Denver has some flavor packed events this week. You can start the week at RiNo Eats Food Truck Monday and celebrate the weekend at Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 3

Enfield Wine Co. with John Lockwood

When: Monday, June 3

Where: Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Starting at $65, call 303-442-6966 to make reservations

The Lowdown: Frasca Food and Wine hosts John Lockwood of Enfield Wine Co. for their first Monday Night Wine Dinner. Enfield Wine Co. produces wines that aim to express the soil, the region and the vine age of each unique vineyard site. For Enfield wine Co.’s first Monday Night Wine Dinner, there will be pours of Citrine Chardonnay, Heron Lake Pinot Noir and La Femme Sauvage Syrah.

RiNo Eats Food Truck Monday

When: Starting June 3, Monday at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: RiNo Eat Food Truck Monday, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RiNo Eats Food Truck Monday is kicking off the 2019 food truck season this Monday. With more than 30 food vendors ranging from Arepas House to Dumpling Company there is something for everyone. You can kick the week off right with a decadent food truck lunch.

Nosh & Tell: Summer Storytelling Series 2019

When: Starting Monday, June 3 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: There Denver, 3254 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: There Denver and Denver Now host Nosh & Tell: Summer Storytelling Series. Every Monday over a five-course dinner and cocktails there will be women speakers sharing ideas and stories.

Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner

When: Monday, June 3 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Vital Root, Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $30 get reservations here or call 303-474-4131

The Lowdown: Vital Root’s June RAW Pop-Up dinner is this Monday. This four-course meal will include Nori Cucumber Noodles, Green Papaya Salad, Napa Cabbage Rolls and Coconut “Rice” Pudding.

Tuesday, June 4

Summer Movie Series Kick Off: The Hangover

When: Tuesday, June 4 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B and Alamo Drafthouse Denver kick off the Summer Movie Series with The Hangover. It is the 10 year anniversary of the film and Avanti is offering themed prizes including a trip for two to Las Vegas, a satchel and a one-man wolf pack shirt. You can sip on your favorite drinks and enjoy the comedy classic.

Brain Reaction Trivia Night

When: Tuesday, June 4 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewing Company hosts its monthly trivia this week. The host Fancy Brown will be creating categories for you and your trivia team. First, second and best team name qualify for prizes.

June Sunnyside Sipper and Free BBQ at Factotum

When: Tuesday, June 4 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sunnyside United Neighbors, Inc and The Giving Tree are holding a potluck and BBQ at Factotum Brewhouse. The event is aimed at bringing together the Sunnyside community and meeting fellow neighbors. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided but guests are encouraged to bring a side or dish to share.

Wednesday, June 5

June Hoppy Yogis at Great Divide Brewing

When: Wednesday, June 5 5:15 – 7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Event Space, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide and CorePower Yoga (RiNo/ Industry) present June Hoppy Yogis. The class will be led by Sam L with additional CorePower Yoga teachers providing adjustments and a live DJ. You can bring your mat and sip on some brew after class.

Ratio Comedy: Fresh AF

When: Wednesday, June 5 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks comedy night is hosting Fresh AF this week, a collection of comedic voices from people of color and the LGBTQ community. Sets will feature Danny Ramos, Andres Becerril, Olivia Schyling, Titus Milan and Grace Thomas as the headliner.

JUNE: Firkin and Donut Pairings

When: Starting Wednesday, June 5 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is partnering with Glazed and Confuzed Donut Co to present Firkin and Donuts Pairing. Each Wednesday there will be new donut holes to pair with Copper Kettle’s Firkin.

Chroma – Uchi Culinary Journey

When: Wednesday, June 5, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Uchi and Thrice Pop Up present Chroma, a color immersion dinner again this week. During the seven-course meal, guests will explore the seven colors of the rainbow. For $175 guests will receive food, drink and immersive arts. Proceeds will benefit the RiNo Art District and contributing artists.

Thursday, June 6

bRUNch at Night

When: Thursday, June 6, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 1701 Wynkoop St., Ste. 150, Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: bRUNch at Night returns to Snooze Union Station this Thursday for its fifth year in a row. Tickets will get guests access to the 5k or 10k fun run, a pre-run yoga stretch session, two drinks and access to the multiple pop-up shops. You can celebrate thirsty Thursday with the most important meal of the day at night.

Craft Beer Summer School 2019

When: Thursday, June 6 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 West 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $149- $399 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project hosts Craft Beer Summer School 2019 this Thursday. You can join 12 different unique Denver breweries to adventure into the depths of brewing in Denver and around the world. Craft Beer Summer School has three tracks based on what you want to learn and the first track starts June 6. At the end of the summer, you can join your fellow classmates for a graduation party on September 7 at The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project.

The Science of Coffee Roasting

When: Thursday, June 6 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Novo Coffee, 3008 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Loring Smart Roast, Inc and Novo Coffee present The Science of Coffee Roasting. This talk will be held by Rob Hoos, the Director of Coffee for Nossa Familia Coffee, and will explore the science of roasting and flavor development.

Park Hill Farm & Flea Market

When: Thursday, June 6 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, 2255 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm & Flea opens this Thursday. Local artisans, food vendors and more will come together every Thursday night at Oneida Park. Vendors range from Rebel Bread to Trubucha and everywhere in between.

