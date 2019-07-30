In the Mile High City, the summer season is currently blooming. Rising temperatures consistent with a heatwave, pool days and ice cream dates have consistently found a place in our busy schedules, however, the days of short shorts, tank tops and Birkenstocks will soon be few and far between. With temperatures already starting to cool down at night and stores rolling out their fall collections, it is time to reflect on next season’s fashion trends, must-have accessories and wardrobe successes. To fully examine and accommodate this seasonal transition from hot summer days to cool fall nights, take a second look at your closet and reevaluate upcoming wardrobes. The end of summer is quickly approaching, and with this 303 Magazine exclusive lookbook, you will find changeable pieces best for summer to fall style.

Color-Blocking

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

Buttoned Vest, $89.90, Slip Dress, Price Upon Request, Snakeskin Handbag, $29.90. Available at Zara. Leopard Slides, $49.90, Shield Sunglasses, $19.90, Red Belt, Price Upon Request, Sequin Earrings, $19.90. Available at Zara.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

The Lowdown: The mixture of bright and bold colors topped with contemporary eye-catching accessories screamed sensational style on model Dionna Maes. When styling outfits for the end of summer, this colorful approach centered around the mixture of summer and fall fabrics. For example, the red-hot slip dress served as a light and airy piece perfect for hot Denver days and the heavier pink sleeveless blazer overtop then incorporated a fall touch with the inclusion of heavier fabric. Together, these separates represent transitional style. The detail pieces of the outfit — shield sunglasses, leopard sandals and the neon snakeskin handbag — also played major roles.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

 

Polka Dots 

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

On Maes: Organza Blouse, $49.90, Cropped Pants, $29.90, High Heeled Sandals, $69.90. Available at Zara. Metal Linear Earrings, $19.90, Double O Ring Belt, $39.90. On Chang: Polka Dot Shirt, Price Upon Request, Cropped Chino Pants, $35.90, Moccasin, $35.99. Available at Zara. Model’s own jewelry.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

The Lowdown: Polka dots were defined as a paramount summer trend by style influencers and designers in masses. The idea of a dot placed upon a clothing piece seemed basic at best, however, when paired with over-the-top pieces, this unenthusiastic pattern made for a huge impact on all genders. For this styling technique, fall-appropriate long sleeves and pants were introduced, however, breezy summer fabric remained present in the outfits which created a seamless conversion. When styled together, the polka dot pattern is never too much. It is encouraged to add as much of the pattern as possible in an attempt to exaggerate the polka dots and attract the eye of onlookers. In addition to the polka dot clothes, an example of this would be the blend of circular shapes in accessories such as the earrings and belt. For beauty, a bold lip and strong brows harmonized well with the neutral color palette and a sleek bun provided casual and composed vibes.

 

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

 

Matching Sets

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

Top, Pants. Price Upon Request. Available at Rachel Marie Hurst. Snakeskin Strappy Sandals, $59.90, Feather Dipped Earrings, $29.90. Available at Express.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

The Lowdown: Matching two-piece sets served as a significant style shift this year. Brands and designers including Fame and Partners, Michael Kors and AQUA revealed a multitude of matching sets best for summer and fall. Our own Denver original designer, Rachel Marie Hurst, displayed a number of matching sets during Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Spring ’19 and proved these sets to be the perfect summer and fall combination. The neutral color and long flared pants feel like fall, but the ruffled crop top added summer elements. Together, the mixture of summer and fall components paired extremely well. An added bonus to the outfit was the match of snakeskin chunky heels. The bold pattern exhibited trend inclusion as snakeskin is severely popular right now and oversized neutral-colored feather beaded earrings added a wow factor up top.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

Striking Skirts

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

Fringe Dress, Price Upon Request. Available at Tyne Hall. Black Knit Dress, Price Upon Request. Available at Zara. Black Double O Ring Belt, $39.90, Snakeskin Strappy Sandals, $59.90, Pendant Drop Earrings, $19.90. Available at Express.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

The Lowdown: The mixture of a fall-appropriate sweater consisting of chunky fabric and deep color mixed with the summer vibes of a free-flowing skirt scream fashion. Characterized as a “business on top, party on bottom” approach, this style category is one for the trendsetter. In this specific styling, Tyne Hall’s striking fringe dress — disguised as a skirt — debuted at DFW Spring ’19 and is the perfect addition to any seasonal outfit. For the end of summer transitional look, an oversized sweater and snakeskin sandal heels compliments of Zara were utilized to bring the look together. An oversized sweater such as this one is also a great item to keep in closets for fall and winter as it serves as not only a transitional piece but also a great basic that can be incorporated into numerous outfits.

Bridget Burnett, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson Stylist, Cheyenne Dickerson Styles, Dionna Maes, Divine Chang, Goldie Mae Productions, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Michaela Carpenter, Cecelia Kirby, Denver Fashion Week, Denver fashion, Denver style, Denver designers, Denver fashion designers, color blocking, leopard, matching sets, two piece sets, Express, Zara, polka dots, skirts, fringe, snakeskin, editorial fashion, editorial, cookbook, summer fashion, fall fashion

Photography by Bridget Burnett

Models Dionna Maes and Divine Chang

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions

Clothing provided by Zara, Express, Tyne Hall and Rachel Marie Hurst

Makeup by Michaela Carpenter

Hair by Cecelia Kirby

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.