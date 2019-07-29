July is coming to a close, but Denver is still serving up delicious summer fun. You can start the week off at Woods Boss Brewing and grab a beer for a good cause, and end the week taking your taste buds on a trip at the International Food Truck Festival. Wherever your plans take you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events.

Monday, July 29

Brew Therapy Fundraiser

When: Monday, July 29 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brew Therapy Fundraiser heads to Woods Boss Brewing this Monday. The event will feature a specialty brew just for the event and proceeds will go towards The Rebels Project, a nonprofit providing support to survivors of mass shootings. You can cap off your Monday with a beer while supporting a great cause.

Monday Night Red Beans & Rice

When: Monday, July 29 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Safta’s Counter, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Safta’s Counter will be featuring dishes from Emily Shaya this Monday. The New Orlean’s “Red Bean Queen” will be serving up her famous red beans and rice all evening long. You can head to Market Hall for a delicious meal inspired by the Big Easy.

Tuesday, July 30

Uchi Denver Garden Series Dinner: James Beard Foundation

When: Tuesday, July 10 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $150 – $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Uchi Denver’s Garden Series Dinner returns for its second installment this week. The event will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Leadership Programs, which focus on the advancement of women in the culinary industry. Guests will enjoy a multi-course meal prepared by notable chefs as well as a welcome cocktail and dessert beverage.

Cupcake & Cider Pairing with Mermaids Bakery

When: Tuesday, July 30 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20, RSVP to [email protected]

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is partnering with Mermaids Baking to present a Cupcake & Cider Pairing event. The event’s theme is carnival and will feature pairings like a Cotton Candy cupcake with Stem Cider’s Rosé cider. For $20 guests will enjoy four cupcakes neatly paired with four ciders. You can sip while indulging on the adorably themed desserts.

Wednesday, July 31

Book Launch Party for Beer Lover’s Colorado

When: Wednesday, July 31 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Beer Lover’s Colorado is celebrating a book release at Fiction Beer Company. The book, Beer Lover’s Colorado, is a guidebook to Colorado’s best breweries, brewpubs, bars and beer festivals. You can head over to Fiction Beer Company to grab a beer with the author and pick up a signed copy of the book.

Rooftop Trivia + All Day Happy Hour

When: Starts Wednesday, July 31 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails, 2124 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Trivia Factory and Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails are partnering for Rooftop Trivia every Wednesday. Guests can test their trivia knowledge while enjoying all day happy hour from Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails.

Thursday, August 1

Denver Burger Battle

When: Thursday, August 1 5:30 – 9:30

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $65 – $125 get ticket here

The Lowdown: The Denver Burger Battle returns this year and heads to Stanley Marketplace for the sandwich showdown. Guests will receive unlimited burger samples from 20 restaurants as well as beer, wine and cocktail samples. The 2019 contenders list includes local favorites like The Cherry Cricket and high-end participants like Hearth & Dram. There will be a burger for everyone.

BBQ Wine & Dine

When: Thursday, August 1 5:45 – 8:45 p.m.

Where: Hickory & Ash, 8001 Arista Pl., Suite 150, Broomfield

Cost: $125, call 720-390-4400 for reservations

The Lowdown: Chef Ryan Taylor and Advanced Sommelier Kevin Arndt present a BBQ Wine & Dine dinner at Hickory & Ash. For $125 guests can indulge on a four-course BBQ inspired meal expertly paired with four wines. You can start the weekend early with the interesting pairing of beef brisket and Zinfandel.

IPA Day

When: Starts Thursday, August 1 at 4 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Suite F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It is IPA Day this Thursday and Comrade Brewing Company is celebrating with some special tappings. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be two Double Dry Hopper Superpower variants and Grapefruit Superpower brews available. You can profess your love for India Pale Ales with a beer in hand.

Denver: Wine and Oyster Pairing

When: Thursday, August 1 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem and ShuckBrothers present a Wine and Oyster Pairing this Thursday. For $22 guests can enjoy three flavors of oysters and three tastings of expertly paired wines. You can sip and slurp your favorite wine and mollusk variety.

Hickory Peach Wee Heavy: Bottle & Tap Release

When: Thursday, August 1 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is having its World Beer Cup Silver Award Winner, Hickory Peach Wee Heavy, back on tap. This Scottish Wee Heavy features notes of hickory bark, palisade peaches and marshmallow notes. This sweet and smoky brew will also be available in 500 milliliter bottles.

