Just Announced – Tool Kicks Off Fall Tour in Denver With New Album in Tow

After a decade and some change of new music, Tool is back with new material, a tour and critical acclaim. Earlier this year the band announced they would release a new album this summer after 13 years, and the album — titled Fear Inoculum — is paired with North American tour dates. The six-week tour going on this fall stops at the Pepsi Center on October 15 — not to mention, the official tour starts in our hometown, with the only prior performance being one at The Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.

Tool has a steadfast group of fans and they’ve catered to them throughout the years. Their “Tool army” — a term for their fans who belong to an annual membership offered on Tool’s website — will get access to tickets two days before the general public.

For all of the rest of us tickets are on sale September 6 at 10 a.m.

Check out Ticketmaster for information.