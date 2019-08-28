Show You Should Know – Generationals to Bring Their Dreamy Dance Party to the Bluebird

Generationals is a New Orleans duo making music that’s both easy to dance and sing along to. Take that union and put it in a live, intimate setting like the Bluebird and you have a can’t miss concert to add to your calendar this Friday, August 30. Comprised of Ted Joyner and Grant Widmer, Generationals is touring in light of their sixth full-length LP, Reader as Detective, released last month.

Opening the show is Denver/Los Angeles indie-rock act South of France. The reverb-vibrating project by Jeff Cormack formed in 2012 when Cormack met bandmember, Kelly Cormack. Together, they intertwine their male and female vocals into a harmonious sound reminiscent of Cults or Portugal. the Man. The band stormed up enough waves in Denver to even be awarded one of Refinery 29‘s top 10 reasons to visit Denver in 2013. Aside from their music, South of France has also released their own fashion design, expanding their creative endeavors.

Generationals fuse together worldly percussions, infectious sounds and catchy melodies. Their new album is no different, something the band is eagerly translating live now. In an interview with 303 Magazine, Joyner said, “It’s been especially exciting to get to play so many new songs live for the first time and the crew we’re rolling with this time around are all killers.” Referencing their new songs, he noted, “We play a handful of the new ones and, I won’t lie to you right now — they’re all crushers. The response has been great thus far.”

The band’s pop sound is hard not to like. Taking timeless themes and merging them into their own modern sound, Generationals seem to garner more attention with every release. Now, they’ve solidified themselves as an original indie-dance act not to be overlooked. Reader as Detective — their newest album — was featured on NPR’s “New Music Friday” along with PASTE’s “Albums of the Week.”

Generationals started their tour in Dallas earlier this month and make their stop in Denver this Friday — consider it the perfect pregame for the start of your weekend. In our interview, Joyner also exuberated that he’s sure this tour has consisted of “the most fun shows” the band has ever put on, adding to the excitement. With South of France giving you a reason to show up early and Generationals making you want to stay until the end, get ready for a jam-packed evening of dreamy-dance music.

Generationals perform this Friday, August 30 at Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets are available here.