Pinot & Pilates

When: Thursday, August 1 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Women Wine, 1660 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fluid Fusion and Wild Women Wine are partnering to present Pinot & Pilates. For $20 guests will participate in a Pilates mat class followed by a Wild Women Wine tasting and snacks. You can try a new wine and a new workout too.

5-cent Manhattan’s All of August

When: Starts Thursday, August 1 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Nickel, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Nickel is celebrating its fifth anniversary with five-cent Manhattans. You can grab the drink on the cheap from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday in August. You can celebrate The Nickel’s birthday with this classic cocktail at an unbelievable price.

Friday, August 2

2x Can Release

When: Friday, August 2 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is doing a dual can release this Friday. The beers being released are DDH Rare Trait and International Water. DDH Rare Trait is a house IPA with Citra, El Dorado, Azacca and Mosaic hops. International Waters is a Foeder Pilsner with flavors of sandalwood, white pepper and honeysuckle.

Flick Fridays

When: Friday, August 2 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream’s Flick Fridays returns this week featuring Pitch Perfect. You can enjoy the aca-awesome dairy treat while enjoying this popular musical comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow. You can dine on Little Man Ice Cream treats with your fellow aca-people. If you haven’t seen any of the movies this description is a little aca-ward.

First Friday – Beer Release and Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Pairing

When: Friday, August 2 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can head over to The Empourium Brewing Company for Hamilton themed beer release and Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich pairing. The Hamilton themed brew is called Not Thrown’ Away My Shot and is a wood-aged amber. Ice cream cookie sandwich pairings will be provided by Good Sugar Baking. You can taste the latest from The Empourium Brewing Company and dine on a delicious cold treat.

Saturday, August 3

International Food Truck Festival

When: Saturday, August 3 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Civic Center Park is being transformed into an International Food Truck Festival this Saturday. There will be over 15 food trucks featuring exotic cuisines from Brazilian to South African. There will also be dessert vendors if your sweet tooth kicks in. When you are not dining you can enjoy the live music, local vendors and international bar.

One Year Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, August 3 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is celebrating its first birthday this weekend. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is throwing a carnival-themed party complete with games and prizes, specialty cocktails and a DJ. Mountain Crust Catering will also be there if you get a hankering for some pizza.

Four Year Anny Yacht Party

When: Saturday, August 3 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company is also celebrating its anniversary this weekend. The party is yacht-themed and will feature a plethora of boat-themed brews like the Seward, SS Minnow and Gone Fission. Rolling Smoke BBQ and The Alcapones will also make an appearance to celebrate the brewery’s birthday.

Harry Potter Birthday Bash

When: Saturday, August 3 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It has been 21 years since Harry Potter was published in the US and Fiction Beer Company is throwing a party. The event will feature Harry Potter-themed food from Boar & Castle Mobile Eatery and a Harry Potter slushie beer flavor. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and play Wizards Unite with other Potterheads on this momentous occasion.

Taste of Ethiopia Festival 2019

When: Saturday, August 3 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Montbello Recreation Center, 15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Taste of Ethiopia returns for its seventh year this Saturday. The event features Ethiopian restaurants and caterers and live music. There will also be cultural dance shows and a sacred Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

Sippin’ Pretty Patio Party at Broadway Market

When: Saturday, August 3 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Broadway Market is hosting a party in honor of Odell Brewing Co’s Sippin’ Pretty Sour Ale. The event will feature the fan-favorite brew, tiki-inspired cocktails and giveaways. You can sip on the fruited sour ale while enjoying all that Broadway Market has to offer.

Sunday, August 4

Final Après Yoga at Ratio

When: Sunday, August 4 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is hosting its final Après Yoga event of the summer this Sunday. For $20 guests can participate in an all levels yoga class provided by Après Yoga and an after-class brew. You can start your Sunday with a savasana.

Poka’s Peroni Soirée

When: Sunday, August 4 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club is throwing a Peroni Soirée. In honor of the Italian beer, Poka Lola Social Club will be slinging Peroni-inspired cocktails and will be decked out in Peroni swag. You can celebrate Sunday fun day with Peroni.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Food + Wine Festival 2019

When: Starts Wednesday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations, Denver

Cost: Cost Varies, schedule and tickets available here

Margarita Crawl Denver

When: Saturday, September 7 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: To be announced

Cost: $24.99 get tickets here

The Bloody Mary Festival – Denver

When: Sunday, October 20 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $55 get tickets here