In the Mile High City, the summer season is currently blooming. Rising temperatures consistent with a heatwave, pool days and ice cream dates have consistently found a place in our busy schedules, however, the days of short shorts, tank tops and Birkenstocks will soon be few and far between. With temperatures already starting to cool down at night and stores rolling out their fall collections, it is time to reflect on next season’s fashion trends, must-have accessories and wardrobe successes. To fully examine and accommodate this seasonal transition from hot summer days to cool fall nights, take a second look at your closet and reevaluate upcoming wardrobes. The end of summer is quickly approaching, and with this 303 Magazine exclusive lookbook, you will find changeable pieces best for summer to fall style.

The Lowdown: The mixture of bright and bold colors topped with contemporary eye-catching accessories screamed sensational style on model Dionna Maes. When styling outfits for the end of summer, this colorful approach centered around the mixture of summer and fall fabrics. For example, the red-hot slip dress served as a light and airy piece perfect for hot Denver days and the heavier pink sleeveless blazer overtop then incorporated a fall touch with the inclusion of heavier fabric. Together, these separates represent transitional style. The detail pieces of the outfit — shield sunglasses, leopard sandals and the neon snakeskin handbag — also played major roles.

Polka Dots



The Lowdown: Polka dots were defined as a paramount summer trend by style influencers and designers in masses. The idea of a dot placed upon a clothing piece seemed basic at best, however, when paired with over-the-top pieces, this unenthusiastic pattern made for a huge impact on all genders. For this styling technique, fall-appropriate long sleeves and pants were introduced, however, breezy summer fabric remained present in the outfits which created a seamless conversion. When styled together, the polka dot pattern is never too much. It is encouraged to add as much of the pattern as possible in an attempt to exaggerate the polka dots and attract the eye of onlookers. In addition to the polka dot clothes, an example of this would be the blend of circular shapes in accessories such as the earrings and belt. For beauty, a bold lip and strong brows harmonized well with the neutral color palette and a sleek bun provided casual and composed vibes.

Matching Sets

The Lowdown: Matching two-piece sets served as a significant style shift this year. Brands and designers including Fame and Partners, Michael Kors and AQUA revealed a multitude of matching sets best for summer and fall. Our own Denver original designer, Rachel Marie Hurst, displayed a number of matching sets during Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Spring ’19 and proved these sets to be the perfect summer and fall combination. The neutral color and long flared pants feel like fall, but the ruffled crop top added summer elements. Together, the mixture of summer and fall components paired extremely well. An added bonus to the outfit was the match of snakeskin chunky heels. The bold pattern exhibited trend inclusion as snakeskin is severely popular right now and oversized neutral-colored feather beaded earrings added a wow factor up top.

Striking Skirts

The Lowdown: The mixture of a fall-appropriate sweater consisting of chunky fabric and deep color mixed with the summer vibes of a free-flowing skirt scream fashion. Characterized as a “business on top, party on bottom” approach, this style category is one for the trendsetter. In this specific styling, Tyne Hall’s striking fringe dress — disguised as a skirt — debuted at DFW Spring ’19 and is the perfect addition to any seasonal outfit. For the end of summer transitional look, an oversized sweater and snakeskin sandal heels compliments of Zara were utilized to bring the look together. An oversized sweater such as this one is also a great item to keep in closets for fall and winter as it serves as not only a transitional piece but also a great basic that can be incorporated into numerous outfits.

Photography by Bridget Burnett.

Models Dionna Maes and Divine Chang.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Clothing provided by Zara, Express, Tyne Hall and Rachel Marie Hurst.

Makeup by Michaela Carpenter.

Hair by Cecelia Kirby.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.