Beautycounter Now Open at Denver’s Dairy Block

Hot and humid weather causes so much oil buildup in our pores. Now that summer is officially at its end, it’s time for our tanned faces to get a much-needed cleansing. With Lodo’s Dairy Block’s opening of the online store, Beautycounter, our healthier skin goals are more attainable.

Our skin is constantly in the natural process of regenerating itself, so why shouldn’t the beauty industry too? On its site, Beautycounter speaks on how the last major law passed in the beauty industry was back in 1938. Not only does Beautycounter produce clean and safe products, but over the past six years, they continue to encourage lawmakers to review and recall products that can be harmful to consumers. This encouragement to get involved comes from internal and external use throughout the brand.

Beautycounter offers an assortment of clean and toxic-free products to all skin types. They govern themselves to stick to their “The Never List”, which includes more than 1,500 questionable or harmful ingredients that are excluded in their products. Living in the Mile High City, our skin is exposed to many natural elements, which include massive sun exposure. So why venture out unprotected? Thankfully, this being Beautycounter’s second brick and mortar store, their wellness infused products can now be tested in person.

The Dairy Block is located between 18th and 19th between Blake and Wazee Streets in Denver.

Photo courtesy of Kylie Fitts.