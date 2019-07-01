Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off jamming with Deconstructing The Beatles Abbey Road and end it by getting your yogi on at Yoga Rocks the Park. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 1

Deconstructing The Beatles Abbey Road

When: July 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre presents Deconstructing The Beatles Abbey Road. The event features an analyzing of the film The Beatles Abbey Road with Beatleologist Scott Freiman. You can listen to classic Beatles songs and learn more about the hit album orchestrated by George Martin.

Power Vinyasa

When: July 1, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let out all of your Monday blues during Power Vinyasa. The event features an hour-long yoga session on the Great Lawn guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. All levels are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated with.

Tuesday, July 2

Freestyle Studio Session

When: July 2, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space presents a Freestyle Studio Session. The event features a chance to have access to use the studio to work on any artistic project that you might need help with, need some creative inspiration or just need a place to work on it. You do need to bring your own supplies and materials to use on your project or you can purchase materials from Landt for a fee.

July Art Opening

When: July 2, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: City O’ City‎, 206 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: City O’ City hosts a July Art Opening. The event features a solo exhibition So Far, This Year… from Colorado artist Jonathan McAfee. McAfee has presented his expressive works in exhibitions in locations such as Helikon Gallery, Gallery 924 and at the Superfine Art Fair in Los Angeles.

Kaizen, My Zen

When: July 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library presents Kaizen, My Zen. The exhibition features artwork from artist Christine Fontenot with a soft and zen feeling. You can delight in refreshments and meet Fontenot while perusing the art.

Wednesday, July 3

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park

When: July 3, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Fourth of July during Independence Eve at Civic Center Park. The event features the 10th-anniversary firework show, wine and craft beer gardens, live music and more. Make sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on to enjoy the fireworks display once it gets dark.

2nd Annual Cuffin’ White Party

When: July 3, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Club Vinyl hosts the 2nd Annual Cuffin’ White Party. The event is part of the Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party series featuring poppin’ beats from DJ Chonz, KDJ Above and DJ Big Styles, free sunset portraits and smooth R&B vibes all night long. Make sure to roll up in your best white gear to match the theme of the evening.

INTOLERANCE: Tales of Loss, Survival and Perseverance

When: July 3, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Niza Knoll Gallery presents INTOLERANCE: Tales of Loss, Survival and Perseverance. The exhibition features a showcasing of works from artists including Ketty Devieux, Leona Lazar and Penney Bidwell as well as Niza Knoll. The exhibition explores the theme of intolerance with each artist given a chance to reflect on what it means to them.

Mutiny Poetry Series #4

When: July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe teams up with Suspect Press and Meow Wolf Denver to present Mutiny Poetry Series #4. The event features a night of poetry with performances from artists including Bianca Mikahn, Vic Ruggiero and David Rawson. You can listen to the creative spoken word and commentary from host Brice Maiurro.

A Film For All Seasons

When: July 3, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts A Film For All Seasons. The event features a screening of All About Eve – a story about a young starlet, Eve, who tries to steal the limelight of her predecessor – Margo. After successfully stealing Margo’s place, Eve then tries to push around those who surround Margo.

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $29.99 – $39.99 here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Independence Day with a bang during Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch. The event features the annual fireworks display that will light up the Denver skyline after the park closes. The show is free with a park or season pass.

10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc., 2823 Fairfax St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc. presents the 10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. The event features a parade on 23rd Avenue that goes from Dexter Street to Krameria Street. You can watch patriotic floats, listen to live music, see performers and more throughout the parade. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on at the side.

Liberty Run

When: July 4, 7:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $100 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Liberty Run. The event features a four-mile run around Washington Park in celebration of the Fourth of July. You can run or walk the race and raise funds for the Denver Fire Foundation while you are at it. Make sure to wear your best red, white and blue gear to get patriotic while you sweat it out.

Friday, July 5

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: July 5 – 7

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek North presents the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features a gathering of over 200 local and national artists, interactive art activities, live music and more. You can sip on drinks, delight in food and watch live performances while perusing the giant art showcase.

July First Friday Opening Reception

When: July 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RiNo Made, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RiNo Made hosts a July First Friday Opening Reception. The event features an exhibition with art from local artist Drew Austin. You can imbibe on drinks and delight in food while exploring Austin’s art and meet Austin himself to discuss the different pieces.

