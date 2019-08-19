Denver BrunchFest and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

The Denver food and drink scene has some drool-worthy events this week. You can kickoff the week with a Parks and Recreation trivia night hosted by Ratio Beerworks and celebrate the weekend at the Colorado Cider Circus. Wherever your week takes you, make sure to read this roundup of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, August 19

Keep The Glass Monday

When: Monday, August 19 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $10 – $15

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders’ Keep The Glass Monday this month is an ode to Acreage farms. For $10, guests will receive two drinks and a glass keepsake. For $15, guests will get two drinks and a stainless keepsake. Both glass and stainless steel keepsakes feature a limited edition design inspired by small agriculture.

Nosh & Tell: Tracey Tee & Shayna Ferm

When: Monday, August 19 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: there…, 3254 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nosh & Tell returns this week for its last installment featuring Tracey Tee and Shayna Ferm from The Pump and Dump Show. For $45 you can enjoy a five-course dinner, cocktails and a talk provided by the two mom comediennes.

Tuesday, August 20

Uchi Denver Garden Series featuring Chef Ian Worthman

When: Tuesday, August 20 6 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Uchi Denver Garden Series welcomes Tavernetta’s Chef Ian Worthman this week. For $175 you will receive a multi-course meal created by the chefs behind Tavernetta and Uchi. Dishes include smoked mussel and tomato risotto and fluke with summer squash and chef’s nigiri selections.

Ratio Quiz Show (Parks and Recreation)

When: Tuesday, August 20 8 – 9:30 p.m

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Ratio Quiz Show heads to Pawnee this week with a Parks and Recreation trivia showdown. Teams of up to five people will be pitted against each other to show off their knowledge of Knope. Sign up starts at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

Educators! Free Beer

When: Tuesday, August 20 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: School is back in session and Factotum Brewhouse is offering buy-one, get-one-free to all teachers. In order to receive your deal, you simply have to bring in your work badge for unlimited BOGO beer. Whether you are a pre-school teacher or a college professor you can head to Factotum Brewhouse for a well deserved drink.

Wednesday, August 21

Yacht Rock Anniversary Bash at Mister Tuna

When: Wednesday, August 21 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mister Tuna celebrates another year with its annual Yacht Rock Anniversary Bash. For $55 guests can enjoy a welcome cocktail, appetizers, a crab boil and live music from Tori Pater and friends. Attendees are also encouraged to wear their best Yacht Club attire so you can dust off your boat shoes and linen shirts.

Thursday, August 22

The Wood Brothers Happy Hour at Zuni Street Brewing

When: Thursday, August 22 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company is throwing a Wood Brothers themed happy this Thursday. The event will feature typical Zuni Street brews on tap and happy hour specials as well as a raffle to win two pairs of tickets to see The Wood Brothers with Fruition and Steep Canyon Rangers at Red Rocks. If you don’t end up winning the raffle, the event will have fee-free tickets for sale.

Friday, August 23

Sippin’ Pretty On the Patio with Odell and Ace Eat Serve

When: Friday, August 23 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve is throwing a Sippin’ Pretty Patio Party for this week’s Floral Friday. You can enjoy original cocktails featuring the iconic Odell Brewing Fruited Sour as well as other Odell Brewing Co beers. Guests donning their best floral shirts will also receive free table tennis.

City, O’ City Collaboration Saison Release

When: Friday, August 23 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: City, O’ City, 206 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewery and City, O’ City have partnered to create a new beer and they are throwing a release party. The French Style Saison is dry with light pepper and floral notes and is gluten-reduced and vegan. You can chow down on some of Denver’s favorite vegetarian grub while trying out this new beer collaboration.

Super Nerdy Tour

When: Friday, August 23 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. is holding a two-hour in-depth distillery tour for the craft spirit connoisseurs. For $30, you will receive a tour from one of the head distillers at The Block including a Super Nerdy presentation covering the basic of distillation. After the presentation, there will be a tour of the operation as well as a guided tasting of the current spirits available at The Block Distilling Co.

Saturday, August 24

Denver Tacos & Margs Crawl

When: Saturday, August 24 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Starts at Brothers Bar & Grill, 1920 Market St., Denver

Cost: $24.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Crawl Nation’s Tacos & Margs Crawl is taking over Downtown Denver this Saturday. For $24.99, guests will receive free cover at 10 bars as well as access to exclusive specials at each location. You can fiesta all over Denver at the Tacos & Margs Crawl.

8th Annual Downtown Aquarium Wine Fest

When: Saturday, August 24 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Downtown Aquarium – Denver is hosting its 8th Annual Wine Fest this Saturday. The event will feature wine tastings, bites, live music and animal interactions. You can sip on some vino while learning something new.

Colorado Cider Circus

When: Saturday, August 24 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: C Squared ciders, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Cider & Beer Circus is going on tour and heads to C Squared Ciders in RiNo this Saturday. Attendees will enjoy unlimited beer and cider samples, music and circus-style entertainment. You can enjoy a bubbly beverage and unique entertainment in this RiNo cidery.

7 Years, 7 Beers Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, August 24 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prost Brewing Company is celebrating seven years this weekend with brews, food and fun. The event will feature anniversary brew tappings, food from Areyto Puerto Rican Food and entertainment from Spectra Circus.

Summer Beer Release Party

When: Saturday, August 24 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company is releasing not one, but three new beers this Saturday. The releases are a sour golden ale, “Summer in the City” French Saison and the “Ski Naked” Saison. The brewery will also host Peyote Mexican Food truck and live music so you can sip and snack all night long.

Baby Animal Snuggle and Brunch

When: Saturday, August 24 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, 8640 Dahlia St., Henderson

Cost: $20 for admission get tickets here

The Lowdown: Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary is hosting a Baby Animal Snuggle and Brunch. The event will feature baby animals from the farm and brunch available for purchase by Wong Way Veg. You can pet baby dairy calves, baby goats and baby lambs and then enjoy a vegetarian brunch.

Sunday, August 25

2019 Denver BrunchFest

When: Sunday, August 25 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $54 – $114 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The McNichols Building will turn into the ultimate Sunday Funday this weekend at BrunchFest 2019. The event will feature bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys and unlimited brunch bites. There will also be live music so you can brunch and groove this Sunday afternoon.

Lamb Jam Denver

When: Sunday, August 25 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $56.25 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lamb Jam is heading to Denver this Sunday for a celebration of all things lamb. The culinary competition will feature 16 top local chefs as they vie for the Lamb Jam Denver Championship title. You can also enjoy samples of local beers and craft cocktails.

Bar Car’s 9th Birthday Bash and DDFL Benefit

When: Starts Sunday, August 25 11 a.m.

Where: The BAR CAR, 819 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Bar Car turns nine this year and is throwing a party that will benefit Denver Dumb Friends League. The event will also feature all-day happy hour, mechanical bull rides, and “Bar Car Regular” awards. You can celebrate this Denver staple for a good cause.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Food + Wine Festival 2019

When: Starts Wednesday, September 4 6 p.m.

Where: Various locations, Denver

Cost: Price varies, get tickets here

Pizza Palooza 2019

When: Saturday, September 14 1:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: INDUSTRY Denver, 3001 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 – $95 get tickets here

Mexico in a Bottle Denver

When: Sunday, September 15 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $70 get tickets here