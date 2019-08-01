It’s not 1997 in the Mile High, but it might as well be. Advertising itself as a zig-a-zig-a-mazing party, the Ultimate Spice Girls-Themed Brunch recently announced its plans to launch in Denver this November. What does a Spice Girls-themed brunch look like? Well, along with sing-along karaoke to your favorite hits, the event promises to include a buffet with your favorite booze and breakfast pairings including pumpkin spice lattes and spicy cocktails, Spice Girls trivia and prizes for the best-dressed guests (bonus points if you bring the whole Spice gang) and the best musical performers. Make sure you dig up those old platform shoes and don the pigtails, because this party is about re-living your childhood with your best friends forever.

The exact date and location are yet to be determined but stay tuned for more details and sign up for pre-sale tickets here before they sell out. You only get one shot if you really, really want to really, really brunch.