SipCity 2019: A Food & Wine Tasting Event

When: Thursday, June 6 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosts SipCity 2019: A Food & Wine Tasting Event. Tickets include dinner, wine and microbrew tastings and entertainment. All proceeds will go towards the Coalition’s supportive services that help 18,000 people a year overcome homelessness.

Friday, June 7

Silent Disco at The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Friday, June 7 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem will be hosting DJ Destiny Shynelle for their Silent Disco. There will be a delicious food truck parked out front for snacks. You can drink some local wine and boogie down.

First Friday – Beer Release Powerplayer Pilsner

When: Friday, June 7 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 West 42nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Empourium Brewing Company will be releasing Powerplayer Pilsner this Friday. The Signtologist will be displaying his art creations and Basic Kneads Pizza will be slinging pies from the patio. You can sip on the German style Pilsner and enjoy pizza and art.

Dining in the Dark

When: Friday, June 7 6 – 8:30 p.m

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $49 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Fort Restaurant is hosting Dining in the Dark. Guests will receive a four-course prix fixe meal in the dark to heighten your senses and taste buds. There will also be a cash bar and friendly and attentive wait staff to guide you through the night. Guests are encouraged to get reservations now as the event is expected to sell out.

Saturday, June 8

Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival

When: Starts Saturday, June 8 4 p.m.

Where: Snowmass Mall, 105 Daly Ln., Snowmass

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Two Parts and GO Snowmass Colorado present the fourth annual Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival. Tickets include unlimited tastes from 30 Colorado craft breweries and live music. The festival is headlined by Brent Cowles and Heavy Diamond Ring.

Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival

When: Saturday, June 8 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1290 South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: South Pearl Street hosts Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival. The lineup includes Gasoline Lollipops, Mark Lavengood, Thunder and Rain and many more. There will also be a collection of local breweries offering ice cold beers. You can enjoy the summer afternoon and tap your toe to your favorite tunes.

Barrel Aged Extravaganza

When: Saturday, June 8 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is celebrating the true end of winter with a Barrel Aged Extravaganza. With 12 different barrels spanning the past four years, your thirst is sure to be quenched. All kegs are tapped at noon and served until they run out.

Summer Garden Party

When: Saturday, June 8 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 East 66th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Balistreri Vineyards brings in the warm summer nights with the annual Summer Garden Party. There will be grilling, games, pizza cooking and wine. You can sip on your favorite wine while playing wine themed games.

3rd Anniversary Party at Banded Oak Brewing

When: Saturday, June 8 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Banded Oak Brewing Company, 470 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Banded Oak Brewing Company is celebrating its third anniversary this weekend. Other than expertly crafted beers, there will be food from Areyto and live music from Prodeezy, Have you Hrdlicka Jazz Trio and Lost Dog Ensemble.

2nd Annual Thirsty Fest

When: Saturday, June 8 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Water For People and the Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association present the second annual ThirstyFest. Tickets include unlimited pours from local breweries and distilleries and benefit Water For People. You can taste your new favorite spirit while raising money for safe water for people around the world.

Vine Street Pub and Brewery’s 11th Anniversary Bash

When: Saturday, June 8 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vine Street Pub & Brewery turns 11 this weekend. In honor of Vine Street’s anniversary, there will be grilling on the patio and live music from Yarmony All-Stars. You can celebrate this locals favorite with a brat in hand.

También Dinner

When: Saturday, June 8 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus is partnering with A Notte Denver to present También Dinner. This four-course meal will feature dishes from local restaurants like Hop Alley, Vesta and Tavernetta. There will also be drinks at the event from Ratio Beerworks and The Family Jones distillery.

Denver Brunch Crawl

When: Saturday, June 8 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: LoDo District, 1536 Wynkoop St., Ste. 108, Denver

Cost: $17.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Crawl Nation is hosting Denver’s first Brunch Crawl this weekend. Tickets include exclusive drink specials and brunch bites at each spot. There will also be red carpet photography and giveaways. Spots include Refinery, Swankys and Brothers Bar and Grill.

Sunday, June 9

Heavy Metal Flea Market at Black Sky Brewery

When: Sunday, June 9 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery is hosting a heavy metal themed flea market. With 13 different vendors ranging from Unholy Cow Artistry to Alleycat Kitsch Toys and Handmaid Gifts, this is truly a unique family-friendly event.

Homebrew Workshop Series

When: Sunday, June 9 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $60 – $75 get tickets here

Lowdown: CO-Brew and The History Colorado Center present a Homebrew Workshop. Tickets include a three-week course where guests will learn the history of beer and how to brew your own. You can also get a guided tour from Sam Bock, the lead developer of the History Colorado Center’s Beer Here! Brewing the New West exhibit.

1st Anniversary Liquid Brunch

When: Sunday, June 9 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse celebrates its first anniversary with a Liquid Brunch. Odell Brewing will be serving Beermosas and Beer Marys and there will be the Cheese Please Denver food truck out front. You can also listen to a retro set provided by DJ Phauxkis during your Sunday fun day.

Shakesbeer Presents: As You Like It

When: Sunday, June 9 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Oskar Blues Grill & Brew Denver, 1624 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Wit’s Shakesbeer presents As You Like it at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew Denver this Sunday. This is a free event where you can watch The Wit’s Shakesbeer troupe act out a Shakespeare classic while drinking throughout the show.

