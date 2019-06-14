With brunch spots popping up all around the city, one thing is true — Denver loves this mimosa-soaked, sunny side up pastime. It was only a matter of time before fashion became part of this weekend ritual, and the time is now. Local brand, YOCISCO, has just launched its first ever swimwear collection, Brunch Trunks, a line of men’s swimwear celebrating brunch at its finest. “Swimwear was something we’ve been wanting to expand into for a while and brunch, like most Denverites, has become a weekend routine. Brunch has literally become embedded in Denver culture,” said YOCISCO owner, Gabriel “Cisco” Medina.

The whimsical collection is now available in three brunch-themed prints including Mimosa, Bloody Mary and Breakfast. The trunks and made with quick-dry fabric, rust-proof hardware, mesh lining and water-resistant front pockets. They are also available in knee-length and thigh-length shorts as well as color-coordinated swim briefs.

The collection will make its Denver debut with a fashion show at the Pride kick-off party to benefit the Dru Project at ART, a Hotel on June 14 at 6 p.m. ART, a Hotel is located at 1201 Broadway, Denver.

Photos courtesy of Yocisco.