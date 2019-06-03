Tyler, the Creator is having one hell of a moment these days. On the heels of his first Billboard number one album — the entirely self-produced, IGOR — and his fast-rising single, “EARFQUAKE”, Tyler, the Creator has announced a tour — and he’s heading to Red Rocks. Going down on October 7, Tyler, the Creator, will hit the amphitheater with Blood Orange and Goldlink.

The rapper and producer was last in Denver recently — showcasing 2017’s Flower Boy alongside Vince Staples at the 1st Bank Center. The forthcoming performance will be his first appearance in Denver since IGOR‘s release last month.

Though he got his start with the unimitable Odd Future collective, Tyler, the Creator’s profile has grown considerably in the past couple of years following his critically-acclaimed Flower Boy. The album ended up on many publications’ year-end lists and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards, eventually losing out to Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.

Tickets for the upcoming performance will go on sale, this Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. via AXS.

See below for the full list of upcoming tour dates: