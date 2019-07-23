On Thursday, July 25 Punch Bowl Social Denver is teaming up with ABC for an open casting call for the 24th season of the hit television series The Bachelor. If you think you have what it takes to snag a rose all you have to do is show up to the casting call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m and be your best self. During the casting call, the producers of the show will let you know if you have what it takes to be a bachelorette contestant on the upcoming season.

You can imbibe on a drink from Punch Bowl with some friends while relaxing with fun activities such as bowling, virtual reality and vintage arcade games. If you can’t make the casting call, you can also apply online here. You must be 21+ to apply.

If you like the series, but just as a viewer, then you may want to check out The Bachelor Live on Stage. The national tour recreates the popular show but with a twist as the contestants will be local. Hosted by past Bachelorette and Bachelor contestants you can watch the whole thing unfold live while helping guide the bachelor in his decision making all the way to the final rose. The Denver stop comes to the Buell Theater on February 23 and tickets go on sale July 26.

Punch Bowl Social is located at 65 Broadway, Denver and The Buell Theater is located at 1350 Curtis Street, Denver. For more on casting calls go here. For more info on the Live event go here.