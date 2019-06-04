Clare V — a handbag and accessory designer whose first store opened in Los Angeles in 2012 — has brought her modern yet classic designs to Denver. With her newest location now open on Blake Street in the new FREE MARKET space, Denver’s fashion lovers can get a hold of the designer’s high-quality items, from handbags and totes to laptop cases and eyewear.

V’s desire to open a location in Denver came from her excitement for the city after visiting. Feeling impressed by the energy and noting that Denver as a whole “has a really cool scene,” it made sense that the team opened a store in the heart of the city. She describes her designs as, “chic, clean and somewhat colorful, with an element of playfulness,” but what sets her designs apart from the rest is that she and her team, “create beautiful designs that feel special, and they’re at an obtainable price point.” Everything Clare V creates is also made in America which ensures that her designs are of high-quality. “We’re women designing for women to make them feel good and happy. I think we know what women want. We are working women making bags for other working women,” V said.

Clare V is located in the new FREE MARKET in LoDo at 1801 Blake St., Denver.

Photography by Katrina Dickson, Jenna Peffley, and Kylie Fitts.