandi Carlile w/ Lucie Silvas @ Mission Ballroom

9/30 – Wilder Woods w/ Rodrick Cliche & Four20s @ The Bluebird Theater

9/30 – Elder Brother w/ Speak Low If You Speak Love, Better Off, Gestalt @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/30 – Tyler Childers w/ Robert Earl Keen, Town Mountain @ Red Rocks

9/30 – Marina w/ Broods @ Mission Ballroom