Unshakable Gaze

When: July 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alliance Française de Denver hosts Unshakable Gaze. The exhibition showcases a myriad of paintings created by artist Catalina Vasquez-Kennedy. Vasquez-Kennedy focuses in on naturistic views, painting landscapes with simplicity.

July First Friday

When: July 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Anthony Camera Photography‎, 960 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Anthony Camera Photography‎ hosts a July First Friday. The event features a day to see art from artist Rick Griffith, killer zines from Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link Bergman and experience a portrait parade from Anthony Camera. You can also munch on Takoyaki while exploring the art.

B-Side Music

When: July 5, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Justin R. Bank – a singer-songwriter who plays with rock and roots flavors and Brianna Straut – a Texan Americana singer-songwriter who dances with folk vibes. You can listen to fresh new beats and relax in the warm summer air.

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a variety of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your night. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

First Friday Reception

When: July 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studios presents a First Friday Reception. The event features a double exhibition. First, Dreamlogic II – a group show with dives deeper into dreams with art from artists such as Pam Wishbow, Alex Kuno and Dusty Ray. Then, Trio – a group exhibition with art from artists Cleonique Hilsaca, Duyen Tran and Daniel Shaffer that work together in harmony.

Outlined Against The Visible

When: July 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pendula Studios, 863 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pendula Studios hosts Outlined Against The Visible. The event features a solo exhibition that showcases works from artist Dan Drossman. Drossman’s bright paintings and drawings will take your mind through a trip with twisted and intertangled figures and stylized patterns.

Gabe Leonard

When: July 5 – 7

Where: Fascination St. Fine Art and Frame, 2727 E 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Fascination St. Fine Art and Frame hosts Gabe Leonard for a solo exhibition. The exhibition is part of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and features a collection of paintings, sculptures and more from Leonard. You can also watch live paintings, meet the artist and have a signing.

Cultural First Friday: Life Con Frida

When: July 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas‎, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents Cultural First Friday: Life Con Frida. The event features a celebration of Frida Kahlo. You can explore the museum with no fee, participate in a Frida Kahlo look-a-like contest and more throughout the evening.

Saturday, July 6

Digital Dopamine

When: June 6, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Location given with the purchase of tickets

Cost: $40 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bemore Entertainment presents Digital Dopamine. The event features a music experience with multiple stages, a light show, a gallery art showcase and more. You can shop from an artisan market and watch entertainment while jamming out to tons of sick music throughout the day.

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: July 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions such as Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America for free. You can also check out the acclaimed solo show of Denver-born artist Jordan Casteel, Returning the Gaze. Tickets will need to be purchased for exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature.

MCA Penny Admission

When: July 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) welcomes back MCA Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— just one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Aftereffect’s Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting, Amanda Wachob’s Tattoo This and Clark Richert in hyperspace and The Nth Dimension.

Threyda Live Session #1

When: July 6, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the newly opened studio space and watch a live painting session during the Threyda Live Session #1. The event features an interactive painting session with artists such as Peter Westermann, Morgan Mandala and Randal Roberts. One person from the session will even be able to go home with a finished painting.

Sunday, July 7

Après Yoga

When: July 7, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Après Yoga. The event features an hour-long yoga class guided by yoga instructor Amelia Loftin. You can bend into a downward dog and take a deep breath from the weekly stresses and later sip on a pint of beer from Ratio to refresh.

Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy

When: July 7, 9:15 – 10 a.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy. The event features a spin class within the galleries of the museum led by Jasmine Anderson of Rhythm Revolution. You can break a sweat while surrounded by beautiful contemporary art and rockin’ music.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: July 7, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a morning to relax and stretch out during Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Karey and Matt Goebel. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refuel.

Mark Your Calendar

Hugh Jackman: The Man The Music The Show

When: July 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $49 – $225 get tickets here

Indigenous Film: The Eagle Huntress

When: July 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

33rd Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: July 12 – 14

Where: City Park West, 1700 City Park Esp., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Women Evolve Conference

When: July 12 – 13

Where: The Potter’s House of Denver, 9495 E. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $199 register here